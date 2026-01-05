Russian strike on Kyiv: 4 people already injured due to hit on private clinic
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the hit on a private medical facility in the capital, one man died and four were injured, two of them in serious condition. 16 patients of the clinic were transferred to municipal hospitals.
One person died, four were injured, two of them in serious condition, as a result of a hit on a private clinic in Obolon during a Russian attack on Kyiv, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Currently, four people have been injured as a result of the hit on a private medical facility in the capital. Two of them are in serious condition. One man who was undergoing treatment at the medical facility died.
According to the mayor, out of 26 patients of the private clinic in the Obolon district, which was hit as a result of the enemy attack, 16 were transferred to municipal hospitals in the capital.
