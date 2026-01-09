Russia deliberately attacked Kyiv on January 9 to freeze people - CPD

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
10:37 AM • 1878 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
09:48 AM • 3248 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM • 7404 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 16965 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
06:46 AM • 20792 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 64826 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 58564 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 45380 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 65197 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 32742 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
6.4m/s
83%
730mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Repeat hit: death toll in Kyiv rises to three, medic killed, several more woundedJanuary 9, 01:22 AM • 14729 views
Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYTJanuary 9, 03:02 AM • 18567 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers07:00 AM • 20228 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA07:16 AM • 12861 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 8210 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 38912 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 64826 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 42462 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 65197 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 91948 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 48727 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 51738 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 74204 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 92877 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 133823 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Technology
Fox News

Russia deliberately attacked Kyiv on January 9 to freeze people - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia deliberately attacked Kyiv on the night of January 9. He compared Russian attacks to the actions of the Soviet government during the Holodomors.

Russia deliberately attacked Kyiv on January 9 to freeze people - CPD

Russian occupiers deliberately attacked Kyiv on the night of January 9 with the aim of freezing people and children. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, the actions of modern Russia do not differ from the actions of the Soviet government, which organized Holodomors in Ukraine in the 20th century.

Typical descendants of failures who created the Holodomor. But nothing will come of it, just as nothing came of it then. Instead, the Soviet Union, which created the Holodomor, as we remember, collapsed

- the message says.

Kovalenko noted: Russia, which is being wiped off the geopolitical arena, will eventually transform from a raw material appendage into new territories of stronger neighbors, as well as parts of ethnic minorities, who will eventually take their own from this empire in the form of independent republics.

All this will happen. The main thing is to see this moment

- he stated.

Recall

In Kyiv, emergency power outages were introduced due to the consequences of the recent large-scale Russian attack and network overload.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Russian propaganda
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv