In the Chernihiv region, dozens of settlements were left without electricity due to a Russian drone attack. Specialists are working on restoring power, and critical facilities are powered by alternative sources.
Overnight, energy and gas transmission system facilities in six regions of Ukraine were attacked by Russia. A substation in Sumy and gas transmission infrastructure in Poltava region were damaged, among others.
Part of Sumy is still without electricity after the night attack by the Russian Federation, energy workers are working on restoration. Water will be supplied according to the schedule, hospitals have electricity, public transport operates with limitations.
This night, the enemy massively attacked Poltava region. An energy sector enterprise was affected, but power supply has already been restored.
As a result of the Russian attack on August 27, power was partially lost in Sumy. City electric transport has suspended operations, with only buses running on routes.
Russia attacked the outskirts of the Sumy community with drones on the night of August 27. Infrastructure facilities were damaged, there were no casualties.
Representatives of Ukraine and Benelux countries in Odesa condemned Russia's aggression and reaffirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty. They emphasized the need to end the war and restore peace.
Russian occupiers attacked a mine in Donetsk Oblast, as a result of which one worker was killed and four were injured. 148 miners, blocked underground due to power outage, have been rescued.
Due to Russian shelling, mines in the Dobropillya community have been de-energized. 148 miners remain underground.
Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries disrupted at least 17% of Russia's oil refining capacity, causing a gasoline shortage. Strikes on facilities in Novoshakhtinsk, Ust-Luga, and the Druzhba pipeline are a response to Russian aggression.
In the morning, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Shostka community. Three men aged 35, 44, and 48 were wounded and hospitalized. Part of Shostka region was left without electricity, critical infrastructure is operating on backup power.
Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam claimed the lives of three people, and ten more were injured. Houses were damaged, rice fields were flooded, and the streets of Hanoi turned into rivers.
Norway will help Ukraine get through winter and supports gas purchases, said Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office. The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre took place on August 25.
On August 25, Kostiantynivka was hit by an airstrike with five FAB-250 bombs, wounding four civilians. 21 apartment buildings and power lines were damaged.
Electricity consumption in Ukraine decreased due to cold weather. However, 28 settlements are without power due to bad weather.
Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, damaging solar panels and a private enterprise. Nikopol was also shelled with FPV drones and artillery, which led to damage to the power line.
In Poltava region, emergency power outages were recorded in four communities due to unfavorable weather conditions. 179 legal and 1543 household consumers were left without electricity.
Israel carried out massive airstrikes on strategic targets in Yemen's capital Sanaa in response to the launch of a new missile by the Houthis. The strikes killed at least four people and wounded 67 others.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used a national holiday to threaten Budapest. Szijjártó called on Zelenskyy to stop threatening and attacking energy security.
The Trump administration halted the Revolution Wind offshore wind farm project, despite it being 80% complete, citing national security. The decision drew criticism and potential lawsuits from developer Orsted.
President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine uses its own long-range weapons to strike Russian territory. He refuted reports of restrictions from the US, emphasizing that this issue was never discussed.
President Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day, emphasizing that the strength of the state is formed by the daily work and courage of every citizen. He stressed that Ukraine resolutely responds to aggression, defending its sovereignty.
A fire broke out near the Kursk NPP in a transformer unit, which did not affect the station's operation. Local residents heard sounds of drones and explosions before the fire.
Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to enemy attacks with drones, artillery, and KABs. As a result of the shelling, one person died, and nine were injured.