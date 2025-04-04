The Trump administration is planning an executive order that would ease military equipment exports by raising the minimum amounts for Congressional review. This could increase arms sales for major defense contractors.
NASA plans to complete the certification of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft for crewed missions by the end of 2025 or early 2026. This is after technical problems during the mission to the ISS.
A Boeing 787 aircraft en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai made an unexpected U-turn over the Pacific Ocean. The reason was the pilot who forgot his passport, which led to a seven-hour delay.
Putin seeks to use ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine to reach geopolitical agreements with the United States. The Kremlin wants to squeeze the maximum benefits from Trump's desire to conclude a peace agreement.
According to Trump, the F-47 will be the most modern aircraft ever created, with unprecedented power and stealth technology. The experimental version has been secretly flying for 5 years.
The Prime Minister of Canada has ordered a review of the F-35 procurement contract due to the changing geopolitical situation and strained relations with the United States. Lockheed Martin declined to comment.
The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida, sending the Crew Dragon with astronauts from NASA, Japan and Russia into orbit. The mission will also return to Earth astronauts stranded on the ISS due to technical problems.
Elon Musk accused Biden of deliberately leaving astronauts on the ISS for political reasons. Danish astronaut Mogensen denied Musk's statements, recalling the existing plan to return the crew with the Crew-9 mission.
Trump is unhappy with the delay in the delivery of two new Boeing presidential jets by 2027-2028. The US administration is considering alternatives and has engaged Elon Musk to solve the problem.
NASA will replace the new SpaceX capsule with the previously used Crew Dragon Endeavor for the Crew-10 mission to the ISS. This will accelerate the return of two Starliner astronauts and affect other planned space missions.
Boeing has warned 800 employees of a possible 400 position cuts due to the potential termination of the SLS program. The White House may propose to stop using the rocket, which costs $2 billion per launch.
A plane crash has occurred in the canton of Bern near the regional airfield in Grenchen. Several passengers were injured and rescue operations are ongoing.
Sunita Williams broke the women's record for the longest spacewalk - more than 60 hours and 21 minutes. Due to a malfunction of the Boeing Starliner, the astronaut is forced to stay on the ISS for 234 days instead of the planned week.
An Air Busan passenger plane catches fire at Gimhae International Airport before departing for Hong Kong. All 176 passengers and crew members were evacuated, and three were injured during the evacuation.
Investigators have found Baikal teal DNA in both engines of a Boeing 737-800 that crashed at Muan Airport. The flight recorders stopped recording 4 minutes before the crash, which claimed 179 lives.
In December 2024, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan Airport, killing 179 passengers. The investigation found the remains of Baikal teal in both engines, which the crew had been warned about 2 minutes before the crash.
Trump's inaugural committee has raised more than $150 million from individuals and corporations. Among the largest donors are tech giants and aerospace companies, which donated a million dollars each.
In Washington, preparations are underway for the inauguration of the 47th President of the USA, Donald Trump. The ceremony will gather 250,000 guests, involve tech giants, and set a record for fundraising at $170 million.
The flight data recorders of the Boeing plane that crashed in South Korea stopped recording about 4 minutes before the crash after a report of a collision with a bird. The plane crash killed 179 people, and only two crew members survived.
Boeing, Google, and other major US companies have donated $1 million each to Donald Trump's inaugural fund. Meta, Amazon, Uber, Ford, GM, Toyota, and Chevron also joined the list of donors.
South Korea's ousted President Yun is filing a lawsuit against 150 law enforcement officials, including the head of the anti-corruption agency. This is in response to an unsuccessful attempt to arrest him over allegations of abuse of power.
South Korean investigators are planning to decipher the recordings from the flight data recorder of the crashed Jeju Air plane. One of the Boeing 737-800 engines has also been found, and the search for the second is underway.
South Korean investigators are planning to obtain a full transcript of the voice recorder from the crashed Boeing 737-800 Jeju Air. The engines and other parts of the plane, which crashed on December 29, are being examined.
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at Muan Airport and Jeju Air's office after the Boeing 737-800 crash.
In South Korea, 179 people died in a plane crash, only two flight attendants survived. Investigators send the damaged black box to the United States to analyze the causes of the crash.
Japan celebrated the New Year with traditional ringing of the bell at Tokudai-ji temple. South Korea canceled festive performances due to the Boeing 737 plane crash that killed 179 people.
A Boeing 737-800 crashes at Muan Airport, killing 179 people. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and identifying the bodies, and relatives of the victims are waiting for information.
In South Korea, a Jeju Air plane returned to the airport due to landing gear problems after the recent Boeing 737 crash. The authorities are initiating an inspection of the entire air transportation system and 101 Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
A Jeju Air Boeing 737-8AS crashed at the South Korean airport of Muan, killing 179 passengers. The crash could have been caused by a collision with birds and unfavorable weather conditions.
A Jeju Air Boeing 737-8AS crashed at Muan Airport, allegedly due to a collision with birds. As a result of the crash, 151 people died and 28 were reported missing.