Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 17442 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 32292 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 59828 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 73767 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 56437 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 62411 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 62420 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65295 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57730 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Russian army shelled a hospital in Kherson, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Around 11:00, Russian troops shelled a hospital in Kherson. A 36-year-old woman and a 57-year-old medical worker sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Russian army shelled a hospital in Kherson, there are casualties

Russian troops struck a hospital in Kherson, two people were reported injured, one of them a medic, the Kherson OVA reported on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Around 11:00, Russian military shelled one of the hospitals in Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack, a 36-year-old woman and a 57-year-old medical worker sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds

- reported the OVA.

As specified by the Kherson City Military Administration, the injured medical worker "was inside the premises" at the time of the enemy shelling.

The injured, as noted by the OVA, received medical assistance and were discharged for outpatient treatment.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kherson