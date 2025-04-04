Kyiv City State Administration

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1922 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10417 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53429 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194189 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112476 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373461 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299211 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212112 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243313 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254676 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
News by theme

Kyiv will check yards for compliance for the passage of special equipment - KCMA

A large-scale inspection of house territories is starting in Kyiv to ensure the passage of special equipment. The decision was made after an incident where they could not save the victim during the attack due to yards filled with cars.

Society • April 4, 09:59 AM • 5440 views

Movement on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been restored: the passenger who was hit by a train in the afternoon is alive

Train traffic on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been fully restored after an incident at the "Kontraktova Ploshcha" station. The passenger who was hit by the train remained alive.

Society • April 3, 03:58 PM • 12146 views

Metro between "Lisova" and "Dnipro" will be closed in Kyiv on the weekend: reasons and alternative transport

On the weekend of April 5-6, train traffic between the "Lisova" and "Dnipro" metro stations will be suspended due to repair work on the Darnytskyi overpass. At this time, bus No. 1M will run.

Society • April 2, 11:28 AM • 21608 views

A surface crossing will appear in the center of Kyiv, at the intersection with Prorizna Street

A surface crossing will appear in the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk, as part of a barrier-free route. It will become part of Olena Zelenska's "Barrier-Free" initiative.

Society • March 31, 05:56 PM • 50518 views

The largest flag of the country will be lowered in Kyiv: the reason

Due to gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s in Kyiv on March 23, the main flag is being lowered to preserve the cloth and flagpole. The flagpole structure is almost 90 meters high and weighs 32 tons.

Kyiv • March 22, 07:30 PM • 57273 views

Instead of palliative care for the seriously ill - luxury cars: a criminal scheme involving Kyiv City State Administration officials has been exposed

A criminal scheme of embezzlement of almost UAH 60 million allocated for assistance to the seriously ill has been exposed. Instead of providing assistance, Kyiv City State Administration officials bought luxury cars and elite real estate.

Kyiv • March 21, 10:38 AM • 25970 views

Roads in Kyiv are being treated against ice: 157 pieces of equipment are involved

Roads and sidewalks in Kyiv are being treated against ice, 157 pieces of equipment worked at night. Drivers are urged to keep their distance, and pedestrians are urged to wear flickers.

Society • March 18, 05:38 AM • 15651 views

An item fell on the subway tracks: KMDA explains what to do

KMDA explained what to do if you dropped an item on the subway tracks. Contact the station's on-duty staff or call the information center, specifying the details of the incident.

Kyiv • March 17, 03:12 PM • 56754 views

Bus service organized in Kyiv instead of closed metro stations

Due to dismantling works on the Darnytskyi overpass, public transport routes have been changed. Bus service has been launched between metro stations, and the number of trams and buses has been increased.

Society • March 15, 05:21 AM • 22486 views

Train traffic between the "Lisova" and "Dnipro" stations has been stopped in Kyiv

Subway train traffic on the red line has been temporarily suspended in Kyiv due to an accident on the Darnytskyi overpass. Traffic is expected to resume in 4-5 hours, 6 stations are closed.

Society • March 15, 04:29 AM • 86326 views

What is happening with the air in Kyiv: new monitoring data

A low level of air pollution has been recorded in Kyiv, and the radiation background is normal. The average level of pollution is observed only on three streets of the city.

Kyiv • March 10, 07:59 AM • 28096 views

A passenger fell under a train in the Kyiv metro, three stations of the "green line" are closed

An incident occurred at the "Vyrlytsia" metro station - a passenger fell under a train. As a result, three stations of the "green line" are temporarily closed, and train services are only operating to "Kharkivska."

Society • March 9, 08:23 PM • 61379 views

In Kyiv the air quality has deteriorated: what is happening and how to protect yourself

A high level of air pollution has been recorded in Kyiv due to fires in the region and unfavorable weather conditions. Residents are advised to stay at home, close windows, and drink more water.

Kyiv • March 8, 09:24 AM • 20576 views

Air alert declared in Kyiv and regions: threat of drone attack

An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine and several regions due to the threat of an attack by strike drones. Residents of Kyiv are urged to urgently head to shelters.

War • March 6, 11:56 PM • 45369 views

A second exit will be opened at the Teremky metro station in Kyiv: when

Starting March 1, the second lobby leading to the Magellan shopping center will reopen at Teremky metro station. Entrance and exit through both lobbies will be open from morning to evening according to a certain schedule.

Society • February 28, 10:28 AM • 28223 views

Air quality has deteriorated in Kyiv: what residents are advised to do

In Kyiv, the level of suspended particles in the air has increased due to unfavorable weather conditions. Experts recommend limiting outdoor activities and taking protective measures.

Society • February 25, 05:41 AM • 45532 views

Air quality in Kyiv has normalized: low levels of pollution are observed

The air quality in Kyiv has normalized after the morning deterioration. All stationary monitoring points record low levels of pollution with indices ranging from 26 to 49.

Society • February 24, 04:59 PM • 57788 views

Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated sharply: one bank is in the critical zone

The average level of air pollution was recorded on the right bank of the capital and very high on the left bank. Residents of the left bank are advised to close their windows and limit their time outside.

Society • February 23, 07:45 AM • 104919 views

Card payments restored in Kyiv subway

Fare payment by bank cards has been restored at all Kyiv metro stations except for Polytechnic Institute. Earlier, on February 19, there was a payment failure on the red line from Akademmistechko to Vokzalna.

Kyiv • February 19, 07:09 AM • 33473 views

Metropolitan schools leaders make their own decisions on quarantine

School principals in Kyiv have been given the right to impose quarantine on their own if the incidence rate is exceeded. Principals will determine the form of education for students during quarantine.

Society • February 18, 12:25 PM • 27350 views

Radiation background in Kyiv and region is normal after drone attack on Chornobyl NPP

After a Russian drone strike at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the outer skin of the Arch caught fire. The fire is localized, and monitoring systems record normal radiation levels in Kyiv and the region.

Society • February 14, 08:55 PM • 39381 views

Scandal with curfew passes in Kyiv: KCMA has started to check it out

The KCMA has launched an investigation into the illegal issuance of curfew permits in Kyiv. Private cars with permits issued under the KCSA quota without proper grounds were found.

Politics • February 14, 04:06 PM • 52609 views

High level of air pollution in the capital: an increase in the concentration of suspended solids was recorded

On February 13, Kyiv recorded a high level of air pollution due to the accumulation of suspended solids. Low winds and high atmospheric pressure do not help disperse impurities.

Society • February 13, 06:15 AM • 40706 views

Assistance after the missile attack on Kyiv: compensation for damaged housing is available

Residents of the Obolon district of Kyiv whose property was damaged by a missile attack can receive one-time assistance from the city. To do this, you need to submit a package of documents and register the damage in Diia.

Society • February 12, 03:38 PM • 38768 views

Public transport will not stop in the capital during the minute of silence - KCSA

Kyiv authorities denied the information about stopping public transport during the nationwide minute of silence. Only an audio message will be broadcast in the vehicles, but the traffic will continue as scheduled.

Society • February 11, 08:54 PM • 80929 views

Land Corruption: Deputy Head of KCSA Olenich Sent to Custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for Petro Olenich - two months in custody. The alternative is a bail of 15 million hryvnias.

Crimes and emergencies • February 7, 05:31 PM • 25458 views

Transport operation during alarms in Kyiv: what KCMA decided

The KCMA is considering changing the mode of public transport during an air alert due to a transport collapse. A working group has been set up to develop new algorithms for passengers and drivers.

Society • February 6, 06:28 PM • 102589 views

More than 1000 damaged and abandoned cars to be removed in Kyiv

More than 1,000 damaged and abandoned vehicles are being evacuated from the streets of Kyiv to special sites. Owners will be able to return their vehicles upon request.

War • February 4, 05:53 PM • 48012 views

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect snowfall today and how Kyiv is preparing for bad weather

It's cloudy in Ukraine today, with temperatures ranging from -1°C to +3°C, with snow possible in some places. In Kyiv, 108 units of special equipment and more than 3,500 utility workers are working to remove snow.

Society • February 4, 05:52 AM • 34852 views

Air quality normalized in Kyiv - KCSA

The KCSA reports that air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal as of the morning of January 31. The level of pollution is low, although sensors may mistake fog for dust due to high humidity.

Kyiv • January 31, 07:10 AM • 37478 views