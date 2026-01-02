Budanov - Head of the Presidential Office, and Ivashchenko - Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate: Zelenskyy signed decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the President's Office, and Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, reports UNN.

Details

On the evening of January 2, decrees on the appointment of Kyrylo Budanov as head of the OP and the appointment of Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense - No. 5/2026 and No. 7/2026 - were published on the website of the President's Office.

Decrees on the dismissal of Budanov and Ivashchenko from their previous positions were also published.

