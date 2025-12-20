Putin's envoy Dmitriev arrived in Miami for talks with Witkoff and Kushner - media

$42.340.00
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 6844 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 9790 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 7414 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 12128 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 21380 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 25042 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 24594 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 23930 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19567 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoDecember 20, 10:06 AM • 6164 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 18302 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 21464 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 9858 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 12396 views
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 1996 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 9756 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 81674 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 57309 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 65325 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Odesa Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 12418 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 9898 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 21497 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 28437 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 74962 views
Social network
Technology
Sukhoi Su-27
Film
Financial Times

Putin's envoy Dmitriev arrived in Miami for talks with Witkoff and Kushner - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Special envoy of the Kremlin head Kirill Dmitriev arrived in Miami. He met with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

Putin's envoy Dmitriev arrived in Miami for talks with Witkoff and Kushner - media

Special envoy of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, arrived in Miami for a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Saturday evening in X, writes UNN.

Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev arrived in Miami for talks with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner

- reported an Axios journalist.

Recall

It was previously reported that special envoy of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, went to Miami for a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Zelenskyy announced discussions on a possible joint meeting after US-Russia talks20.12.25, 18:25 • 1840 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump