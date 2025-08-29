Israeli Army cancels tactical pause in Gaza and declares the city a "dangerous combat zone"

Israel plans to conduct a large-scale military operation against Hamas, despite some political international pressure and calls for a cessation of the conflict.

UNN reports with reference to the IDF.

Details

According to the statement published on the Israel Defense Forces website, the following is stated:

Starting today (Friday) at 10:00 AM, the local tactical pause in military operations will not extend to the territory of Gaza City, which is a dangerous combat zone. - informs the IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces will continue to support humanitarian efforts while conducting maneuvers and offensive operations against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to protect the State of Israel, the statement adds.

It should be noted that at the end of July, a "local tactical pause" was announced for Gaza City and other areas of the Gaza Strip. The goal was to "ensure the safe passage of UN convoys" and humanitarian NGOs into Palestinian territory.

Since the end of May 2025, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed while searching for food in Gaza. According to international reports as of August 3, the deaths of 1373 Palestinians were confirmed (period from the end of May 2025 to the beginning of August inclusive). People died while searching for food in Gaza: deaths were recorded near aid distribution points and along food convoy routes.

More than 20 countries worldwide, in May 2025, issued a joint statement calling on Israel to cease hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army explained the attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza by the discovery of a Hamas camera used to monitor troops.

