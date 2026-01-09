Identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv established - prosecutor's office

The Kyiv prosecutor's office stated that the identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv have been established, UNN reports.

In the Dnipro district, a 49-year-old woman and two men, aged 41 and 54, died. In the Darnytskyi district, the Russian attack claimed the life of a 56-year-old medic who came to help the affected residents of the high-rise building. - the message says.

Russia deliberately attacked Kyiv on January 9 to freeze people - CPD

The prosecutor's office added that 26 more people sustained injuries. Among the injured are five State Emergency Service rescuers, four medical workers, and a police officer.

Kyiv suffered an almost 5-hour attack by Russia: over 500,000 consumers without electricity, the enemy hit boiler houses - Prime Minister