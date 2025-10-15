The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia will expand hybrid aggression against the EU and
NATO if it does not receive a decisive rebuff. He emphasized that Putin's goal is to continue and intensify aggression aimed at
destabilizing internal political processes.
Blogger Ksyusha Maneken, owner of the ODA brand, fell victim to fraudsters, losing over six million hryvnias. She contacted a fake
Telegram support chat, which led to the theft of funds from her Monobank account.
Blogger Ramina Eskhakzai published photos from the distribution center at DVRZ, where mobilized individuals are reportedly held in unsanitary conditions. The Kyiv City TCC called this information "distorted," denying the existence of problems.
In Kyiv, the body of 32-year-old blogger and entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. Police are considering the version of suicide due to financial difficulties; a registered weapon was found nearby.