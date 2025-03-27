Kirill Budanov

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15670 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28577 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64722 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213747 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122570 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391848 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310724 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131807 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213747 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391848 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254317 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310724 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3070 views

07:44 PM • 3070 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14165 views

05:58 PM • 14165 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45348 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72093 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72093 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57186 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57186 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Kirill Budanov

The first mosque for Muslim soldiers has appeared in Ukraine: Budanov was at the opening

On the initiative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, the first mosque for Muslim soldiers "As-Salam" has been opened in Ukraine. Kyrylo Budanov thanked the soldiers for their courage and presented the mosque with collections of prayers.

Society • March 27, 12:12 PM • 22644 views

At the talks in Jeddah, the humanitarian track was no less important than the security one

Andriy Yermak stated that the issue of prisoner exchange is a priority. Ukraine emphasizes that the humanitarian track is no less important than the security one.

War • March 21, 09:24 PM • 15074 views

Telegram celebrates its first billion active users

Telegram has reached 1 billion monthly active users, surpassing many competitors. Pavel Durov announced the independence and profitability of the messenger.

News of the World • March 19, 04:02 PM • 21904 views

Budanov revealed why Russia urgently needs a pause in the war

Russia has reached the maximum production of military goods and spends about $1 billion a day on the war. The budget of the Russian Federation for 2025 allocates a record 32.5% for defense.

War • March 10, 02:28 PM • 19333 views

Budanov questions whether sustainable peace will be achieved this year

The DIU chief believes that a ceasefire is possible in 2025, but doubts that a sustainable peace will be achieved. According to him, Russia's strategic goal for Ukraine remains unchanged.

War • February 25, 02:08 PM • 48307 views

Budanov on the attempts on his life: it's a normal thing, no need to dramatize it

The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, said that attempts on his life were normal and did not need to be dramatized. Over the three years of war, the SBU has identified 102 enemy intelligence networks that planned assassinations of Ukraine's leadership.

War • February 25, 01:55 PM • 24475 views

Budanov explained under what conditions Poland could become the next target for Russia

The head of the Defense Intelligence Service said that Russia is seeking to restore an empire modeled after the USSR with the Warsaw Pact countries, and the next targets could be Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria.

War • February 25, 12:34 PM • 49282 views

Budanov: Russia sees itself as an empire and will not stop trying to achieve the absorption of Ukraine

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said that Russia sees itself as an empire and will not stop trying to absorb Ukraine. According to him, Russia needs a pause to recuperate and destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

War • February 25, 11:51 AM • 53686 views

Russia is stepping up cooperation with Iran and North Korea in support of the war against Ukraine - ISW

Russia is stepping up military cooperation with Iran and North Korea to support the war in Ukraine. The DPRK supplies ammunition and plans to transfer ballistic missiles, while Iran helps with the production of drones.

War • February 24, 05:15 AM • 26002 views

Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones

In the evening of February 23, movement of enemy UAVs and air defense operations were spotted in Kyiv. Drones are approaching the city center from the south and northeast.

War • February 23, 09:15 PM • 99684 views

Budanov says whether the Kremlin has a “date for the end of the war”

According to the DIU chief, the date of the war's end depends on the agreements of all parties.

War • February 23, 02:23 PM • 23349 views

Ivashchenko: Russia plans to produce 7 million artillery ammunition and mines in 2025

Russia intends to produce more than 7 million artillery munitions and large-caliber mines in 2025. It also plans to produce about 3,000 long-range missiles.

War • February 23, 02:15 PM • 19822 views

DPRK meets all the needs of the Russian front in ammunition by 50% - Budanov

North Korea has begun large-scale arms shipments, including 170-mm howitzers and 240-mm MLRS.

War • February 23, 02:02 PM • 22216 views

DIU Chief Reveals Pace of Russian Advance at the Front

The head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, said that Russia continues its offensive, but does not achieve its goals. The situation at the front remains under control, despite the problems on both sides.

War • February 23, 01:52 PM • 20172 views

Budanov: Russia's top leadership has realized what a terrible mistake it made in 2022 by attacking Ukraine

Budanov, the head of the GUR, said that the Russian leadership realized the mistake of the invasion due to false intelligence. Russia planned to capture Kyiv in 3 days, but their calculations were wrong.

War • February 23, 01:47 PM • 69993 views

“The bombers are loaded": Budanov on possible massive Russian attacks on February 24

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, answered whether to expect a new massive Russian attack before the anniversary of the invasion. As previously reported by the intelligence service, Russia launched more than 1,150 drones, 1,400 bombs and 35 missiles at Ukraine over the past week.

War • February 23, 12:17 PM • 64257 views

On the eve of the invasion, Budanov emphasized that it could have been deterred by increased U.S. aid

In November 2021, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, predicted plans for a Russian invasion. He emphasized that increased aid from the United States could deter a Russian attack.

War • February 20, 01:33 PM • 24143 views

“Show me at least one country in the world where this would work.” Budanov on deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine

The head of the Defense Intelligence expressed doubts about the effectiveness of deploying a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine. Budanov also discussed possible formats of security guarantees, noting the complexity of the NATO issue.

War • February 20, 12:59 PM • 22830 views

“Their goal is clearly articulated”: Budanov explains Trump's words on ending the war

The DIU chief explained that Trump's goal is simply to stop the war, without determining a winner or a loser. Budanov predicts a possible ceasefire by the end of 2025.

War • February 20, 12:35 PM • 31577 views

“There are most of the components for this.” Budanov believes ceasefire possible by end of year

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has announced a possible ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of 2025. According to him, most of the necessary components are already in place, despite the opposing positions of the parties.

War • February 20, 11:49 AM • 140513 views

Europe is united as never before in supporting Ukraine: Shmyhal talks to Tusk

The Prime Minister of Ukraine had a productive conversation with the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. They discussed military logistics, European integration and support for the 16th package of EU sanctions.

War • February 19, 02:00 PM • 26369 views

South Korea is ready to accept North Korean prisoners of war from Ukraine

The South Korean government has declared its readiness to accept captured North Korean soldiers. Among the captured DPRK representatives, there is already a desire to obtain refugee status in South Korea.

War • February 19, 01:49 PM • 26960 views

Budanov: Russia has always tried and will continue to try to quarrel Poland and Ukraine

The head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia was trying to set Ukraine and Poland at odds. He emphasized the importance of US support and called the Ukrainian army the largest in Europe.

War • February 19, 09:30 AM • 102739 views

“Combat effectiveness has increased significantly": the DIU tells about the training of DPRK military in Russia

The North Korean military is rapidly mastering modern weapons and tactics in Russia. The GUR reports a significant improvement in their combat effectiveness and a possible increase in their contingent.

War • February 19, 08:20 AM • 62440 views

“Sharing intelligence and combat experience would be mutually beneficial.” Budanov on cooperation with South Korea

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated that Ukraine and South Korea have common interests in confronting the DPRK. He emphasized the importance of sharing intelligence and combat experience between the countries.

Politics • February 18, 12:19 PM • 20549 views

“This cooperation poses a serious threat to the international community.” Budanov on Russia-North Korea relations

Russia and North Korea are stepping up military cooperation in technology, science and industry. russia has helped improve the accuracy of North Korea's KN-23 missiles, which poses a threat to international security.

War • February 18, 11:38 AM • 23952 views

Budanov: DPRK troops are still operating as part of the Russian Armed Forces, but have suffered losses of 4000 soldiers

4000 DPRK soldiers have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, but their activities continue. About 12,000 North Korean soldiers are operating as part of Russian units.

War • February 18, 11:04 AM • 26469 views

Defense forces consolidated and pushed the enemy back in the area of Suji - military

Ukrainian troops have gained a foothold and pushed the enemy back in the Suji area of Kursk. A small number of North Korean troops were spotted in this area of the front.

War • February 10, 01:04 PM • 31187 views

Zelensky: Russian army in Kursk region has brought North Korean soldiers back - Zelensky

The Russian army has again engaged DPRK soldiers in combat operations in the Kursk region. According to Zelenskyy, a significant number of occupants, including North Korean soldiers, were destroyed.

War • February 7, 06:37 PM • 27375 views

North Korean troops likely preparing for new attacks in Kursk region - British intelligence

DPRK units temporarily left their advanced positions in the Kursk region to regroup. According to British intelligence, this may be due to heavy losses during the attacks.

War • February 7, 01:27 PM • 25430 views