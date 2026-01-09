Identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv established - prosecutor's office

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 704 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 4078 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 2134 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 6752 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM • 10765 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 19585 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
06:46 AM • 23039 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 68738 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 59522 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 45960 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
6.2m/s
82%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian ballistic missile attacked Lviv at a speed of 13,000 kilometers per hour - Air ForceJanuary 9, 01:55 AM • 5912 views
Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYTJanuary 9, 03:02 AM • 21318 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers07:00 AM • 23038 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA07:16 AM • 15622 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 12657 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 41494 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 68737 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 44893 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 67684 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 94231 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Lviv
United States
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 49866 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 52748 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 75116 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 93753 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 134612 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Technology
Fox News

Identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv established - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The Kyiv prosecutor's office has established the identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv. Among them are a 49-year-old woman, two men aged 41 and 54, and a 56-year-old medic.

Identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv established - prosecutor's office

The Kyiv prosecutor's office stated that the identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv have been established, UNN reports.

In the Dnipro district, a 49-year-old woman and two men, aged 41 and 54, died. In the Darnytskyi district, the Russian attack claimed the life of a 56-year-old medic who came to help the affected residents of the high-rise building.

- the message says.

Russia deliberately attacked Kyiv on January 9 to freeze people - CPD09.01.26, 13:06 • 696 views

The prosecutor's office added that 26 more people sustained injuries. Among the injured are five State Emergency Service rescuers, four medical workers, and a police officer.

Kyiv suffered an almost 5-hour attack by Russia: over 500,000 consumers without electricity, the enemy hit boiler houses - Prime Minister09.01.26, 11:00 • 2768 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
War in Ukraine
Kyiv