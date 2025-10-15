$41.610.01
October 14, 07:16 PM
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Publications
Exclusives
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36063 views

Brutal clashes erupted in several areas of Gaza between Hamas and rival factions. The incident, which occurred after the withdrawal of Israeli troops, likely ended with the public execution of eight people.

Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNN

Fierce clashes erupted in several areas of Gaza between Hamas and rival factions, including an incident that allegedly ended in a public execution. CNN reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that after the withdrawal of Israeli troops from part of the territory in the enclave, internal tensions are escalating.

Reports of violence were widely circulated on social media, including one particularly gruesome video showing a group of masked fighters, some wearing green Hamas headbands, killing eight blindfolded people in a square in Gaza City while a large crowd watched.

- the publication writes.

The media adds that the incident occurred after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into force. Prior to this, Israeli troops were operating in the area. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights "Al-Mezan" called the incident "extrajudicial execution of citizens" and called for an investigation into the incident and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Recall

After the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, 32 members of "gangs" died during a so-called security operation. 24 people were arrested, 30 were injured. The events are probably related to the power vacuum in the enclave.

Ceasefire in the Gaza Strip: Israel Defense Forces reported on the situation after the truce announcement10.10.25, 12:51 • 4808 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Gaza City
Gaza Strip