IRGC, together with "Hezbollah", launched the fortieth wave of massive attacks on Israel and American bases

The Iranian military forces of the IRGC announced a large-scale escalation as part of Operation "True Promise 4", which is being carried out for the first time in direct coordination with the Lebanese group "Hezbollah". Under the name "Ya Amir al-Muminin", the allied forces struck more than 50 strategic targets using modern ballistic missiles of various types. The attacks were aimed at Tel Aviv, Haifa and the occupied territories, as well as key United States airbases in the region. This was reported by Almayadeen, writes UNN.

Details

According to official IRGC data, during the fortieth wave of attacks, Qadr, Emad, Khaibar-Shekan, and Fattah hypersonic missiles were used. In addition to Israeli megacities, American military facilities, including Al-Azraq and Al-Kharj airbases, came under fire.

The command of the Iranian forces emphasized that the current phase of the conflict demonstrates a new level of operational interaction between Tehran and the Lebanese Islamic resistance, which act as a united front against common adversaries.

Hezbollah's missile pressure and the situation in the occupied territories

In parallel with the Iranian shelling, Hezbollah launched its own operation called "Devouring Locust", firing more than a hundred missiles at the northern regions. Constant explosions and continuous operation of warning systems forced residents to spend most of their time in bomb shelters, moving "from siren to siren". Israeli media confirm a sharp increase in the intensity of launches over the past day, which creates a critical load on air defense systems and civilian infrastructure.

The fortieth wave of the operation was carried out under the name "Ya Amir al-Muminin" in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon. Constant strikes forced residents to live from siren to siren, spending long periods in shelters as a result of the ongoing war. - stated in the statement of the IRGC Public Relations Department.

