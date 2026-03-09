$43.730.0850.540.36
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible items

On March 9, 1959, the first Barbie doll in a swimsuit was introduced. The most expensive diamond-encrusted item was sold at auction for a record $302,500.

Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible items

On March 9, 1959, the first Barbie was released at the American International Toy Fair. Since then, Barbie has become extremely famous, changed more than 130 professions, and forever remains in the hearts of true doll connoisseurs, writes UNN.

The Story of Barbie 

Ruth Handler wanted to create a toy for girls; she was a passionate woman who loved playing poker, so she bet everything on a successful advertising campaign. The idea of creating the doll came to her during a trip to Switzerland; Barbie's full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts. Interestingly, Ruth Handler's daughter is also named Barbara, hence the theory that Ruth named the doll after her daughter. 

The First Barbie

It was on March 9, 1959, at the American Festival in New York, that the first Barbie was released. She was dressed in a closed black and white striped swimsuit and black sandals. Her blonde, curled hair was styled in a fashionable hairstyle of the time, and she had plump red lips. In her hand, she held sunglasses. 

Limited edition, high detail, and luxurious outfits are what distinguish collectible Barbies from ordinary ones. Desperate collectors hunt for them, willing to spend tens of thousands of dollars for a doll. 

Top most expensive Barbie dolls in history: 

In fifth place is a collectible doll from the "Barbie in Midnight Red and Pink" series. It was sold for $17,091. 

Fourth place is occupied by the very first Barbie doll, the one in the striped swimsuit. The toy is extremely difficult to find, and it costs a lot. It was sold for $27,450. 

The next record-breaker was created to celebrate Barbie dolls' 40th anniversary. "Mattel" and "De Beers" designed the outfit for this glamorous beauty. Along with a full-length sheer skirt, a golden top, a bikini, and a matching tangerine belt adorned with 160 diamonds. The Anniversary Barbie was valued at $85,000.

In second place is a Barbie released to promote the 13th film in the "Barbie and the Diamond Castle" franchise. Barbie features white gold jewelry and 318 diamonds totaling 20.66 carats. The starting price of this Barbie was $94,800.

First place is held by a one-of-a-kind Barbie, created by designer Stefano Canturi. 

It was sold for $302,500 in 2010 at auction. An interesting fact is that all proceeds from the sale went to a breast cancer research laboratory fund.

Oleksandra Mesenko

