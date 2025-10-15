Netanyahu called on Hamas to disarm, threatening "real hell"

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5200 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 9504 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 7596 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 12470 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 14271 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
October 14, 07:16 PM • 30869 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 60600 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 52921 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 47343 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 82786 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.2m/s
66%
754mm
Popular news
CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fakeOctober 14, 11:02 PM • 36565 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 45123 views
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourselfOctober 15, 01:08 AM • 33747 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNNOctober 15, 01:39 AM • 52728 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 24485 views
Publications
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5184 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 9486 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 24678 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 82781 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 64773 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 45272 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 30800 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 32703 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 41200 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 45202 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Series
The Diplomat
Instagram
YouTube

Netanyahu called on Hamas to disarm, threatening "real hell"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped for a peaceful next stage of the agreement with Hamas, but under Donald Trump's conditions. Hamas must give up its weapons and demilitarize, otherwise "real hell will break loose."

Netanyahu called on Hamas to disarm, threatening "real hell"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes for a peaceful next stage of the agreement between Israel and Hamas. He noted that US President Donald Trump's conditions are "very clear": Hamas must lay down its weapons and demilitarize, otherwise "real hell will break loose," writes UNN, citing CBS News.

Details

"We agreed to give peace a chance," Netanyahu told the TV channel in an interview on Tuesday, a day after Trump made a brief visit to Tel Aviv to mark the first stage of his 20-point peace plan for Gaza, announcing that "the war is over."

"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza13.10.25, 11:38 • 27727 views

Now that the living hostages have been returned, Netanyahu said the next step must be the demilitarization and disarmament of Hamas militants.

First, Hamas must lay down its weapons. And second, we want to make sure there are no weapons factories in Gaza. No weapons smuggling into Gaza. That is demilitarization.

Netanyahu said.

Trump warned on Tuesday that if Hamas does not disarm, "we will disarm them." "And it will happen quickly, and perhaps violently. But they will disarm," the American leader said then.

Netanyahu said he heard Trump's remarks, paraphrasing them as "all hell will break loose."

"Well, I hope that doesn't happen. I hope we can do it peacefully. We are certainly ready for that," Netanyahu said.

The agreement, brokered by the Trump administration, secured the release of all 20 remaining living Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel.

All 20 released Hamas hostages handed over to Israel13.10.25, 11:58 • 2840 views

Hamas also returned the remains of four deceased Israeli hostages on Monday, with another four handed over on Tuesday. 20 more bodies are yet to be returned. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group representing the families of the hostages, called for a suspension of the peace plan "until every deceased person is returned." Trump stated on Monday that not all bodies had been found and handed over.

This exchange was a crucial step in reaching an agreement aimed at ending the two-year war in Gaza and establishing lasting peace in a region marred by decades of conflict.

The plan also called for Israel to withdraw troops from parts of the Gaza Strip and stated that "aid will be fully and immediately sent" to Gaza, where Palestinians have faced starvation, the publication writes. The plan also covers, but does not fully resolve, more sensitive issues, including post-war governance of Gaza, Palestinian statehood, and the disarmament of Hamas.

To those who doubt his desire for peace, Netanyahu advised them to look at the Abraham Accords, in which Israel normalized relations with four Arab League countries.

"We have an opportunity to expand this peace," he said, adding that it would be "the greatest gift we can give to the people of Israel, the people of the region, and the people of the world."

Addition

After the start of the peace process in the Gaza Strip, violent clashes erupted in several areas of the enclave between Hamas and rival factions. Public executions of rivals by militants have been reported.

Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNN15.10.25, 04:39 • 52873 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
Tel Aviv