The head of the Nobel Committee has expressed concern about the harassment of scientists and the reduction of science funding. This is happening against the background of political disputes and may threaten the freedom of research.
Pope Francis shows positive dynamics in the treatment of respiratory crisis and kidney failure. The pontiff was even able to make a phone call to a parish in Gaza.
Three Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7 were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza City. The handover took place in the presence of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants.
The Israeli military conducted a precision strike on the Hamas command and control center in the former warehouse in Gaza City. Before the attack, measures were taken to minimize the risks to civilians.
An Israeli air strike on two schools in Gaza City killed at least 30 people. On the same day, Israeli aircraft attacked a tent city near a hospital, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed to 44.
An Israeli air strike on a school for displaced persons in Gaza killed at least 15 Palestinians. Earlier, two air strikes in the West Bank killed nine militants, including a local commander.
The Israeli military announced the killing of Hamas deputy battalion commander Ayman Shweida and company commander Ubada Abu Hein as a result of recent air strikes on Gaza City.
Israel continues to bomb Gaza City amid the failure of peace talks, causing destruction and civilian casualties.
The Israeli army stormed the outskirts of Gaza City. At least seven people have been reported dead as a result of the strikes.
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant and three Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip after October 8, 2023.
ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for its investigative reporting exposing the lavish gifts and free trips that billionaires have given to Supreme Court justices over the years. The Pulitzer Prize also honors work in journalism in 15 different categories. This year there is a special award for journalists covering the war between Israel and Hamas.
The UN warns that an imminent Israeli ground operation in Rafah, Gaza, will lead to more civilian casualties and hamper humanitarian aid efforts.
The United States will offer Israel the release of 900 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 40 Israeli hostages to be released during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.
The IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Gertzi Halevi, said that despite the withdrawal of troops from Gaza, the war against Hamas continues and is far from over: the plan is to destroy high-ranking Hamas officials who are still in hiding, as well as the remaining terror infrastructure.
US President Joe Biden urged Congress to immediately pass a bipartisan national security bill that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and humanitarian aid for Gaza, calling on every member of Congress to stand up to Vladimir Putin.
At least 5 people were killed and 10 others injured when humanitarian aid packages fell on them in a refugee camp in Gaza.
The Israeli Defense Forces discovered a 10-kilometer network of tunnels under a hospital and university in northern Gaza that were used by Hamas militants to transport fighters and weapons between Gaza City and central camps.
Today, February 26, marks the Day of the Thermos, an event dedicated to one of the most useful inventions in human history. In 1892, the Scottish scientist and inventor James Dewar invented a vacuum flask for storing liquefied gases, which was not originally intended for everyday use.