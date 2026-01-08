Occupiers shelled a cafe in Kherson: two dead, three wounded

$42.720.15
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
12:02 PM • 4654 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo
10:13 AM • 11539 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 9432 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
07:21 AM • 44025 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 35450 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 36847 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 44437 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 45596 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 33919 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukraine increased weapons production by 1.5 times in a year - Ministry of DefenseJanuary 8, 04:04 AM • 7764 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 24631 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways07:54 AM • 23580 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 20090 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo09:50 AM • 23019 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 57068 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 62019 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 65083 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 104632 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 141616 views
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 20207 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 32363 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 58148 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 77427 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 119111 views
Occupiers shelled a cafe in Kherson: two dead, three wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

On January 8, 2026, Russian troops shelled a cafe in Kherson, killing two people and injuring three. A pre-trial investigation into the war crime has been launched.

Occupiers shelled a cafe in Kherson: two dead, three wounded

Russian troops shelled a cafe in Kherson, killing and wounding people, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, "on January 8, 2026, at about 12:20 p.m., Russian military forces shelled one of the cafe premises in Kherson with artillery."

"According to preliminary data, two people died, and three more were injured with varying degrees of severity," the report says.

Measures are currently underway to identify other victims.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that led to human casualties (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier today, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, reported on Telegram that Russian occupiers shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson in the morning.

Shanko also reported at noon that "the central district of the city is partially without electricity." And that energy specialists are already investigating the causes of the emergency outage.

Russian army shelled a hospital in Kherson, there are casualties05.01.26, 12:28 • 3409 views

Julia Shramko

