Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - media

February 26, 10:38 PM • 17810 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 34067 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 31353 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 32205 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 28679 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 44194 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22096 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 106238 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 47081 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 54358 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Vatican issues postage stamp depicting blacked-out Kyiv cathedral in support of UkrainiansPhotoFebruary 27, 12:34 AM • 7046 views
Former F-35 pilot accused of training Chinese military pilots in the USFebruary 27, 12:52 AM • 4568 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 12206 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhoto04:46 AM • 14483 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with Afghanistan05:00 AM • 11003 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 44198 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 36340 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 106240 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 80260 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 84195 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Jeffrey Epstein
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Village
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 12284 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 14463 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 45533 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 55297 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 57669 views
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Film
Lockheed P-3 Orion

Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The Russian war machine is feeling the pressure from sanctions and declining revenues. Businesses in the Nizhny Novgorod region are appealing to officials due to falling investments and profits. Russian regions are facing budget deficits, which increases their dependence on the Kremlin.

The Russian military machine, amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, is facing pressure due to tightening sanctions and falling revenues. Even businesses in regions that have benefited from a significant increase in military spending are struggling and appealing to officials for help. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, which has been an important industrial center since Soviet times with large defense factories and an automobile plant, the economic situation is causing "serious concern." In particular, the local association of industrialists, in a letter to a senior regional official this month, outlined a whole list of problems faced by enterprises. It highlights a sharp decline in investment, profit, orders, and production over the past year.

This region, with a population of about 3 million people, is located approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of Moscow. Members of the association urged local authorities to convey their concerns to the Russian government.

They also called for a resumption of investment, the return of preferential loan rates, and faster payment of bills, indicating that giant state-owned enterprises such as the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Roscosmos, Rosatom, and Rostec were among the main culprits of overdue payments.

Payment delays can indicate widespread financial difficulties, as contractors are forced to deplete their reserves to cover current expenses or resort to expensive loans, further reducing profitability. And this is despite the fact that government defense spending increased by approximately 30% last year and is projected to remain virtually unchanged in 2026.

- the publication states.

In addition, almost all 80 regions of Russia are facing budget deficits, which will force them to become even more dependent on Kremlin funding. At the same time, Moscow is prioritizing spending on the full-scale war against Ukraine, which is now in its fifth year.

Also, the cumulative deficit of regional budgets increased last year by more than 1 trillion rubles to 1.48 trillion rubles, which is more than three times the deficit in 2024.

Recall

The Russian economy is entering a phase where official statistics no longer hide the scale of problems, losing its ability to generate profits in traditionally strong sectors. The net profit of enterprises for the first eight months of 2025 decreased by 8.3%, and the share of problem borrowers among legal entities reached 23%.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineEconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Ukraine