Identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv established - prosecutor's office
The Kyiv prosecutor's office has established the identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv. Among them are a 49-year-old woman, two men aged 41 and 54, and a 56-year-old medic.
The Kyiv prosecutor's office stated that the identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv have been established, UNN reports.
In the Dnipro district, a 49-year-old woman and two men, aged 41 and 54, died. In the Darnytskyi district, the Russian attack claimed the life of a 56-year-old medic who came to help the affected residents of the high-rise building.
The prosecutor's office added that 26 more people sustained injuries. Among the injured are five State Emergency Service rescuers, four medical workers, and a police officer.
