A knife attack occurred in the center of Amsterdam, near Dam Square. There are wounded, one attacker has been detained, law enforcement and medics are working at the scene.
A demonstration took place in Tel Aviv demanding the immediate return of 59 hostages held in Gaza. Protesters are calling for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners, and are also criticizing Netanyahu.
The Islamist movement Hamas has resumed rocket attacks on Israel, breaking a two-month ceasefire. Israel said it intercepted one rocket, and two more fell in open areas.
At a bus station in Haifa, a knife attacker killed a 70-year-old man and wounded four people, including a 15-year-old boy. The attacker was killed at the scene.
Near the city of Pardes Hana, a driver deliberately drove into a crowd at a bus stop, injuring 13 people. The attacker tried to escape and attack the police with a screwdriver before being shot dead.
Three buses are blown up in the Tel Aviv suburbs, and a fourth bomb is defused. Israeli security services blame Palestinian militants and increase security measures.
Ryanair plans to open 24 routes to Kyiv and Lviv within 4-6 weeks after the cessation of hostilities. The company's CEO hopes for a quick end to the war with the help of Donald Trump.
The mayor of Lviv has announced the possibility of reopening several airports in Ukraine this year. According to him, there are technical possibilities for this, only a political decision is needed.
A 29-year-old Moroccan citizen with a U. S. residence permit stabbed at least 4 people on Nahalat Binyamin Street. The attacker was shot dead by an off-duty female police officer.
A shooting has occurred on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv, resulting in injuries. Numerous police and ambulance forces arrived at the scene, and one man was hospitalized with a stab wound.
Ryanair resumes flights to Tel Aviv from the end of March after being suspended due to the war with Hamas. The airline is waiting for Terminal 1 to open at Ben Gurion Airport to resume full operations.
Israeli airline El Al has extended its suspension of flights from Tel Aviv to Moscow until the end of March 2025. The decision was made after a comprehensive assessment of the situation and the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to undergo surgery to remove his prostate gland. The politician was diagnosed with a benign prostate enlargement that caused a urinary tract infection.
Tedros Gebreyesus and UN staff came under Israeli fire at Sanaa airport. The attack killed two people, wounded a crew member and damaged the airport's infrastructure.
Israeli military aircraft attacked Houthi military facilities in Yemen, including the airport in Sanaa and ports on the west coast. The strikes were aimed at infrastructure used to smuggle Iranian weapons.
Israeli airline El Al temporarily suspends flights to moscow because of russia's possible involvement in the downing of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane. The decision will be reconsidered after a new assessment of the situation next week.
The Israeli Air Force attacked the Sanaa airport and the port of Hodeidah in Yemen in response to a missile attack. The strikes were aimed at infrastructure facilities, including power plants, after the Houthis attacked central Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister announced the continuation of the fight against Yemeni Houthis after a missile attack on Tel Aviv. Netanyahu called on citizens to be resilient and compared the Houthis to terrorist organizations.
A Houthi ballistic missile hit the Jaffa neighborhood of Tel Aviv, where military facilities are located. As a result of the attack, 14 people were injured, all of whom are in stable condition.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke in court in Tel Aviv, calling the charges “an ocean of absurdity. ” He is accused in three cases related to gifts and influence on the media.
Augsburg police have arrested a 37-year-old asylum seeker from Iraq who was spying on a Christmas market. The man had connections with IS and published extremist materials on social networks.
Israel is preparing to approve a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. Lebanon plans to deploy 5,000 troops on the border with Israel as part of a peace deal.
Hezbollah carried out a massive shelling of Israeli territory, firing about 250 rockets.
Several airlines are ready to resume flights in January 2025. To launch flights, insurance and reliable airspace protection are required; the cost of insuring one Boeing is $750 million.
Mass protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Protesters blocked roads in Tel Aviv, about 40 people were arrested.
A truck rammed into a bus stop in the Glilot neighborhood near Tel Aviv, injuring 35 people. Many of the victims are elderly, and police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.
The private residence of the Israeli Prime Minister in Caesarea was attacked by a drone from Lebanon. Netanyahu and his wife were not at home, no one was injured, and two other drones were shot down by air defense.