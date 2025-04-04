A large-scale inspection of house territories is starting in Kyiv to ensure the passage of special equipment. The decision was made after an incident where they could not save the victim during the attack due to yards filled with cars.
Train traffic on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been fully restored after an incident at the "Kontraktova Ploshcha" station. The passenger who was hit by the train remained alive.
On the weekend of April 5-6, train traffic between the "Lisova" and "Dnipro" metro stations will be suspended due to repair work on the Darnytskyi overpass. At this time, bus No. 1M will run.
A surface crossing will appear in the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk, as part of a barrier-free route. It will become part of Olena Zelenska's "Barrier-Free" initiative.
Due to gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s in Kyiv on March 23, the main flag is being lowered to preserve the cloth and flagpole. The flagpole structure is almost 90 meters high and weighs 32 tons.
A criminal scheme of embezzlement of almost UAH 60 million allocated for assistance to the seriously ill has been exposed. Instead of providing assistance, Kyiv City State Administration officials bought luxury cars and elite real estate.
Roads and sidewalks in Kyiv are being treated against ice, 157 pieces of equipment worked at night. Drivers are urged to keep their distance, and pedestrians are urged to wear flickers.
KMDA explained what to do if you dropped an item on the subway tracks. Contact the station's on-duty staff or call the information center, specifying the details of the incident.
Due to dismantling works on the Darnytskyi overpass, public transport routes have been changed. Bus service has been launched between metro stations, and the number of trams and buses has been increased.
Subway train traffic on the red line has been temporarily suspended in Kyiv due to an accident on the Darnytskyi overpass. Traffic is expected to resume in 4-5 hours, 6 stations are closed.
A low level of air pollution has been recorded in Kyiv, and the radiation background is normal. The average level of pollution is observed only on three streets of the city.
An incident occurred at the "Vyrlytsia" metro station - a passenger fell under a train. As a result, three stations of the "green line" are temporarily closed, and train services are only operating to "Kharkivska."
A high level of air pollution has been recorded in Kyiv due to fires in the region and unfavorable weather conditions. Residents are advised to stay at home, close windows, and drink more water.
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine and several regions due to the threat of an attack by strike drones. Residents of Kyiv are urged to urgently head to shelters.
Starting March 1, the second lobby leading to the Magellan shopping center will reopen at Teremky metro station. Entrance and exit through both lobbies will be open from morning to evening according to a certain schedule.
In Kyiv, the level of suspended particles in the air has increased due to unfavorable weather conditions. Experts recommend limiting outdoor activities and taking protective measures.
The air quality in Kyiv has normalized after the morning deterioration. All stationary monitoring points record low levels of pollution with indices ranging from 26 to 49.
The average level of air pollution was recorded on the right bank of the capital and very high on the left bank. Residents of the left bank are advised to close their windows and limit their time outside.
Fare payment by bank cards has been restored at all Kyiv metro stations except for Polytechnic Institute. Earlier, on February 19, there was a payment failure on the red line from Akademmistechko to Vokzalna.
School principals in Kyiv have been given the right to impose quarantine on their own if the incidence rate is exceeded. Principals will determine the form of education for students during quarantine.
After a Russian drone strike at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the outer skin of the Arch caught fire. The fire is localized, and monitoring systems record normal radiation levels in Kyiv and the region.
The KCMA has launched an investigation into the illegal issuance of curfew permits in Kyiv. Private cars with permits issued under the KCSA quota without proper grounds were found.
On February 13, Kyiv recorded a high level of air pollution due to the accumulation of suspended solids. Low winds and high atmospheric pressure do not help disperse impurities.
Residents of the Obolon district of Kyiv whose property was damaged by a missile attack can receive one-time assistance from the city. To do this, you need to submit a package of documents and register the damage in Diia.
Kyiv authorities denied the information about stopping public transport during the nationwide minute of silence. Only an audio message will be broadcast in the vehicles, but the traffic will continue as scheduled.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for Petro Olenich - two months in custody. The alternative is a bail of 15 million hryvnias.
The KCMA is considering changing the mode of public transport during an air alert due to a transport collapse. A working group has been set up to develop new algorithms for passengers and drivers.
More than 1,000 damaged and abandoned vehicles are being evacuated from the streets of Kyiv to special sites. Owners will be able to return their vehicles upon request.
It's cloudy in Ukraine today, with temperatures ranging from -1°C to +3°C, with snow possible in some places. In Kyiv, 108 units of special equipment and more than 3,500 utility workers are working to remove snow.
The KCSA reports that air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal as of the morning of January 31. The level of pollution is low, although sensors may mistake fog for dust due to high humidity.