Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine issued a warning that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties, UNN writes.

Details

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine warns of "the continuation of the Kremlin's special operation to disrupt peace talks mediated by the United States." "This operation is complex. After the so-called 'attack on Putin's residence,' we are recording the Kremlin's dissemination of new falsified information pretexts to prepare the Russian and foreign audiences for further escalation," the SZR of Ukraine stated.

We predict with high probability the transition from manipulative influence to an armed provocation by the Russian special services with significant human casualties. The expected time is on the eve or during the celebration of Christmas according to the Julian calendar. The place of provocation may be a religious building or another object with high symbolic value both in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. To falsify evidence of Ukraine's involvement, fragments of Western-made attack UAVs will be used, which will be delivered to the site of the provocation from the line of combat contact. - reported the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The SZR of Ukraine emphasized that "the exploitation of fear and the commission of terrorist acts with human casualties under a 'false flag' fully corresponds to the style of work of the Russian special services." "Putin's regime has repeatedly used this tactic inside Russia, and now the same model is being exported abroad, which is indirectly confirmed by public statements of high-ranking Russian officials," the foreign intelligence service indicated.

"We appeal to the media to question and carefully check the materials published by the Kremlin and not to spread Russian fakes," the SZR of Ukraine emphasized.

Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence