10:37 AM
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
09:48 AM
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
06:46 AM
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
In Kyiv schools, the new semester will begin on January 12, but in a mixed format

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

In Kyiv, the second semester in general secondary education institutions will begin on January 12. Education will take place in a mixed format, combining in-person and online learning.

In Kyiv schools, the new semester will begin on January 12, but in a mixed format

In Kyiv's general secondary education institutions, the semester will start on time – on January 12. Classes will begin in a mixed format – some students will be in classrooms, while others will be able to join lessons online. This decision was made today at a meeting of the capital's commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations. This was reported by Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyi, according to UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

This format was already used in the 2022/2023 academic year. The capital's schools have the necessary experience and technical capabilities to organize it. During the first week of schooling, educational institutions will operate in a flexible in-person and distance learning mode. This will allow families, if necessary, to leave children with relatives, while ensuring the continuity of the educational process 

– noted Mondryivskyi.

The decision on the mixed learning format was made taking into account the worsening weather conditions, the comfort of Kyiv residents, and the need to maintain a stable educational process.

Each educational institution has an approximate educational algorithm of actions in case of emergencies, as well as individual algorithms adapted to each specific institution.

School principals must organize the educational process so that all students – regardless of the chosen format – receive full education.

Preschool education institutions in the capital will operate as usual.

Parents are urged to keep in touch with class teachers or other representatives of educational institutions, and to use only official Kyiv sources of information – announcements from the Kyiv City State Administration, the Department of Education, and district administrations.

If parents decide to send their children to schools or kindergartens, they are urged to follow general recommendations:

▫️dress children according to the weather, keeping in mind that it may be cooler in educational institutions;

▫️review the contents of the "emergency bag";

▫️trust official school information, stay in touch via designated messengers or groups.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to transfer educational institutions and non-critical enterprises to remote work due to bad weather

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv