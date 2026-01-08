$42.720.15
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to transfer educational institutions and non-critical enterprises to remote work due to bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to switch to online learning and remote work for enterprises due to deteriorating weather conditions and a drop in air temperature. This measure will be in effect at least until January 19, 2026, with the exception of critical infrastructure facilities.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to transfer educational institutions and non-critical enterprises to remote work due to bad weather

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a number of decisions due to the deterioration of weather conditions and a decrease in air temperature in Ukraine. In particular, it was instructed to work out the transfer of education to online, as well as to work out the issue of transferring the work of enterprises, institutions and organizations to a remote mode, taking into account the situation in each region. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Due to a significant deterioration in weather conditions and a decrease in air temperature, the government has adopted appropriate decisions 

- Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the Ministry of Education and Science, together with other central executive bodies, regional and Kyiv city military administrations, must immediately work out the issue of:

  • temporary cessation of the educational process in full-time format;
    • transition to distance learning or extension of winter holidays until at least January 19, 2026.

      This applies to institutions of preschool education, general secondary, professional pre-higher and higher education. Decisions will be made immediately, taking into account the conclusions of the TEB and NS commissions and the real situation in the regions 

      - Svyrydenko added.

      The government also recommended that regional and Kyiv city military administrations, together with the TEB and NS commissions, work out the issue of transferring the work of enterprises, institutions and organizations to a remote mode for the period of complicated weather conditions, taking into account the situation in each region.

      Important: These recommendations do not apply to critical infrastructure facilities and other entities for which remote work is unacceptable under martial law. Local self-government bodies are recommended to take these decisions into account within their powers 

      - the Prime Minister added.

      Recall

      President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported about a possible new massive Russian strike at night. He urged citizens to respond to air raid alerts and go down to shelters.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

