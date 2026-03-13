Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest

As of March 13, 2026, fuel prices at major Ukrainian gas stations remain high, with the largest gap between networks recorded in the diesel segment. UKRNAFTA shows the lowest prices, while the highest in most categories are recorded at SOCAR, UNN reports.

According to data as of March 13, standard A-95 gasoline at OKKO, WOG, and SOCAR gas stations costs an average of UAH 70.99 per liter across Ukraine. In the UKRNAFTA network, the same type of fuel is sold for UAH 68.99 per liter. Thus, the difference between the lowest and highest price in this category is UAH 2 per liter.

In the premium 95 gasoline segment, prices are slightly higher. At OKKO and WOG, a liter of such fuel costs UAH 73.99. At SOCAR, the price is UAH 74.99 per liter. UKRNAFTA again has the lowest indicator – UAH 71.99 per liter. Thus, the difference between the minimum and maximum price in this category reaches UAH 3 per liter.

The market, as usual, once again shows a simple truth: the same trip can cost more just because the driver did not go to the right gas station.

The largest gap occurred in the standard diesel fuel category. At OKKO, a liter costs UAH 76.99, at WOG – UAH 77.99, at SOCAR – UAH 78.99. In the UKRNAFTA network, standard diesel is sold for UAH 71.99 per liter. Thus, the difference between the lowest and highest price in this segment is UAH 7 per liter.

In the premium diesel fuel segment, prices also remain high. At OKKO, a liter costs UAH 79.99, at WOG – UAH 80.99, at SOCAR – UAH 81.99. In the UKRNAFTA network, premium diesel is sold for UAH 75.99 per liter. The difference between the minimum and maximum price in this category is UAH 6 per liter.

If we compare the overall price level between networks, UKRNAFTA has the lowest indicators in all four categories. SOCAR, on the contrary, maintains the highest prices for premium 95 gasoline, as well as for standard and premium diesel fuel. OKKO and WOG have similar price indicators in the gasoline segment, but for diesel fuel, WOG is UAH 1 more expensive than OKKO in each of the two categories.

There is also a noticeable difference between standard and premium fuel within the same network. At OKKO, premium 95 gasoline is UAH 3 more expensive than standard A-95, and premium diesel is also UAH 3 more expensive than standard diesel. At WOG, the difference between standard and premium gasoline is UAH 3, and between the two types of diesel – also UAH 3. At SOCAR, premium gasoline is UAH 4 more expensive than standard, and premium diesel – UAH 3. At UKRNAFTA, the difference between standard A-95 and premium 95 is UAH 3, and between standard and premium diesel – UAH 4.

Serhiy Kuyun, director of the A-95 Consulting Group, explained in a conversation with UNN that the risk of gasoline price increases in the near future remains. In his opinion, the key period for Ukraine is related to the moment of purchasing new batches.

That is why gas stations are raising prices, taking into account future costs for purchasing fuel, a new batch of which will most likely be sold at higher prices, given the conflict in the Middle East. Therefore, owners of gas station networks are forced to include risk coverage in the current price for drivers. Moreover, they are following the most pessimistic scenario.

Currently, retail demand for fuel has already increased in Ukraine. And the key catalyst was the decision of gas station networks to change the price per liter of fuel.

This excitement was created by the gas station networks themselves. In such a situation, price increases become an additional incentive for consumers to buy more than usual – said the expert.

At the same time, he emphasized that there are currently no grounds to panic about a future shortage of gasoline at gas stations.

There is fuel – of all brands, in large volumes. Especially a lot of gasoline. (In addition – ed.) everything is going and still going under old contracts, at old prices. This creates a safety margin for the transitional period – he explained.

The director of the A-95 Consulting Group also explained that the international situation has not yet reached the degree of tension that could lead to a global gasoline shortage in Ukraine.

Gas station networks began to raise prices on news that everything would get stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, there would be no fuel, and we needed to prepare – said Serhiy Kuyun.

The expert emphasized: for the near future, he sees the main task for the fuel market in Ukraine as reducing the level of panic. According to him, even if there are grounds for price correction, the current speed of their change is overstated.

Therefore, I believe that the current growth rates are unjustified, that they are based on some speculative sentiments. I am sure that the price will soon fall – he said.

