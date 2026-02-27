Former F-35 pilot accused of training Chinese military pilots in the US

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
10:38 PM • 3540 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
07:13 PM • 10397 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 15617 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 17971 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 18217 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 30206 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 18375 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 85050 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 44411 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 51791 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
0m/s
81%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine does not need instructions from 'Russian world' retransmitters - Stefanchuk responded to accusations from the Georgian Parliament SpeakerFebruary 26, 03:45 PM • 5590 views
Putin's envoy arrived at a hotel in Geneva, where US-Ukrainian talks are taking place - Russian mediaFebruary 26, 04:55 PM • 4106 views
US and Ukrainian representatives conclude talks in Geneva - Russian mediaFebruary 26, 06:02 PM • 9840 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 6850 views
Graffiti with insults against Ukrainian ambassador appear in Serbia - media09:04 PM • 5850 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 30206 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 25605 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 85050 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 71562 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 76117 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Switzerland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 6872 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 40970 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 51230 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 53854 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 59817 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Former F-35 pilot accused of training Chinese military pilots in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The US Department of Justice has charged former Air Force instructor Gerald Eddy Brown Jr. He is suspected of cooperating with the Chinese armed forces and training Chinese army pilots.

Former F-35 pilot accused of training Chinese military pilots in the US

US law enforcement agencies have arrested former Air Force instructor Gerald Eddy Brown Jr. on suspicion of collaborating with the Chinese armed forces. The former serviceman, who had access to top-secret nuclear weapons delivery systems, allegedly provided defense services and trained pilots for the Chinese army, which is considered a direct threat to US national security. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation established that 65-year-old Brown began negotiations for a contract to train Chinese pilots in August 2023. His contact person was Su Bin, a Chinese citizen who had previously served a sentence in the US for cyber espionage against Boeing Corporation and other defense contractors.

In December 2023, the former American pilot visited the PRC, where he stayed for two months, presumably transferring critical knowledge about air combat tactics and the specifics of operating fifth-generation Lightning II fighters.

Reaction of special services and legal consequences of treason

FBI Counterintelligence Division Deputy Director Roman Rozhavsky emphasized that Brown's actions are a gross violation of his oath, as he trained a potential adversary in methods of fighting against his own colleagues.

The pilot's arrest in Indiana was another stage in Washington's fight against Beijing's attempts to modernize its aviation with stolen American secrets.

Currently, the detainee is charged with providing defense services to a foreign state without proper authorization and conspiracy to undermine the country's defense capabilities, which threatens a long prison sentence.

British military banned from talking in Chinese cars: they could be bugged19.11.25, 02:13 • 4615 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Cyberattack
Nuclear weapons
Technology
United States Department of Justice
United States Air Force
Boeing
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Reuters
Indiana
China
United States