March 7, 01:30 PM
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
March 7, 12:32 PM
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
March 7, 10:22 AM
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30659 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3296 views

Russian propaganda is spreading fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of civilians in Kharkiv. The CPD emphasizes that only the aggressor country is responsible for the 11 victims.

CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in Kharkiv

Pro-Russian Telegram channels are spreading cynical lies that the tragedy in Kharkiv on March 7 allegedly occurred due to the fault of Ukrainian air defense. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

In particular, the enemy claims that the sky defenders "deliberately" shoot down missiles over residential areas for the sake of "spectacular shots."

This is a classic manipulation by the Kremlin, the purpose of which is to absolve itself of responsibility for killing civilians and to discredit the Defense Forces.

- the message says.

It is noted that Russia alone is responsible for the deaths of people and destruction, as it used ballistic missiles against a densely populated city.

"Any attempts to shift the blame to Ukraine are an element of information warfare to cover up the aggressor's war crimes," the CPD emphasized.

Recall

In Kharkiv, under the rubble of a five-story building destroyed by a night missile attack, fragments of another person's body were found, bringing the total number of victims to 11.

Kharkiv to declare March 9 a day of mourning for those killed in Russian attack - Terekhov07.03.26, 15:19 • 3592 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv