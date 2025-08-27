$41.400.03
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 9814 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 1928 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown?
11:13 AM • 11380 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 12815 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
07:59 AM • 21065 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 57951 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 56026 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 107718 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 76774 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Electricity

News by theme
Dozens of settlements in Chernihiv region left without electricity due to drone attack

In the Chernihiv region, dozens of settlements were left without electricity due to a Russian drone attack. Specialists are working on restoring power, and critical facilities are powered by alternative sources.

Society • 09:18 AM • 3090 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy

Overnight, energy and gas transmission system facilities in six regions of Ukraine were attacked by Russia. A substation in Sumy and gas transmission infrastructure in Poltava region were damaged, among others.

War in Ukraine • 07:59 AM • 21090 views
Part of Sumy is still without electricity after the night attack by the Russian Federation, water is on schedule

Part of Sumy is still without electricity after the night attack by the Russian Federation, energy workers are working on restoration. Water will be supplied according to the schedule, hospitals have electricity, public transport operates with limitations.

Society • August 27, 06:47 AM • 2246 views
Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: fires and power outages occurred

This night, the enemy massively attacked Poltava region. An energy sector enterprise was affected, but power supply has already been restored.

War in Ukraine • August 27, 05:29 AM • 2830 views
Russia cut off power to Sumy: city electric transport suspended

As a result of the Russian attack on August 27, power was partially lost in Sumy. City electric transport has suspended operations, with only buses running on routes.

War in Ukraine • August 27, 04:11 AM • 3088 views
Russia massively attacked Sumy with drones: infrastructure facilities damagedVideo

Russia attacked the outskirts of the Sumy community with drones on the night of August 27. Infrastructure facilities were damaged, there were no casualties.

War in Ukraine • August 26, 11:16 PM • 2780 views
Statement by members of the Ukraine-Benelux format: Russia's war must be ended by restoring lasting peace

Representatives of Ukraine and Benelux countries in Odesa condemned Russia's aggression and reaffirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty. They emphasized the need to end the war and restore peace.

War in Ukraine • August 26, 01:11 PM • 4216 views
Russian attack on a mine in Donetsk Oblast: 148 miners brought to the surface, but there are casualties

Russian occupiers attacked a mine in Donetsk Oblast, as a result of which one worker was killed and four were injured. 148 miners, blocked underground due to power outage, have been rescued.

Society • August 26, 12:07 PM • 2680 views
Russian shelling cut power to mines in Donetsk region, 148 miners underground - Volynets

Due to Russian shelling, mines in the Dobropillya community have been de-energized. 148 miners remain underground.

Society • August 26, 10:44 AM • 10040 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities

Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries disrupted at least 17% of Russia's oil refining capacity, causing a gasoline shortage. Strikes on facilities in Novoshakhtinsk, Ust-Luga, and the Druzhba pipeline are a response to Russian aggression.

War in Ukraine • August 26, 10:16 AM • 153332 views
In Sumy region, three wounded due to morning Russian strike, some residents without electricity, communication disruptions

In the morning, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Shostka community. Three men aged 35, 44, and 48 were wounded and hospitalized. Part of Shostka region was left without electricity, critical infrastructure is operating on backup power.

Society • August 26, 09:41 AM • 3492 views
Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam: casualties, injuries and destruction

Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam claimed the lives of three people, and ten more were injured. Houses were damaged, rice fields were flooded, and the streets of Hanoi turned into rivers.

News of the World • August 26, 07:54 AM • 3108 views
Norway will help Ukraine get through the heating season and with gas purchases

Norway will help Ukraine get through winter and supports gas purchases, said Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office. The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre took place on August 25.

Economy • August 26, 02:14 AM • 3200 views
In Kostiantynivka, four civilians were wounded due to an enemy air attack - an investigation has been launched

On August 25, Kostiantynivka was hit by an airstrike with five FAB-250 bombs, wounding four civilians. 21 apartment buildings and power lines were damaged.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 12:40 PM • 3102 views
Bad weather left part of residents of 4 regions without electricity, consumption dropped - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine decreased due to cold weather. However, 28 settlements are without power due to bad weather.

Society • August 25, 07:45 AM • 8250 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a night attack by Russian drones damaged solar panels and an enterprise

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, damaging solar panels and a private enterprise. Nikopol was also shelled with FPV drones and artillery, which led to damage to the power line.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 06:18 AM • 3562 views
In Poltava region, power was cut due to bad weather

In Poltava region, emergency power outages were recorded in four communities due to unfavorable weather conditions. 179 legal and 1543 household consumers were left without electricity.

Society • August 25, 05:26 AM • 5750 views
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attackVideo

Israel carried out massive airstrikes on strategic targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa in response to the launch of a new missile by the Houthis. The strikes killed at least four people and wounded 67 others.

News of the World • August 25, 02:25 AM • 37115 views
"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence Day

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used a national holiday to threaten Budapest. Szijjártó called on Zelenskyy to stop threatening and attacking energy security.

Politics • August 24, 06:31 PM • 22607 views
Trump halted construction of an expensive offshore wind farm in the US: the project was almost completed

The Trump administration halted the Revolution Wind offshore wind farm project, despite it being 80% complete, citing national security. The decision drew criticism and potential lawsuits from developer Orsted.

News of the World • August 24, 03:28 PM • 12316 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine uses its own long-range weapons, there are no restrictions from the US

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine uses its own long-range weapons to strike Russian territory. He refuted reports of restrictions from the US, emphasizing that this issue was never discussed.

Politics • August 24, 12:54 PM • 3729 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo

President Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day, emphasizing that the strength of the state is formed by the daily work and courage of every citizen. He stressed that Ukraine resolutely responds to aggression, defending its sovereignty.

Society • August 24, 07:11 AM • 44401 views
Fire broke out at the Kursk NPP: what is knownVideo

A fire broke out near the Kursk NPP in a transformer unit, which did not affect the station's operation. Local residents heard sounds of drones and explosions before the fire.

News of the World • August 24, 12:49 AM • 6768 views
The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and KABs: one person died, 9 injured

Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to enemy attacks with drones, artillery, and KABs. As a result of the shelling, one person died, and nine were injured.

Society • August 23, 05:12 PM • 8130 views