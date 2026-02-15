$42.990.00
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In the Lviv region, a 42-year-old man shot dead his two minor children with a hunting rifle, and then committed suicide. The family was considered well-off and was not registered with social services.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, reported a terrible tragedy that occurred in the village of Stanislavchyk, Zolochiv district, on the evening of February 15. The bodies of a 42-year-old man and his two underage children, aged 13 and 15, with gunshot wounds, were found in a private residence. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the 42-year-old father used his own hunting rifle against his children, and then shot himself. The weapon was seized for appropriate examinations, and the property area was thoroughly inspected by specialists. The police have already launched criminal proceedings to finally confirm the sequence of events and ascertain the motives that led to such a fatal outcome.

According to the local Children's Services, the family was characterized as prosperous and had never been registered with social services. No official complaints about the father's behavior or conflicts in the family had been received previously. Maksym Kozytskyi stated that he is keeping the situation under personal control while all the circumstances of this terrible incident are being investigated.

