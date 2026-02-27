US law enforcement agencies have arrested former Air Force instructor Gerald Eddy Brown Jr. on suspicion of collaborating with the Chinese armed forces. The former serviceman, who had access to top-secret nuclear weapons delivery systems, allegedly provided defense services and trained pilots for the Chinese army, which is considered a direct threat to US national security. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation established that 65-year-old Brown began negotiations for a contract to train Chinese pilots in August 2023. His contact person was Su Bin, a Chinese citizen who had previously served a sentence in the US for cyber espionage against Boeing Corporation and other defense contractors.

In December 2023, the former American pilot visited the PRC, where he stayed for two months, presumably transferring critical knowledge about air combat tactics and the specifics of operating fifth-generation Lightning II fighters.

Reaction of special services and legal consequences of treason

FBI Counterintelligence Division Deputy Director Roman Rozhavsky emphasized that Brown's actions are a gross violation of his oath, as he trained a potential adversary in methods of fighting against his own colleagues.

The pilot's arrest in Indiana was another stage in Washington's fight against Beijing's attempts to modernize its aviation with stolen American secrets.

Currently, the detainee is charged with providing defense services to a foreign state without proper authorization and conspiracy to undermine the country's defense capabilities, which threatens a long prison sentence.

