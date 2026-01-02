$42.170.18
04:10 PM • 5750 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
03:12 PM • 10443 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 17515 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 28067 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 21307 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 58547 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 85113 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 63004 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 57279 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 190158 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Budanov - Head of the Presidential Office, and Ivashchenko - Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate: Zelenskyy signed decrees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Kyrylo Budanov as Head of the Presidential Office. Oleh Ivashchenko headed the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Budanov - Head of the Presidential Office, and Ivashchenko - Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate: Zelenskyy signed decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the President's Office, and Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, reports UNN.

Details

On the evening of January 2, decrees on the appointment of Kyrylo Budanov as head of the OP and the appointment of Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense - No. 5/2026 and No. 7/2026 - were published on the website of the President's Office.

Decrees on the dismissal of Budanov and Ivashchenko from their previous positions were also published.

Budanov to head Presidential Office to strengthen defense and contacts with US - NYT02.01.26, 17:54 • 2120 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy