03:56 PM
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
January 9, 11:31 AM
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
IAEA called on Russia and Ukraine to agree on a ceasefire near the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

IAEA head Rafael Grossi called on Russia and Ukraine to agree on a temporary ceasefire zone near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This would allow Ukrainian technicians to safely repair the damaged 330 kV backup line.

IAEA called on Russia and Ukraine to agree on a ceasefire near the Zaporizhzhia NPP

IAEA head Rafael Grossi called on Russia and Ukraine to agree on a temporary cessation zone near the Zaporizhzhia NPP so that Ukrainian technicians can safely carry out necessary repair work, UNN reports with reference to the IAEA.

Details

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said today that the IAEA has begun consultations on establishing a temporary ceasefire zone in the area where the last 330 kV backup line of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was damaged and disconnected on January 2 as a result of military actions, leaving the plant completely dependent on the single functioning 750 kV line.

The proposal asks the Russian Federation and Ukraine to agree on a temporary ceasefire zone approximately 10 kilometers from the 330 kV open switchyard of the Zaporizhzhia NPP so that Ukrainian technicians can safely carry out necessary repair work.

"This is a big step forward": Trump reacted to the cessation of shelling in the area of the ZNPP29.12.25, 01:29 • 7359 views

The latest ceasefire proposal comes after successful repair work under a local ceasefire brokered by the IAEA on December 30. This is the third time in recent months that temporary truce arrangements, agreed upon and monitored by the IAEA, have allowed work to be carried out on power lines critical to nuclear safety that were damaged during the conflict.

"The IAEA continues to actively engage with both sides to ensure nuclear safety and security at the plant," Director General Grossi said. "We are confident that the Russian Federation and Ukraine will continue to work constructively with us to carry out these necessary repairs and reduce the risk of an accident."

Over the past week, the IAEA team present at the ZNPP also reported a significant increase in military activity in the areas around the ZNPP, including some explosions heard near the site.

The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys07.01.26, 12:27 • 33851 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine