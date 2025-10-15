$41.750.14
October 15, 10:41 AM • 16892 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
October 15, 10:14 AM • 33009 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 26847 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 27235 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 24343 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18845 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17885 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
October 15, 07:17 AM • 34754 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 34770 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13871 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhoto03:48 PM • 3378 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 61378 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 40370 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 42539 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 49379 views
News by theme
Budanov revealed Putin's true intentions regarding hybrid aggressionPhoto

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia will expand hybrid aggression against the EU and NATO if it does not receive a decisive rebuff. He emphasized that Putin's goal is to continue and intensify aggression aimed at destabilizing internal political processes.

Politics • 02:02 PM • 3372 views
Famous blogger lost over 6 million hryvnias due to a fraudulent schemePhotoVideo

Blogger Ksyusha Maneken, owner of the ODA brand, fell victim to fraudsters, losing over six million hryvnias. She contacted a fake Telegram support chat, which led to the theft of funds from her Monobank account.

Society • 01:34 PM • 2614 views
Social media users reported the conditions under which mobilized individuals are held at Darnytsia Car Repair Plant (DVRZ) in Kyiv: the Territorial Recruitment Center's (TCC) reaction was swift.

Blogger Ramina Eskhakzai published photos from the distribution center at DVRZ, where mobilized individuals are reportedly held in unsanitary conditions. The Kyiv City TCC called this information "distorted," denying the existence of problems.

Society • October 14, 02:06 PM • 5426 views
Saw each other two weeks ago: scandalous blogger Slobozhenko reacted to the death of crypto-entrepreneur HanichPhoto

Oleksandr Slobozhenko commented on the death of 32-year-old blogger-entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich, whom he considered a "leader and true professional. " Hanich was found dead in a car with a gunshot wound to the head; police are considering the version of suicide due to financial difficulties.

Society • October 11, 01:03 PM • 9399 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death

In Kyiv, the body of 32-year-old blogger Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car. Before his death, he informed his girlfriend about serious financial problems and sent a farewell message.

Society • October 11, 12:56 PM • 55998 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings

In Kyiv, the body of 32-year-old blogger and entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. Police are considering the version of suicide due to financial difficulties; a registered weapon was found nearby.

Kyiv • October 11, 08:54 AM • 33967 views