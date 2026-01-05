Russian strike on Kyiv: 4 people already injured due to hit on private clinic

One person died, four were injured, two of them in serious condition, as a result of a hit on a private clinic in Obolon during a Russian attack on Kyiv, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, four people have been injured as a result of the hit on a private medical facility in the capital. Two of them are in serious condition. One man who was undergoing treatment at the medical facility died. - Klitschko wrote.

According to the mayor, out of 26 patients of the private clinic in the Obolon district, which was hit as a result of the enemy attack, 16 were transferred to municipal hospitals in the capital.

