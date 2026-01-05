Russian army shelled a hospital in Kherson, there are casualties

Russian troops struck a hospital in Kherson, two people were reported injured, one of them a medic, the Kherson OVA reported on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Around 11:00, Russian military shelled one of the hospitals in Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack, a 36-year-old woman and a 57-year-old medical worker sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds - reported the OVA.

As specified by the Kherson City Military Administration, the injured medical worker "was inside the premises" at the time of the enemy shelling.

The injured, as noted by the OVA, received medical assistance and were discharged for outpatient treatment.

