Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain

Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys seized at the UK border this year, many of which contained banned chemicals or posed a choking hazard, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Border Force officers seized almost 259,000 counterfeit toys worth over £3.5 million (€4 million), including 236,000 fake versions of Pop Mart's fluffy and toothy Labubu dolls.

Most of the seized toys - 75% - failed safety tests because they were found to contain banned chemicals or posed a choking hazard. According to the country's Intellectual Property Office (IPO), 46% of buyers experienced serious safety issues.

Research conducted by the IPO, the UK's intellectual property rights body, found that almost half (46%) of counterfeit buyers reported problems ranging from toys breaking instantly to dangerous labeling, toxic odors, and even reports of children falling ill.

The IPO said the Labubu trend is just the tip of the iceberg: counterfeit criminals are targeting a wide range of toys across various categories, exposing children to dangerous and substandard products.

Consumers, it is stated, can reduce the risk of buying counterfeit toys by looking for trusted sellers, carefully reading reviews, and being wary of prices that seem too good to be true.

Labubu dolls have gained immense popularity among children and adults after going viral on social media. They are also loved by celebrities, including Rihanna, and many owners like to attach the dolls to their handbags or backpacks.

A hidden market has been created to meet the demand. Fake Labubu dolls are poorly made and dangerous, containing small removable parts such as eyes, arms, and legs, which pose a serious choking hazard to young children, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute said last month.

