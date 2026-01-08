Occupiers shelled a cafe in Kherson: two dead, three wounded

Russian troops shelled a cafe in Kherson, killing and wounding people, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, "on January 8, 2026, at about 12:20 p.m., Russian military forces shelled one of the cafe premises in Kherson with artillery."

"According to preliminary data, two people died, and three more were injured with varying degrees of severity," the report says.

Measures are currently underway to identify other victims.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that led to human casualties (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier today, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, reported on Telegram that Russian occupiers shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson in the morning.

Shanko also reported at noon that "the central district of the city is partially without electricity." And that energy specialists are already investigating the causes of the emergency outage.

