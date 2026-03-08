CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in Kharkiv

Pro-Russian Telegram channels are spreading cynical lies that the tragedy in Kharkiv on March 7 allegedly occurred due to the fault of Ukrainian air defense. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

In particular, the enemy claims that the sky defenders "deliberately" shoot down missiles over residential areas for the sake of "spectacular shots."

This is a classic manipulation by the Kremlin, the purpose of which is to absolve itself of responsibility for killing civilians and to discredit the Defense Forces. - the message says.

It is noted that Russia alone is responsible for the deaths of people and destruction, as it used ballistic missiles against a densely populated city.

"Any attempts to shift the blame to Ukraine are an element of information warfare to cover up the aggressor's war crimes," the CPD emphasized.

Recall

In Kharkiv, under the rubble of a five-story building destroyed by a night missile attack, fragments of another person's body were found, bringing the total number of victims to 11.

Kharkiv to declare March 9 a day of mourning for those killed in Russian attack - Terekhov