We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15915 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29109 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64970 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214078 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122756 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392001 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310879 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213784 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

A massacre occurred near Dam Square in Amsterdam: there are wounded, the attacker has been detained

A knife attack occurred in the center of Amsterdam, near Dam Square. There are wounded, one attacker has been detained, law enforcement and medics are working at the scene.

News of the World • March 27, 03:59 PM • 21003 views

In Israel, tens of thousands of people are demanding the return of hostages from Gaza

A demonstration took place in Tel Aviv demanding the immediate return of 59 hostages held in Gaza. Protesters are calling for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners, and are also criticizing Netanyahu.

News of the World • March 23, 12:24 PM • 61752 views

Middle East conflict: Hamas fires rockets at Israel for the first time since ceasefire broke down

The Islamist movement Hamas has resumed rocket attacks on Israel, breaking a two-month ceasefire. Israel said it intercepted one rocket, and two more fell in open areas.

News of the World • March 20, 01:56 PM • 9976 views

In Israel, a knife attacker kills a man and wounds four others

At a bus station in Haifa, a knife attacker killed a 70-year-old man and wounded four people, including a 15-year-old boy. The attacker was killed at the scene.

News of the World • March 3, 11:42 AM • 21555 views

In Israel, a Palestinian drove into a bus stop: 13 wounded, attacker shot dead

Near the city of Pardes Hana, a driver deliberately drove into a crowd at a bus stop, injuring 13 people. The attacker tried to escape and attack the police with a screwdriver before being shot dead.

News of the World • February 27, 08:10 PM • 22950 views

Israel blames Palestinian militants for explosions in Tel Aviv suburbs

Three buses are blown up in the Tel Aviv suburbs, and a fourth bomb is defused. Israeli security services blame Palestinian militants and increase security measures.

News of the World • February 21, 07:33 AM • 23092 views

Series of explosions in Tel Aviv suburbs: police investigate possible terrorist attack

In the city of Bat Yam near Tel Aviv, three buses exploded, and explosive devices were found in two more. The police are considering a planned attack, and there is no information about the victims.

News of the World • February 20, 08:59 PM • 26197 views

Ryanair is preparing to resume flights to Ukraine: what are the conditions

Ryanair plans to open 24 routes to Kyiv and Lviv within 4-6 weeks after the cessation of hostilities. The company's CEO hopes for a quick end to the war with the help of Donald Trump.

War • February 4, 01:18 PM • 106078 views

Several airports may start operating this year - Sadovyi

The mayor of Lviv has announced the possibility of reopening several airports in Ukraine this year. According to him, there are technical possibilities for this, only a political decision is needed.

Economy • January 25, 09:58 AM • 40672 views

Attack in Tel Aviv: knife-wielding Tel Avivite was a Moroccan with a US visa

A 29-year-old Moroccan citizen with a U. S. residence permit stabbed at least 4 people on Nahalat Binyamin Street. The attacker was shot dead by an off-duty female police officer.

News of the World • January 22, 07:44 AM • 30037 views

Terror in Tel Aviv: four people were stabbed to death

A Moroccan citizen with a U. S. residence permit stabbed four people in Tel Aviv. The attacker was shot by civilians, the victims are in light condition.

News of the World • January 21, 11:09 PM • 29263 views

Bloody attack in Tel Aviv, one dead and one wounded: details from the scene

A shooting has occurred on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv, resulting in injuries. Numerous police and ambulance forces arrived at the scene, and one man was hospitalized with a stab wound.

News of the World • January 18, 04:09 PM • 44970 views

Ryanair announces resumption of flights to Israel

Ryanair resumes flights to Tel Aviv from the end of March after being suspended due to the war with Hamas. The airline is waiting for Terminal 1 to open at Ben Gurion Airport to resume full operations.

News of the World • January 12, 11:18 AM • 32517 views

Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to Moscow until the end of March amid a plane crash

Israeli airline El Al has extended its suspension of flights from Tel Aviv to Moscow until the end of March 2025. The decision was made after a comprehensive assessment of the situation and the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan.

News of the World • December 30, 09:21 AM • 20693 views

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu undergoes surgery: what is the reason

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to undergo surgery to remove his prostate gland. The politician was diagnosed with a benign prostate enlargement that caused a urinary tract infection.

Politics • December 28, 10:41 PM • 28547 views

WHO chief comes under fire at Yemen airport during visit

Tedros Gebreyesus and UN staff came under Israeli fire at Sanaa airport. The attack killed two people, wounded a crew member and damaged the airport's infrastructure.

News of the World • December 27, 08:24 AM • 16584 views

Israel conducts large-scale air strikes on Houthi military facilities in Yemen

Israeli military aircraft attacked Houthi military facilities in Yemen, including the airport in Sanaa and ports on the west coast. The strikes were aimed at infrastructure used to smuggle Iranian weapons.

War • December 26, 11:20 PM • 22996 views

Israeli airline cancels flights to moscow due to plane crash in Kazakhstan

Israeli airline El Al temporarily suspends flights to moscow because of russia's possible involvement in the downing of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane. The decision will be reconsidered after a new assessment of the situation next week.

Politics • December 26, 08:39 PM • 32887 views

Israel launches air strikes in Yemen: what is happening in the region

The Israeli Air Force attacked the Sanaa airport and the port of Hodeidah in Yemen in response to a missile attack. The strikes were aimed at infrastructure facilities, including power plants, after the Houthis attacked central Israel.

News of the World • December 26, 04:27 PM • 21841 views

Israel will continue to act against Houthis in Yemen - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister announced the continuation of the fight against Yemeni Houthis after a missile attack on Tel Aviv. Netanyahu called on citizens to be resilient and compared the Houthis to terrorist organizations.

News of the World • December 23, 12:34 AM • 22357 views

A rocket attack on Tel Aviv: 14 people wounded

A Houthi ballistic missile hit the Jaffa neighborhood of Tel Aviv, where military facilities are located. As a result of the attack, 14 people were injured, all of whom are in stable condition.

News of the World • December 21, 06:49 AM • 23886 views

Israeli Prime Minister testifies in corruption case: details

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke in court in Tel Aviv, calling the charges “an ocean of absurdity. ” He is accused in three cases related to gifts and influence on the media.

News of the World • December 10, 08:00 PM • 25910 views

ISIS supporter suspected of spying at Christmas market detained in Germany

Augsburg police have arrested a 37-year-old asylum seeker from Iraq who was spying on a Christmas market. The man had connections with IS and published extremist materials on social networks.

News of the World • December 6, 02:38 PM • 18319 views

Ceasefire talks between Hezbollah and Israel at the stage of “significant progress”: decision to be made today

Israel is preparing to approve a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. Lebanon plans to deploy 5,000 troops on the border with Israel as part of a peace deal.

News of the World • November 26, 11:56 AM • 15469 views

Hezbollah fires about 250 rockets at Israel

Hezbollah carried out a massive shelling of Israeli territory, firing about 250 rockets.

News of the World • November 25, 07:40 AM • 13618 views

5-6 airlines are ready to resume flights to Ukraine in January, Boryspil is the initial idea - insurer

Several airlines are ready to resume flights in January 2025. To launch flights, insurance and reliable airspace protection are required; the cost of insuring one Boeing is $750 million.

Economy • November 7, 01:24 PM • 16544 views

Massive protests in Israel over the decision to dismiss Gallant from the post of defense minister: Prime Minister also called to “resign”

Mass protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Protesters blocked roads in Tel Aviv, about 40 people were arrested.

News of the World • November 6, 05:16 PM • 24302 views

Truck hits bus stop near Tel Aviv: 35 injured

A truck rammed into a bus stop in the Glilot neighborhood near Tel Aviv, injuring 35 people. Many of the victims are elderly, and police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

News of the World • October 27, 10:42 AM • 20275 views

A truck rammed into a bus stop near Tel Aviv: there are wounded

In the Glilot neighborhood near Tel Aviv, a truck drove into a bus stop, injuring 16 people. The police are treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack, as important intelligence facilities are located nearby.

News of the World • October 27, 09:05 AM • 18436 views

Drone from Lebanon attacks the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

The private residence of the Israeli Prime Minister in Caesarea was attacked by a drone from Lebanon. Netanyahu and his wife were not at home, no one was injured, and two other drones were shot down by air defense.

News of the World • October 19, 09:20 AM • 20009 views