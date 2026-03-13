$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 362 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 20554 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 52715 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 48494 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 72323 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 38718 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 25672 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 20722 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23707 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40453 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.8m/s
37%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netanyahu stated that regime change in Iran is not guaranteedMarch 13, 01:34 AM • 6702 views
Social network X to change verification system in EU after European Commission fineMarch 13, 01:57 AM • 5132 views
Iran does not plan to close the Strait of Hormuz – country's representative to the UNMarch 13, 03:14 AM • 7548 views
Billionaire Thiel's lectures on the Antichrist sparked controversy in the VaticanMarch 13, 04:00 AM • 6144 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 12962 views
Publications
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 3430 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 13224 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 72313 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 41706 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 37080 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ali Khamenei
Elon Musk
Bloggers
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 3450 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 22570 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 22523 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 20956 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 37014 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot

Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

The largest gap between networks is observed in the diesel fuel segment, where the difference reaches 7 UAH per liter.

Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest

As of March 13, 2026, fuel prices at major Ukrainian gas stations remain high, with the largest gap between networks recorded in the diesel segment. UKRNAFTA shows the lowest prices, while the highest in most categories are recorded at SOCAR, UNN reports.

Fuel prices on March 13: at which gas stations gasoline and diesel are most expensive

According to data as of March 13, standard A-95 gasoline at OKKO, WOG, and SOCAR gas stations costs an average of UAH 70.99 per liter across Ukraine. In the UKRNAFTA network, the same type of fuel is sold for UAH 68.99 per liter. Thus, the difference between the lowest and highest price in this category is UAH 2 per liter.

In the premium 95 gasoline segment, prices are slightly higher. At OKKO and WOG, a liter of such fuel costs UAH 73.99. At SOCAR, the price is UAH 74.99 per liter. UKRNAFTA again has the lowest indicator – UAH 71.99 per liter. Thus, the difference between the minimum and maximum price in this category reaches UAH 3 per liter.

The market, as usual, once again shows a simple truth: the same trip can cost more just because the driver did not go to the right gas station.

The largest gap occurred in the standard diesel fuel category. At OKKO, a liter costs UAH 76.99, at WOG – UAH 77.99, at SOCAR – UAH 78.99. In the UKRNAFTA network, standard diesel is sold for UAH 71.99 per liter. Thus, the difference between the lowest and highest price in this segment is UAH 7 per liter.

In the premium diesel fuel segment, prices also remain high. At OKKO, a liter costs UAH 79.99, at WOG – UAH 80.99, at SOCAR – UAH 81.99. In the UKRNAFTA network, premium diesel is sold for UAH 75.99 per liter. The difference between the minimum and maximum price in this category is UAH 6 per liter.

If we compare the overall price level between networks, UKRNAFTA has the lowest indicators in all four categories. SOCAR, on the contrary, maintains the highest prices for premium 95 gasoline, as well as for standard and premium diesel fuel. OKKO and WOG have similar price indicators in the gasoline segment, but for diesel fuel, WOG is UAH 1 more expensive than OKKO in each of the two categories.

There is also a noticeable difference between standard and premium fuel within the same network. At OKKO, premium 95 gasoline is UAH 3 more expensive than standard A-95, and premium diesel is also UAH 3 more expensive than standard diesel. At WOG, the difference between standard and premium gasoline is UAH 3, and between the two types of diesel – also UAH 3. At SOCAR, premium gasoline is UAH 4 more expensive than standard, and premium diesel – UAH 3. At UKRNAFTA, the difference between standard A-95 and premium 95 is UAH 3, and between standard and premium diesel – UAH 4.

Gas stations are laying down the worst-case scenario: expert explains the reasons for the jump in fuel prices

Serhiy Kuyun, director of the A-95 Consulting Group, explained in a conversation with UNN that the risk of gasoline price increases in the near future remains. In his opinion, the key period for Ukraine is related to the moment of purchasing new batches.

That is why gas stations are raising prices, taking into account future costs for purchasing fuel, a new batch of which will most likely be sold at higher prices, given the conflict in the Middle East. Therefore, owners of gas station networks are forced to include risk coverage in the current price for drivers. Moreover, they are following the most pessimistic scenario.

Currently, retail demand for fuel has already increased in Ukraine. And the key catalyst was the decision of gas station networks to change the price per liter of fuel. 

This excitement was created by the gas station networks themselves. In such a situation, price increases become an additional incentive for consumers to buy more than usual

– said the expert.

At the same time, he emphasized that there are currently no grounds to panic about a future shortage of gasoline at gas stations. 

There is fuel – of all brands, in large volumes. Especially a lot of gasoline. (In addition – ed.) everything is going and still going under old contracts, at old prices. This creates a safety margin for the transitional period

– he explained.

The director of the A-95 Consulting Group also explained that the international situation has not yet reached the degree of tension that could lead to a global gasoline shortage in Ukraine. 

Gas station networks began to raise prices on news that everything would get stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, there would be no fuel, and we needed to prepare

– said Serhiy Kuyun.

The expert emphasized: for the near future, he sees the main task for the fuel market in Ukraine as reducing the level of panic. According to him, even if there are grounds for price correction, the current speed of their change is overstated. 

Therefore, I believe that the current growth rates are unjustified, that they are based on some speculative sentiments. I am sure that the price will soon fall

– he said.

Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine04.03.26, 15:52 • 88547 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

EconomyAuto
Ukraine