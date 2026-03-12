SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station

Photo: illustrative

Drones from the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center struck the infrastructure of the "Tikhoretsk" oil pumping station in the eponymous settlement of Russia's Krasnodar Krai. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.

The Tikhoretsk oil hub is one of the largest oil transshipment points in southern Russia. It houses a large oil depot and terminal, which play an important role in the logistics of Russian fuel and petroleum products.

A hit on the facility was recorded, after which a large-scale fire broke out. The video shows several sources of ignition - presumably, fuel tanks are burning.

Russian authorities confirmed the attack on the oil pumping station and reported that 26 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

In early March, the SBU, together with the Defense Forces, successfully targeted the oil infrastructure of the Novorossiysk port. Today's strike on the Tikhoretsk oil hub, which is the only branch supplying petroleum products to Novorossiysk, was a significant blow to the enemy's oil logistics. Such systemic special operations by the SBU create supply disruptions, complicate the transportation of petroleum products to ports, and force the enemy to change logistical routes. In combination, this weakens both Russia's military capabilities and its economic capacity to wage war. - an informed source in the SBU reported.

The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, struck warships, air defense systems, and six oil loading berths in the port of Novorossiysk.