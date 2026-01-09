Russia deliberately attacked Kyiv on January 9 to freeze people - CPD

Russian occupiers deliberately attacked Kyiv on the night of January 9 with the aim of freezing people and children. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, the actions of modern Russia do not differ from the actions of the Soviet government, which organized Holodomors in Ukraine in the 20th century.

Typical descendants of failures who created the Holodomor. But nothing will come of it, just as nothing came of it then. Instead, the Soviet Union, which created the Holodomor, as we remember, collapsed - the message says.

Kovalenko noted: Russia, which is being wiped off the geopolitical arena, will eventually transform from a raw material appendage into new territories of stronger neighbors, as well as parts of ethnic minorities, who will eventually take their own from this empire in the form of independent republics.

All this will happen. The main thing is to see this moment - he stated.

Recall

In Kyiv, emergency power outages were introduced due to the consequences of the recent large-scale Russian attack and network overload.