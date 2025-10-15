Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNN

Fierce clashes erupted in several areas of Gaza between Hamas and rival factions, including an incident that allegedly ended in a public execution. CNN reports this, according to UNN.

It is noted that after the withdrawal of Israeli troops from part of the territory in the enclave, internal tensions are escalating.

Reports of violence were widely circulated on social media, including one particularly gruesome video showing a group of masked fighters, some wearing green Hamas headbands, killing eight blindfolded people in a square in Gaza City while a large crowd watched. - the publication writes.

The media adds that the incident occurred after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into force. Prior to this, Israeli troops were operating in the area. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights "Al-Mezan" called the incident "extrajudicial execution of citizens" and called for an investigation into the incident and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

After the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, 32 members of "gangs" died during a so-called security operation. 24 people were arrested, 30 were injured. The events are probably related to the power vacuum in the enclave.

