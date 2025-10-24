$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16549 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29092 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23411 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28003 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24559 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40935 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25684 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20034 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28173 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76089 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19216 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40938 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36393 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36789 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76094 views
News by theme
Rosneft and Lukoil shares collapsed by $5.2 billion after US sanctions - Russian media

Rosneft and Lukoil shares led the fall of "blue chips" on the Moscow Exchange after blocking US sanctions. In two days, the total capitalization of the companies decreased by 424 billion rubles, or $5.2 billion.

Economy • 09:30 PM • 2390 views
Ukrainian drone disabled one of Russia's largest oil refineries – Reuters

On October 23, a Ukrainian drone struck the Ryazan oil refinery, Russia's fourth-largest, halting operations at a key processing unit. This led to the shutdown of the CDU-4 crude oil primary distillation unit, which provided about a quarter of the plant's capacity.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 07:55 PM • 2224 views
Putin's representative confirms visit to US for dialogue amid sanctions - media

Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president, confirmed his visit to the United States for a long-planned meeting. He stated that the dialogue would continue despite recent unfriendly steps and US sanctions against Russian oil companies.

Politics • October 24, 07:32 PM • 2102 views
We will not speak publicly so that it is more difficult for Putin: Zelenskyy spoke about the decision of the "coalition of the willing"

Zelenskyy stated that during the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing", decisions were made to make it more difficult for dictator Putin, and these decisions are not being disclosed.

Politics • October 24, 06:55 PM • 1880 views
Plans for a reparations loan to Ukraine to be presented soon – EC head

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the swift presentation of options for a reparations loan for Ukraine. European countries also agreed to continue pressure on Russia through sanctions.

Economy • October 24, 06:12 PM • 2964 views
In India, the largest buyer of Russian oil announced compliance with Western sanctions - Reuters

India's leading buyer of Russian oil, Reliance Industries Ltd, will comply with Western sanctions against Moscow. The company has a long-term agreement to purchase almost 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Economy • October 24, 05:52 PM • 3326 views
France to supply Ukraine with Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the provision of Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. This decision was announced during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," where strengthening military support was also discussed.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 05:34 PM • 2224 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video

On October 25, power outages will be in effect in Ukraine from 07:00 to 23:00, affecting 1 to 2 queues. Restrictions will also apply to industrial consumers from 08:00 to 23:00.

Society • October 24, 05:15 PM • 16553 views
Better late than never: Zelenskyy on US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the introduction of US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, stating that "better late than never. " He thanked partners for these measures, emphasizing that Ukraine had previously fought against Russian energy on its own. The US called on Moscow to immediately end the war against Ukraine.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 05:05 PM • 2368 views
Putin mobilizes reservists to protect Russia from Ukrainian drones – Bloomberg

According to media reports, Putin plans to mobilize reservists to guard strategic infrastructure facilities in Russia that are threatened by Ukrainian drone attacks.

News of the World • October 24, 04:41 PM • 2304 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the provision of 5,000 new multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen air defense before the winter period. Britain is increasing military support and pressure on the Kremlin.

Politics • October 24, 04:33 PM • 29098 views
Oil prices show weekly growth due to US sanctions against Russian companies – Reuters

Oil prices rose by 7% over the week after the US imposed sanctions against Russian oil companies, raising fears of supply disruptions. Brent and WTI quotes increased, demonstrating a shift in market sentiment from anticipating a surplus to a deficit.

Economy • October 24, 02:58 PM • 2664 views
China responded to Zelenskyy's criticism of its support for Russia in the war with Ukraine

China reacted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about Beijing's support for Russia's ability to continue the invasion. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the country advocates for a ceasefire and peace talks, upholding the principles of peace and dialogue.

Politics • October 24, 02:52 PM • 10279 views
Kyiv Funicular temporarily out of service: what's the reason?

The Kyiv Funicular's operation has been temporarily suspended due to a lack of electricity supply. The city is experiencing scheduled power outages, which has affected public transport operations.

Society • October 24, 02:46 PM • 2628 views
US sanctions against Russian oil companies could halt Serbia's only refinery - Reuters

Serbia's only oil refinery, located in the city of Pančevo, could cease operations due to US sanctions against Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić warned that without supplies, the refinery would be unable to operate after November 1, although fuel storage facilities are filled until the end of the year.

Economy • October 24, 02:26 PM • 2504 views
"Pushing us towards a humanitarian catastrophe": Zelenskyy says Putin shows no desire to stop the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Great Britain for its support and stated that Putin is pushing Ukraine towards a "humanitarian catastrophe. "

Politics • October 24, 01:08 PM • 2310 views
Putin's envoy arrived in the US after new sanctions were imposed against Russia. Tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff - Media

Russian President's envoy Kirill Dmitriev arrived in the US for talks with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff. The meeting will take place after the US imposed new sanctions against Russia.

Politics • October 24, 12:29 PM • 2904 views
Ukraine needs about €2 billion for additional gas imports - Prime Minister

Ukraine plans to raise 2 billion euros for additional gas imports. Funding will come from internal reserves and external assistance from partners.

Economy • October 24, 11:47 AM • 2138 views
Sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: Netherlands and Romania talk about selling Russian plants in their territories - Politico

The leadership of the Netherlands and Romania believe that Lukoil will sell its plants located in the territories of these countries.

Politics • October 24, 10:30 AM • 2770 views
Hungary is working on how to circumvent US sanctions against Russian oil companies - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the country is working on how to circumvent US sanctions against Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft.

News of the World • October 24, 10:01 AM • 2242 views
Burning kindergarten in Kharkiv after Russian attack accelerated Trump's sanctions against Moscow - CNN

Russian strikes on civilians in Ukraine and the Kremlin's maximalist demands forced Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia. This happened after realizing the immutability of Putin's course regarding the war's goals.

Politics • October 24, 08:32 AM • 3420 views
Trump's path to tightening the screws on Russia opened by oil surplus on the market - FT

US President Donald Trump this week imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, using the surplus of oil on the global market to weaken Russia's war chest. This move was made possible by a significant drop in global oil prices, which allowed Washington to more aggressively target Russian oil.

Economy • October 24, 08:25 AM • 3344 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions

Today, electricity outage schedules are in effect in 12 regions from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM due to Russian attacks that caused blackouts in three regions. Electricity consumption remains high, so "Ukrenergo" calls for economical use of electrical appliances.

Society • October 24, 07:57 AM • 28173 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed

Today, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" is taking place in London to discuss increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will call for the removal of Russian energy from the world market and the acceleration of long-range weapons supplies.

Politics • October 24, 07:50 AM • 49913 views
Russia may pause interest rate cuts due to inflation and refinery attacks - Bloomberg

Russia may pause or slow its interest rate cutting cycle this week due to intensifying inflation risks and the threat of tax increases. This is linked to Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries, which have led to rising gasoline prices.

Economy • October 24, 07:41 AM • 2814 views
US Senate prepares for "Russia week" after Trump's sanctions against Russian oil - Politico

US Senator Lindsey Graham expects the Senate to hold a "Russia week" to consider sanctions bills. This comes after President Trump imposed sanctions on Moscow's energy sector.

Politics • October 24, 06:53 AM • 3204 views
The most difficult situation with electricity is in Koriukivka community, Chernihiv region - Advisor to the Regional Military Administration

In Chernihiv region, the situation with electricity supply remains difficult due to daily shelling, with the Koriukivka community being the most affected. Energy workers are actively working on restoration, blackout schedules are in effect, and issues with communication and water supply are also being resolved.

Society • October 24, 06:50 AM • 3536 views
Trump chose a middle-ground option for sanctions against Russia - WSJ

US President Donald Trump chose a moderately tough option for sanctions against Russia, targeting the energy sector. This happened after Trump concluded that Putin was "leading him on" by continuing to strike Ukraine.

Politics • October 24, 06:24 AM • 3564 views
German Economy Minister arrives in Kyiv: focus on energy aid and defense cooperation

German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche arrived in Kyiv to discuss the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the expansion of German-Ukrainian defense cooperation. She promised to explore how Germany can provide more concrete support in this area.

Economy • October 24, 06:11 AM • 4888 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that US President Donald Trump is putting equal pressure on Putin and Zelenskyy. Recent sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" were the result of Trump's meeting with the NATO Secretary General.

Politics • October 24, 05:49 AM • 27562 views