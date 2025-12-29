$41.930.00
"This is a big step forward": Trump reacted to the cessation of shelling in the area of the ZNPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Donald Trump announced lengthy negotiations regarding the launch of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which, according to him, is in good condition. He noted that Vladimir Putin is interested in putting the plant into operation.

"This is a big step forward": Trump reacted to the cessation of shelling in the area of the ZNPP

Donald Trump announced that during lengthy negotiations, the issue of launching the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which he called the largest in the world, was discussed. He added that the power plant "is in good condition and can quickly start operating." U.S. President Donald Trump announced this after negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, this issue was discussed in detail during the negotiations. Trump believes that Russian dictator Putin is interested in putting the NPP into operation.

Yes, we discussed this for a long time, as you know, the NPP can start operating immediately, it is in excellent condition. I spoke with President Putin about this, we talked about the NPP - the largest in the world, hard to believe. President Putin is working with Ukraine to launch the NPP, he wants to see it put into operation, not targeted by missiles, because that would be dangerous for everyone

- says the US President.

He also noted that people have been working at the station for years, and the number of personnel is about 5,000 people.

It can start working very quickly, and people have been working there for years. 5,000 employees at this NPP. I found out about this today. The largest NPP in the world of its kind, and they can launch it very quickly

- Trump emphasized.

In addition, Trump called the cessation of shelling of the NPP "a great step forward."

It's a great step forward when he (Putin - ed.) stopped dropping bombs on this NPP

- said the US President.

Recall

Ukraine and the United States have disagreements on territorial issues and the status of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in peace negotiations. Zelenskyy reported on the state of affairs regarding elections and EU accession.

Alla Kiosak

