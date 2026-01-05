Russian strike on Kyiv: 4 people already injured due to hit on private clinic

$42.170.00
January 4, 03:52 PM • 19220 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 37588 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 55346 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 40448 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 50918 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 56200 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 61161 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 56756 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51667 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 67512 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Over 150 combat engagements in 24 hours: Defense Forces repelled massive attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directionsJanuary 4, 08:17 PM
Denmark calls Trump's new statements on Greenland "absolutely absurd"January 4, 08:29 PM
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA03:34 AM
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence03:44 AM
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country04:20 AM
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol

Exclusive

December 31, 08:23 PM
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 263387 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM
Russian strike on Kyiv: 4 people already injured due to hit on private clinic

Kyiv • UNN

 52 views

As a result of the hit on a private medical facility in the capital, one man died and four were injured, two of them in serious condition. 16 patients of the clinic were transferred to municipal hospitals.

Russian strike on Kyiv: 4 people already injured due to hit on private clinic

One person died, four were injured, two of them in serious condition, as a result of a hit on a private clinic in Obolon during a Russian attack on Kyiv, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, four people have been injured as a result of the hit on a private medical facility in the capital. Two of them are in serious condition. One man who was undergoing treatment at the medical facility died.

- Klitschko wrote.

According to the mayor, out of 26 patients of the private clinic in the Obolon district, which was hit as a result of the enemy attack, 16 were transferred to municipal hospitals in the capital.

Russians attacked a medical facility in Kyiv: one dead and injured - SES05.01.26, 06:11 • 1480 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko