Kirill Budanov

On the initiative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, the first mosque for Muslim soldiers "As-Salam" has been opened in Ukraine. Kyrylo Budanov thanked the soldiers for their courage and presented the mosque with collections of prayers.
Andriy Yermak stated that the issue of prisoner exchange is a priority. Ukraine emphasizes that the humanitarian track is no less important than the security one.
Telegram has reached 1 billion monthly active users, surpassing many competitors. Pavel Durov announced the independence and profitability of the messenger.
Russia has reached the maximum production of military goods and spends about $1 billion a day on the war. The budget of the Russian Federation for 2025 allocates a record 32.5% for defense.
The DIU chief believes that a ceasefire is possible in 2025, but doubts that a sustainable peace will be achieved. According to him, Russia's strategic goal for Ukraine remains unchanged.
The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, said that attempts on his life were normal and did not need to be dramatized. Over the three years of war, the SBU has identified 102 enemy intelligence networks that planned assassinations of Ukraine's leadership.
The head of the Defense Intelligence Service said that Russia is seeking to restore an empire modeled after the USSR with the Warsaw Pact countries, and the next targets could be Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria.
The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said that Russia sees itself as an empire and will not stop trying to absorb Ukraine. According to him, Russia needs a pause to recuperate and destabilize the situation in Ukraine.
Russia is stepping up military cooperation with Iran and North Korea to support the war in Ukraine. The DPRK supplies ammunition and plans to transfer ballistic missiles, while Iran helps with the production of drones.
In the evening of February 23, movement of enemy UAVs and air defense operations were spotted in Kyiv. Drones are approaching the city center from the south and northeast.
According to the DIU chief, the date of the war's end depends on the agreements of all parties.
Russia intends to produce more than 7 million artillery munitions and large-caliber mines in 2025. It also plans to produce about 3,000 long-range missiles.
North Korea has begun large-scale arms shipments, including 170-mm howitzers and 240-mm MLRS.
The head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, said that Russia continues its offensive, but does not achieve its goals. The situation at the front remains under control, despite the problems on both sides.
Budanov, the head of the GUR, said that the Russian leadership realized the mistake of the invasion due to false intelligence. Russia planned to capture Kyiv in 3 days, but their calculations were wrong.
The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, answered whether to expect a new massive Russian attack before the anniversary of the invasion. As previously reported by the intelligence service, Russia launched more than 1,150 drones, 1,400 bombs and 35 missiles at Ukraine over the past week.
In November 2021, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, predicted plans for a Russian invasion. He emphasized that increased aid from the United States could deter a Russian attack.
The head of the Defense Intelligence expressed doubts about the effectiveness of deploying a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine. Budanov also discussed possible formats of security guarantees, noting the complexity of the NATO issue.
The DIU chief explained that Trump's goal is simply to stop the war, without determining a winner or a loser. Budanov predicts a possible ceasefire by the end of 2025.
The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has announced a possible ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of 2025. According to him, most of the necessary components are already in place, despite the opposing positions of the parties.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine had a productive conversation with the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. They discussed military logistics, European integration and support for the 16th package of EU sanctions.
The South Korean government has declared its readiness to accept captured North Korean soldiers. Among the captured DPRK representatives, there is already a desire to obtain refugee status in South Korea.
The head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia was trying to set Ukraine and Poland at odds. He emphasized the importance of US support and called the Ukrainian army the largest in Europe.
The North Korean military is rapidly mastering modern weapons and tactics in Russia. The GUR reports a significant improvement in their combat effectiveness and a possible increase in their contingent.
Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated that Ukraine and South Korea have common interests in confronting the DPRK. He emphasized the importance of sharing intelligence and combat experience between the countries.
Russia and North Korea are stepping up military cooperation in technology, science and industry. russia has helped improve the accuracy of North Korea's KN-23 missiles, which poses a threat to international security.
4000 DPRK soldiers have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, but their activities continue. About 12,000 North Korean soldiers are operating as part of Russian units.
Ukrainian troops have gained a foothold and pushed the enemy back in the Suji area of Kursk. A small number of North Korean troops were spotted in this area of the front.
The Russian army has again engaged DPRK soldiers in combat operations in the Kursk region. According to Zelenskyy, a significant number of occupants, including North Korean soldiers, were destroyed.
DPRK units temporarily left their advanced positions in the Kursk region to regroup. According to British intelligence, this may be due to heavy losses during the attacks.