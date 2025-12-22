The head of one of Turkey's most titled football clubs, Fenerbahçe, was interrogated in a large-scale drug case

The head of one of Turkey's most powerful sports clubs, Sadettin Saran, has found himself at the center of a high-profile criminal scandal. On Saturday, the businessman was summoned to the prosecutor's office to give testimony in a case that brought together representatives of the country's show business, media, and sports elite. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Saran, who holds Turkish and American citizenship, appeared before law enforcement immediately after returning from abroad. He is suspected of providing and facilitating drug use. The procedure proved humiliating for the top manager: at the forensic medical institution, blood and hair samples were taken from him for testing for prohibited substances.

The head of "Fenerbahçe", one of Turkey's leading sports clubs, was summoned on Saturday to give testimony as part of a drug investigation involving prominent figures from the entertainment industry and the media. - state media notes.

After questioning in the Caglayan court, Saran was released, but placed under "compulsory supervision."

Stars in pre-trial detention

The investigation has been ongoing since early December and has already affected more than a dozen well-known individuals. Among the defendants accused of drug trafficking and facilitating prostitution are:

popular TV presenters and journalists;

pop singers and actors;

influential bloggers.

For Fenerbahçe, this is another reputational blow. The club, which had only recently recovered from years of litigation over match-fixing, is once again forced to justify itself due to the actions of its management. Currently, the club's official position regarding Saran's detention has not been released.

