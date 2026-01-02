$42.170.18
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 41919 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 66841 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 53043 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 50723 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 168084 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 164413 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 55699 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 46110 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 38703 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 1368 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine warns of the Kremlin's preparation of an armed provocation with significant human casualties. It may occur on the eve or during Christmas according to the Julian calendar, likely in a religious building or another symbolic object.

Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine issued a warning that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties, UNN writes.

Details

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine warns of "the continuation of the Kremlin's special operation to disrupt peace talks mediated by the United States." "This operation is complex. After the so-called 'attack on Putin's residence,' we are recording the Kremlin's dissemination of new falsified information pretexts to prepare the Russian and foreign audiences for further escalation," the SZR of Ukraine stated.

We predict with high probability the transition from manipulative influence to an armed provocation by the Russian special services with significant human casualties. The expected time is on the eve or during the celebration of Christmas according to the Julian calendar. The place of provocation may be a religious building or another object with high symbolic value both in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. To falsify evidence of Ukraine's involvement, fragments of Western-made attack UAVs will be used, which will be delivered to the site of the provocation from the line of combat contact.

- reported the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The SZR of Ukraine emphasized that "the exploitation of fear and the commission of terrorist acts with human casualties under a 'false flag' fully corresponds to the style of work of the Russian special services." "Putin's regime has repeatedly used this tactic inside Russia, and now the same model is being exported abroad, which is indirectly confirmed by public statements of high-ranking Russian officials," the foreign intelligence service indicated.

"We appeal to the media to question and carefully check the materials published by the Kremlin and not to spread Russian fakes," the SZR of Ukraine emphasized.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine