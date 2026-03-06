Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements

Photo: KMDA

In the coming days, Kyiv will host a series of art and cultural events in museums, theaters, and libraries. In particular, art therapy events for people with disabilities are planned, as well as performances, master classes, excursions, etc. UNN will tell you more about how to spend the weekend interestingly and where to go on March 8, with reference to the Department of Culture of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Museums

Museum and Exhibition Center of the Museum of the History of Kyiv:

permanent exhibitions: "War Diaries" (together with the "Voices of the Peaceful" museum); of one exhibit "Kyiv traditions coming to life: coffee drinking";

virtual tours: "Babyn Yar. Virtual Memory"; "Khreshchatyk 1913"; "The Price of Freedom."

Mykhailo Hrushevsky Historical and Memorial Museum:

March 7 – curatorial tour of the exhibition "FAMOUS/IN FRAME/AT HOME: Kyiv and Kyivans in Mykola Ozerov's photos";

permanent exhibitions: "FAMOUS/IN FRAME/AT HOME: Kyiv and Kyivans in Mykola Ozerov's photos"; "OURS/STRANGERS: people, memories, things of Pankivska, 9";

daily from Wednesday to Sunday – tour with film screening of the exhibition.

Museum of the Ukrainian Diaspora:

March 6 – April 5 – solo exhibition of Ukrainian artist Lesia Babliak "Live Life";

permanent exhibitions: "I will return to my Homeland..."; "Our Sikorsky."

Museum of Sixtiers:

permanent exhibitions: "Ukrainian Donbas of the Sixtiers" (Svitlychny family, I. Dziuba, V. Stus, O. Tikhy, M. Rudenko, A. Horska); "Ukrainian faces of the zone."

Museum "Kudryavka Estate":

March 1–29 – exhibition "Garden City. Botanical Microcosm";

March 7 – master class "Gift for Mom."

Sholom-Aleichem Museum:

March 4 – April 5 – photo exhibition "Welcome, Rebbe!" on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Asman;

every Saturday – lecture program "Pages of Jewish History and Culture."

National Museum of Ukrainian Decorative Art:

March 7 – master class on hand-printed fabric "Easter Napkin";

until March 31 – exhibition of painting and graphics by Alina Haieva "Universe Inside Out";

until March 31 – interactive zone: virtual gallery "Maria Prymachenko. Unknown". Works by the artist from albums of the 1940s; virtual quest "The World of Kateryna Bilokur."

National Museum "Kyiv Art Gallery":

March 7 – curatorial tour of the exhibition "FACE-TO-FACE with Wilhelm Kotarbiński";

March 7 – tour of the exhibition "People/People/Adamianebi";

until March 8 – exhibition "People/People/Adamianebi" by Temo Svireli;

until March 15 – exhibition "Artistic Lineage. Heredity and Innovation";

until April 12 – exhibition "FACE-TO-FACE with Wilhelm Katarbiński."

Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko National Museum of Arts:

March 7, 8 – tour of the interiors of the Khanenko Museum;

March 7 – curatorial tour of the exhibition "With Artists, Curators, Golden Sunsets";

March 8 – concert by Oleksiy Shmurak. Finissage of the exhibition "With Artists, Curators, Golden Sunsets";

until March 8 – exhibition "With Artists, Curators, Golden Sunsets";

every Saturday – guided tours of the exhibition "Africa: Direct";

every Sunday – curatorial tours of the exhibition "Africa: Direct";

every weekend – tour of the Khanenko Museum (schedule published the day before the weekend).

Museum of Outstanding Figures of Ukrainian Culture:

March 7 – lecture with tea party "Lysenky Unofficial";

March 7 – concert by I. Karzanova, V. Shkolna (folk singing);

March 8 – lecture with tea party "The Saksahansky Couple. How two became one";

tours and events by request: "Welcome to Starytskyi House" – English-language tour; educational and entertainment program for groups of preschoolers and younger schoolchildren and families with children "Magic Lantern"; multimedia program for children "Pages of the first Ukrainian magazine for children 'Moloda Ukraina'"; thematic tour "The Starytskyi Family in Kyiv"

Museum of Books and Printing of Ukraine:

March 5 – April 12 – exhibition "Spring. Female Names of Boychukism" together with the State Enterprise "National Center for Business and Cultural Cooperation 'Ukrainian House'";

March 7 – classical music concert by the National Philharmonic of Ukraine;

March 8 – master class on "History of Painting and Fundamentals of Book Illumination."

exhibitions throughout March: illustrated editions of T. Shevchenko's poetry collection "Kobzar" and original illustrations by Ukrainian artists for his works within the program "Shevchenko's Spirit Hardens Us"; "Artist of National Conscience and Rebellion" dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Lina Kostenko; watercolors, illuminations "History of Painting and Fundamentals of Book Illumination" by reconstructor Dmytro Chubiy and artist Tanaka Pavlova; artist Roman Selivachov "Where is your sting, O death?".

National Historical and Architectural Museum "Kyiv Fortress":

March 6–23 – documentary photo exhibition, "I am a Woman. I am a Warrior. I am Ukraine";

March 7 – event for Defenders under the "Museum Meetings" program within the "Fortress without Barriers" project to improve social and psychological rehabilitation (together with the Charitable Foundation "Brotherhood of Kind Hearts");

until March 11 – documentary photo exhibition dedicated to the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "Heroic Confrontation. The High Price of Freedom."

Theater performances with the participation of actors from the "Maskam Rad" theater:

March 7 – play "Star";

March 8 – play "Love Forever";

March 8 – movie hit "Eternal Love."

M. Zankovetska House-Museum:

March 6 – master class "Vytynanka. Bird" for Shevchenko Days;

March 6 – lecture on feminist cinema in Ukraine and outstanding women figures;

until March 12 – exhibition "Kyiv–Kharkiv. One Life."

NCNK "Ivan Honchar Museum":

March 8 – spring songs/singing workshop with Yulia Mykolaichuk;

until March 29 – exhibition "Rescued Memories: Cultural Heritage of Zaporizhzhia";

until June 10 – virtual 3D exhibition "Ivan Honchar. Collector";

until December 31, 2026 – exhibition "Ancient" together with WWF-Ukraine on the Google Arts&Culture platform.

I. P. Kavaleridze Museum-Workshop:

March 1–14 – solo exhibition by Andrian Babiuk "Woman and the Sea."

P. H. Tychyna Literary and Memorial Museum-Apartment:

March 7 – thematic tour "You are lonely, I am lonely...";

March 8 – literary salon by Olena Smovzhenko: Lina Kostenko. About love and tenderness;

until March 14 – exhibition by Danylo Nozdrin "In the Constellation of the Spring Sun."

Maksym Rylsky Kyiv Literary and Memorial Museum:

March 7 – for T. Shevchenko's birthday "Kateryna's Code". Meeting with linguist Vitaliy Radchuk;

March 7 – "Willow branch bloomed! Miniature to poetry". Learning to draw and more. Art therapy for people with disabilities.

Museum of Hetmanate:

March 1–31 – exhibition of drawings, sketches, and outlines by animator and director Volodymyr Dakhno for the animated film "How the Cossacks..." from A. Kulagin's collection;

March 3–20 – exhibition of paintings by Olha Shynkarenko "Zodiac Signs and Ammonites";

March 6 – evening of remembrance for Volodymyr Dakhno, author of the animated series "How the Cossacks";

March 7 – lecture "Collector of Ukrainian Antiquity Palageya Lytvynova-Bartosh."

Borys Paton State Polytechnic Museum:

March 6 – exhibition "Our Foundation". The project tells about archaeological finds during metro construction;

guided and thematic tours on request.

Theaters

Kyiv Municipal Academic Puppet Theater on the Left Bank of the Dnieper:

Main Stage

March 7 – "Doctor Aybolit", musical;

March 8 – "Where do children come from?", research.

Children's Space

March 7 – "Beware, Stranger!", interactive fairy tale for the youngest.

Kyiv Academic Theater "Koleso":

March 6 – "Two Scents of a Rose";

March 7 and 8 – "In Kyiv, on Podil.., or "Where are you drying your laundry?";

March 7 and 8 – "Flower boom" (Flower Boom).

Kyiv Opera:

March 6 – ballet in 2 acts "Jay's Wing";

March 7 – concert of soloists accompanied by symphony orchestra "Spring in the Big City";

March 8 – ballets in one act "Far Away Next Door / Stories in Tango Style."

"Kyiv Academic Theater on Pechersk":

March 6 – "Stone Host", romantic legend;

March 7 – "The Art of Negotiation", comedic social musical;

March 8 – "Harlequin", comedy of masks (performance by acting students).

National Operetta of Ukraine:

March 6, 7 – performance "To You, My Beloved";

March 8 – performance "Kiss Me, Kate!".

Drama and Comedy Theater on the Left Bank:

March 6 – "Albatrosses". Funny and beautiful stories about love and space;

March 7 – "Son". Drama;

March 7 – "Durko". Neo-noir tragicomedy;

March 8 – "Working with Shadow". Performance on the small stage;

March 8 – "Perfect Couple". Spicy comedy.

Libraries

Central District Library "Pecherska":

March 2–8 – art exhibition of talented amateurs "Kaleidoscope of Talents."

O. Vyshnia Library:

March 8 – literary salon "Cherry Meetings."

Lesya Ukrainka Public Library:

March 1–15 – book exhibition "Andrzej Wajda in Theater and Cinema";

March 3–19 – book exhibition "Colors of a Woman's Soul";

March 6 and 7 – theatrical performance by Lazovich's workshop "Marlene Dietrich. My Spring";

March 7 – poetic readings in different languages "The Poet the World Reads" (for Taras Shevchenko's birthday);

until March 11 – book exhibition "Ukrainian Prose Writer of Historical Bestsellers", for the 125th anniversary of S. Sklyarenko's birth;

every Monday – film screenings in the original language;

every Thursday – art therapy meetings with psychologist Yulia Fominykh;

every Saturday – English Speaking Club.

T. H. Shevchenko Central Library for Children:

March 6 – art master class based on Taras Shevchenko's paintings "Shevchenko the Artist";

March 6 – flash mob action "Shevchenko: I see it this way" (for his 212th birthday and within Shevchenko's March "My evening star, rise over the mountain..").

Specialized Youth Library of Kyiv:

March 6 – book exhibition "Melody that Became a Soul: The Creative World of Oleksandr Bilash" for the 95th anniversary of the composer's birth;

March 7 – book exhibition "Women Who Changed the World: Why We Celebrate March 8";

throughout the month – board games "Game Day at the Youth Library";

every Monday and every Wednesday – lecture course and practical classes "Mobile Literacy". Smartphone for adults;

every Tuesday – practical classes "Pencil Drawing Lessons or Watercolor Technique";

every Wednesday – bibliographic reviews of new arrivals "Literary News";

every Thursday – Ukrainian language courses "What a beautiful native word."

