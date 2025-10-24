Rosneft and Lukoil shares led the fall of "blue chips" on the Moscow Exchange after blocking US sanctions. In two days, the total capitalization of the companies decreased by 424 billion rubles, or $5.2 billion.
On October 23, a Ukrainian drone struck the Ryazan oil refinery, Russia's fourth-largest, halting operations at a key processing unit. This led to the shutdown of the CDU-4 crude oil primary distillation unit, which provided about a quarter of the plant's capacity.
Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president, confirmed his visit to the United States for a long-planned meeting. He stated that the dialogue would continue despite recent unfriendly steps and US sanctions against Russian oil companies.
Zelenskyy stated that during the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing", decisions were made to make it more difficult for dictator Putin, and these decisions are not being disclosed.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the swift presentation of options for a reparations loan for Ukraine. European countries also agreed to continue pressure on Russia through sanctions.
India's leading buyer of Russian oil, Reliance Industries Ltd, will comply with Western sanctions against Moscow. The company has a long-term agreement to purchase almost 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Russian oil giant Rosneft.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the provision of Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. This decision was announced during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," where strengthening military support was also discussed.
On October 25, power outages will be in effect in Ukraine from 07:00 to 23:00, affecting 1 to 2 queues. Restrictions will also apply to industrial consumers from 08:00 to 23:00.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the introduction of US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, stating that "better late than never. " He thanked partners for these measures, emphasizing that Ukraine had previously fought against Russian energy on its own. The US called on Moscow to immediately end the war against Ukraine.
According to media reports, Putin plans to mobilize reservists to guard strategic infrastructure facilities in Russia that are threatened by Ukrainian drone attacks.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the provision of 5,000 new multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen air defense before the winter period. Britain is increasing military support and pressure on the Kremlin.
Oil prices rose by 7% over the week after the US imposed sanctions against Russian oil companies, raising fears of supply disruptions. Brent and WTI quotes increased, demonstrating a shift in market sentiment from anticipating a surplus to a deficit.
China reacted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about Beijing's support for Russia's ability to continue the invasion. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the country advocates for a ceasefire and peace talks, upholding the principles of peace and dialogue.
The Kyiv Funicular's operation has been temporarily suspended due to a lack of electricity supply. The city is experiencing scheduled power outages, which has affected public transport operations.
Serbia's only oil refinery, located in the city of Pančevo, could cease operations due to US sanctions against Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić warned that without supplies, the refinery would be unable to operate after November 1, although fuel storage facilities are filled until the end of the year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Great Britain for its support and stated that Putin is pushing Ukraine towards a "humanitarian catastrophe. "
Russian President's envoy Kirill Dmitriev arrived in the US for talks with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff. The meeting will take place after the US imposed new sanctions against Russia.
Ukraine plans to raise 2 billion euros for additional gas imports. Funding will come from internal reserves and external assistance from partners.
The leadership of the Netherlands and Romania believe that Lukoil will sell its plants located in the territories of these countries.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the country is working on how to circumvent US sanctions against Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft.
Russian strikes on civilians in Ukraine and the Kremlin's maximalist demands forced Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia. This happened after realizing the immutability of Putin's course regarding the war's goals.
US President Donald Trump this week imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, using the surplus of oil on the global market to weaken Russia's war chest. This move was made possible by a significant drop in global oil prices, which allowed Washington to more aggressively target Russian oil.
Today, electricity outage schedules are in effect in 12 regions from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM due to Russian attacks that caused blackouts in three regions. Electricity consumption remains high, so "Ukrenergo" calls for economical use of electrical appliances.
Today, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" is taking place in London to discuss increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will call for the removal of Russian energy from the world market and the acceleration of long-range weapons supplies.
Russia may pause or slow its interest rate cutting cycle this week due to intensifying inflation risks and the threat of tax increases. This is linked to Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries, which have led to rising gasoline prices.
US Senator Lindsey Graham expects the Senate to hold a "Russia week" to consider sanctions bills. This comes after President Trump imposed sanctions on Moscow's energy sector.
In Chernihiv region, the situation with electricity supply remains difficult due to daily shelling, with the Koriukivka community being the most affected. Energy workers are actively working on restoration, blackout schedules are in effect, and issues with communication and water supply are also being resolved.
US President Donald Trump chose a moderately tough option for sanctions against Russia, targeting the energy sector. This happened after Trump concluded that Putin was "leading him on" by continuing to strike Ukraine.
German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche arrived in Kyiv to discuss the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the expansion of German-Ukrainian defense cooperation. She promised to explore how Germany can provide more concrete support in this area.
US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that US President Donald Trump is putting equal pressure on Putin and Zelenskyy. Recent sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" were the result of Trump's meeting with the NATO Secretary General.