Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
Exclusive
Orban released a campaign video with footage of Zelenskyy before the elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban published a campaign video before the elections, featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Orban made accusations.

Orban released a campaign video with footage of Zelenskyy before the elections

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán released a campaign video before the elections featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The video features Orbán himself, as well as footage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Ukraine wants chaos in Hungary. They are interfering in the Hungarian elections by funding the opposition party 'Tisza'. They are also using political blackmail, blocking oil supplies through the 'Druzhba' pipeline to raise fuel prices and household costs. Hungary will not give up. We will protect Hungarian families," Orbán's caption to the campaign video reads.

Addition

Back in June last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with the Hungarian publication Válasz Online, stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was using the topic of Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as his "face," for his own interests before the parliamentary elections.

The halt of Russian oil supplies through the "Druzhba" pipeline after a Russian attack caused new tensions between Ukraine and EU member states Hungary and Slovakia. 

Hungary and Slovakia, home to the only remaining EU refineries using Russian oil supplied via the "Druzhba" pipeline, have been trying to secure supplies since they were suspended on January 27.

Hungary and Slovakia "accused Ukraine of delaying the resumption of supplies for political reasons" and on Wednesday announced the cessation of diesel exports to Ukraine. Hungary also threatened to stop electricity and gas exports to Ukraine.

However, a report by the analytical Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD) on February 16 states that Hungary does not need Russian oil, as other sources are readily available.

"There are no technical or economic grounds for extending the sanctions exemption for Russian oil in Central Europe. Hungary's continued dependence is a political choice that weakens EU unity and undermines confidence in the sanctions regime. Phasing out Russian oil by the end of 2026 is both possible and important for Europe's long-term energy security," said Martin Vladimirov, CSD's energy and climate program director.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Reuters noted, is a staunch opponent of Ukraine's bid to join the EU, and both Hungary and Slovakia have maintained good relations with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for almost four years of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

