We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15017 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 64058 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212680 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122011 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391081 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310095 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213621 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244155 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253872 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71928 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57036 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Gaza City

Science under threat: Head of the Nobel Committee warns that pressure on free research is increasing

The head of the Nobel Committee has expressed concern about the harassment of scientists and the reduction of science funding. This is happening against the background of political disputes and may threaten the freedom of research.

News of the World • March 24, 09:49 AM • 30874 views

Pope Francis' condition slightly improved - Vatican

Pope Francis shows positive dynamics in the treatment of respiratory crisis and kidney failure. The pontiff was even able to make a phone call to a parish in Gaza.

News of the World • February 24, 10:22 PM • 27242 views

Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages to Red Cross

Three Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7 were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza City. The handover took place in the presence of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants.

News of the World • January 19, 03:53 PM • 27514 views

Israel destroys Hamas' secret command center in Gaza

The Israeli military conducted a precision strike on the Hamas command and control center in the former warehouse in Gaza City. Before the attack, measures were taken to minimize the risks to civilians.

News of the World • October 26, 11:18 PM • 20239 views

Israeli air strike on schools in Gaza: at least 30 dead

An Israeli air strike on two schools in Gaza City killed at least 30 people. On the same day, Israeli aircraft attacked a tent city near a hospital, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed to 44.

Society • August 4, 11:19 PM • 106392 views

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 15 Palestinians

An Israeli air strike on a school for displaced persons in Gaza killed at least 15 Palestinians. Earlier, two air strikes in the West Bank killed nine militants, including a local commander.

War • August 4, 03:33 AM • 34944 views

Israeli military kills Hamas deputy battalion commander Ayman Shweida in airstrike in Gaza

The Israeli military announced the killing of Hamas deputy battalion commander Ayman Shweida and company commander Ubada Abu Hein as a result of recent air strikes on Gaza City.

War • July 12, 08:33 PM • 87554 views

Israel continues to bomb Gaza. A new round of peace talks ended without results

Israel continues to bomb Gaza City amid the failure of peace talks, causing destruction and civilian casualties.

News of the World • July 12, 01:54 AM • 20852 views

Israeli attack on Gaza neighborhood leaves at least 7 dead

The Israeli army stormed the outskirts of Gaza City. At least seven people have been reported dead as a result of the strikes.

War • June 27, 11:18 PM • 32557 views

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Galant and three Hamas leaders

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant and three Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip after October 8, 2023.

News of the World • May 20, 11:34 AM • 16596 views

Pulitzer Prize honors ProPublica for public service and reporting from the Supreme Court

ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for its investigative reporting exposing the lavish gifts and free trips that billionaires have given to Supreme Court justices over the years. The Pulitzer Prize also honors work in journalism in 15 different categories. This year there is a special award for journalists covering the war between Israel and Hamas.

Culture • May 7, 05:24 PM • 25102 views

UN warns that Israeli ground operation in Rafah is "just around the corner"

The UN warns that an imminent Israeli ground operation in Rafah, Gaza, will lead to more civilian casualties and hamper humanitarian aid efforts.

News of the World • May 1, 05:27 AM • 21697 views

CIA Director Presents Plan to Release Some Israeli Hostages and Return Palestinians to Northern Gaza Strip

The United States will offer Israel the release of 900 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 40 Israeli hostages to be released during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

News of the World • April 9, 09:50 AM • 22425 views

IDF Commander: War against Hamas continues despite Gaza withdrawal

The IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Gertzi Halevi, said that despite the withdrawal of troops from Gaza, the war against Hamas continues and is far from over: the plan is to destroy high-ranking Hamas officials who are still in hiding, as well as the remaining terror infrastructure.

War • April 8, 12:32 AM • 35959 views

Biden calls Putin a "bandit" and urges Congress to support funding for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden urged Congress to immediately pass a bipartisan national security bill that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and humanitarian aid for Gaza, calling on every member of Congress to stand up to Vladimir Putin.

War • March 15, 08:32 PM • 67625 views

5 people killed in Gaza: humanitarian aid dropped from airplanes falls on them - media

At least 5 people were killed and 10 others injured when humanitarian aid packages fell on them in a refugee camp in Gaza.

News of the World • March 8, 04:21 PM • 24088 views

IDF discovers 10-kilometer tunnel under hospital and university in northern Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces discovered a 10-kilometer network of tunnels under a hospital and university in northern Gaza that were used by Hamas militants to transport fighters and weapons between Gaza City and central camps.

News of the World • February 27, 09:26 AM • 28606 views

Thermos Day, World Slow Day. What else can be celebrated on February 26

Today, February 26, marks the Day of the Thermos, an event dedicated to one of the most useful inventions in human history. In 1892, the Scottish scientist and inventor James Dewar invented a vacuum flask for storing liquefied gases, which was not originally intended for everyday use.

UNN Lite • February 26, 04:09 AM • 25537 views