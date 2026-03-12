$43.860.0351.040.33
March 11, 07:47 PM • 11235 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 25605 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 29636 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 25568 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 31669 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 32175 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 37801 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34577 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44988 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 121277 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
IRGC, together with "Hezbollah", launched the fortieth wave of massive attacks on Israel and American bases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Iran and "Hezbollah" used Fattah hypersonic missiles against Tel Aviv and US airbases. The massive attack forced Israelis to massively hide in shelters.

IRGC, together with "Hezbollah", launched the fortieth wave of massive attacks on Israel and American bases

The Iranian military forces of the IRGC announced a large-scale escalation as part of Operation "True Promise 4", which is being carried out for the first time in direct coordination with the Lebanese group "Hezbollah". Under the name "Ya Amir al-Muminin", the allied forces struck more than 50 strategic targets using modern ballistic missiles of various types. The attacks were aimed at Tel Aviv, Haifa and the occupied territories, as well as key United States airbases in the region. This was reported by Almayadeen, writes UNN.

Details

According to official IRGC data, during the fortieth wave of attacks, Qadr, Emad, Khaibar-Shekan, and Fattah hypersonic missiles were used. In addition to Israeli megacities, American military facilities, including Al-Azraq and Al-Kharj airbases, came under fire.

FBI warned that Iran could attack California with drones11.03.26, 20:26 • 4388 views

The command of the Iranian forces emphasized that the current phase of the conflict demonstrates a new level of operational interaction between Tehran and the Lebanese Islamic resistance, which act as a united front against common adversaries.

Hezbollah's missile pressure and the situation in the occupied territories

In parallel with the Iranian shelling, Hezbollah launched its own operation called "Devouring Locust", firing more than a hundred missiles at the northern regions. Constant explosions and continuous operation of warning systems forced residents to spend most of their time in bomb shelters, moving "from siren to siren". Israeli media confirm a sharp increase in the intensity of launches over the past day, which creates a critical load on air defense systems and civilian infrastructure.

The fortieth wave of the operation was carried out under the name "Ya Amir al-Muminin" in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon. Constant strikes forced residents to live from siren to siren, spending long periods in shelters as a result of the ongoing war.

- stated in the statement of the IRGC Public Relations Department.

Hezbollah fired over a hundred rockets at northern Israel and attacked Haifa with drones11.03.26, 23:59 • 3562 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Air raid alert
Skirmishes
Israel
United States
Iran
Tel Aviv