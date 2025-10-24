$41.900.14
NBA gambling scandal erodes trust in the league at the start of the new season – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

The FBI has made dozens of arrests in 11 US states, including coach Chauncey Billups and player Terry Rozier, in a massive gambling investigation. The scandal undermines trust in the NBA at the start of the season and amid a multi-billion dollar media rights deal.

NBA gambling scandal erodes trust in the league at the start of the new season – Bloomberg

A federal investigation in the US reveals the involvement of an NBA coach and player in betting schemes, questioning the league's integrity and posing serious challenges to its leadership amidst the start of the season and a multi-billion dollar media rights deal. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

The first week of the new NBA season found itself at the center of a scandal after FBI Director Cash Patel announced dozens of arrests in 11 US states as part of a large-scale federal investigation into gambling. Among the suspects are coach Chauncey Billups and player Terry Rozier, as well as New York organized crime groups.

NBA Scandal: Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and Other Legends Among Dozens Accused in Illegal Gambling Case23.10.25, 20:53 • 2832 views

According to the investigation, Rozier, who played for the Charlotte Hornets in 2023, allegedly informed accomplices about plans to end games early, receiving $100,000 for it. Billups is accused of fraudulent schemes involving an underground poker club and providing non-public information about the team.

Experts predict that this scandal could seriously undermine fan trust.

This will be a turning point for the NBA

— noted Matthew Bakovic, a former bookmaker operator.

The league has already sent Billups and Rozier on leave and assured cooperation with investigators, but there are no official comments from the NBA on the situation yet.

Language scandal in media football involving Seleznyov: what the language ombudsman and the Ministry of Youth and Sports say17.06.25, 22:59 • 4368 views

The scandal comes against the backdrop of the first year of an 11-year, $77 billion media rights deal. It also recalls the complexities that arose after the legalization of sports betting in the US, which Commissioner Adam Silver supported. The league receives hundreds of millions of dollars from betting companies, but cases of manipulation and statistically "propositional" bets threaten the NBA's reputation.

Similar problems occurred last year when Jontay Porter of the Toronto Raptors admitted to conspiring to distort statistics. The cases of Rozier and Billups indicate that control over gambling and game integrity remains one of the main problems of modern American sports.

Lobanovskyi Stadium in Kyiv will be able to host more fans: the fan quota has been increased20.10.25, 23:01 • 3776 views

