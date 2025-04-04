$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 5842 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50948 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 190190 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110309 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 369064 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296689 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211529 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243159 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254575 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160663 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 111402 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 190239 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 369130 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244463 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296720 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8260 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33052 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 58737 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44898 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115283 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Boeing

News by theme

Trump administration preparing executive order to increase arms exports - Reuters

The Trump administration is planning an executive order that would ease military equipment exports by raising the minimum amounts for Congressional review. This could increase arms sales for major defense contractors.

News of the World • April 2, 01:01 PM • 13421 views

NASA is moving towards certifying Starliner for manned flights

NASA plans to complete the certification of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft for crewed missions by the end of 2025 or early 2026. This is after technical problems during the mission to the ISS.

News of the World • March 28, 03:10 AM • 16779 views

Awkward Moment: Boeing with 257 passengers on board suddenly turned around during the flight for an amazing reason

A Boeing 787 aircraft en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai made an unexpected U-turn over the Pacific Ocean. The reason was the pilot who forgot his passport, which led to a seven-hour delay.

News of the World • March 25, 02:18 PM • 20552 views

Putin seeks broader deal with Trump before ceasefire - NYT

Putin seeks to use ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine to reach geopolitical agreements with the United States. The Kremlin wants to squeeze the maximum benefits from Trump's desire to conclude a peace agreement.

War • March 25, 07:59 AM • 26310 views

Trump announced the development of a new sixth-generation fighter F-47

According to Trump, the F-47 will be the most modern aircraft ever created, with unprecedented power and stealth technology. The experimental version has been secretly flying for 5 years.

News of the World • March 21, 05:20 PM • 14100 views

Canada is reviewing the purchase of F-35s due to strained relations with the United States

The Prime Minister of Canada has ordered a review of the F-35 procurement contract due to the changing geopolitical situation and strained relations with the United States. Lockheed Martin declined to comment.

News of the World • March 16, 06:30 AM • 26047 views

SpaceX successfully sent a new crew to the International Space Station

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida, sending the Crew Dragon with astronauts from NASA, Japan and Russia into orbit. The mission will also return to Earth astronauts stranded on the ISS due to technical problems.

News of the World • March 15, 01:53 AM • 25220 views

“What a lie": astronaut responds to Musk's statement that Biden deliberately abandoned the Starliner crew on the ISS

Elon Musk accused Biden of deliberately leaving astronauts on the ISS for political reasons. Danish astronaut Mogensen denied Musk's statements, recalling the existing plan to return the crew with the Crew-9 mission.

News of the World • February 21, 10:19 AM • 24511 views

Trump is looking for an alternative to Boeing for new Air Force One aircraft: NYT has learned about Musk's involvement

Trump is unhappy with the delay in the delivery of two new Boeing presidential jets by 2027-2028. The US administration is considering alternatives and has engaged Elon Musk to solve the problem.

News of the World • February 20, 09:00 AM • 21109 views

NASA and SpaceX will replace the capsule to return Starliner astronauts a few days earlier

NASA will replace the new SpaceX capsule with the previously used Crew Dragon Endeavor for the Crew-10 mission to the ISS. This will accelerate the return of two Starliner astronauts and affect other planned space missions.

News of the World • February 12, 06:55 AM • 29775 views

Boeing is preparing for the possible closure of NASA's SLS rocket program

Boeing has warned 800 employees of a possible 400 position cuts due to the potential termination of the SLS program. The White House may propose to stop using the rocket, which costs $2 billion per launch.

News of the World • February 8, 11:24 AM • 61601 views

Airplane with passengers crashes near airfield in Switzerland, there are victims

A plane crash has occurred in the canton of Bern near the regional airfield in Grenchen. Several passengers were injured and rescue operations are ongoing.

News of the World • February 6, 02:57 PM • 29177 views

NASA astronaut Suni Williams breaks spacewalk record

Sunita Williams broke the women's record for the longest spacewalk - more than 60 hours and 21 minutes. Due to a malfunction of the Boeing Starliner, the astronaut is forced to stay on the ISS for 234 days instead of the planned week.

Technologies • February 2, 03:31 PM • 32524 views

A passenger plane catches fire in South Korea, there are victims

An Air Busan passenger plane catches fire at Gimhae International Airport before departing for Hong Kong. All 176 passengers and crew members were evacuated, and three were injured during the evacuation.

News of the World • January 28, 03:13 PM • 25205 views

Airplane crash in South Korea: investigation establishes the root cause of the tragedy

Investigators have found Baikal teal DNA in both engines of a Boeing 737-800 that crashed at Muan Airport. The flight recorders stopped recording 4 minutes before the crash, which claimed 179 lives.

News of the World • January 28, 11:08 AM • 24248 views

The fatal crash of a South Korean airplane: Boeing collided with a flock of birds

In December 2024, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan Airport, killing 179 passengers. The investigation found the remains of Baikal teal in both engines, which the crew had been warned about 2 minutes before the crash.

News of the World • January 27, 08:16 AM • 25109 views

Trump sets record for inauguration fundraising - The Washington Post

Trump's inaugural committee has raised more than $150 million from individuals and corporations. Among the largest donors are tech giants and aerospace companies, which donated a million dollars each.

News of the World • January 19, 06:21 AM • 35904 views

Trump's Inauguration: How It Will Unfold and Who From the World of Politics and Business Will Participate

In Washington, preparations are underway for the inauguration of the 47th President of the USA, Donald Trump. The ceremony will gather 250,000 guests, involve tech giants, and set a record for fundraising at $170 million.

News of the World • January 18, 07:00 AM • 199121 views

A plane crash in South Korea: Seoul says black boxes stopped recording about 4 minutes before crash

The flight data recorders of the Boeing plane that crashed in South Korea stopped recording about 4 minutes before the crash after a report of a collision with a bird. The plane crash killed 179 people, and only two crew members survived.

Society • January 11, 11:37 AM • 33314 views

Boeing and other giants donate millions to the inauguration of the new US president

Boeing, Google, and other major US companies have donated $1 million each to Donald Trump's inaugural fund. Meta, Amazon, Uber, Ford, GM, Toyota, and Chevron also joined the list of donors.

News of the World • January 10, 07:45 AM • 25737 views

South Korean President sues 150 law enforcement officers after attempted arrest

South Korea's ousted President Yun is filing a lawsuit against 150 law enforcement officials, including the head of the anti-corruption agency. This is in response to an unsuccessful attempt to arrest him over allegations of abuse of power.

News of the World • January 5, 12:12 PM • 30266 views

South Korea to transcribe recordings of conversations with Boeing after plane crash

South Korean investigators are planning to decipher the recordings from the flight data recorder of the crashed Jeju Air plane. One of the Boeing 737-800 engines has also been found, and the search for the second is underway.

News of the World • January 5, 11:20 AM • 32134 views

South Korea decodes the black box of the crashed Boeing

South Korean investigators are planning to obtain a full transcript of the voice recorder from the crashed Boeing 737-800 Jeju Air. The engines and other parts of the plane, which crashed on December 29, are being examined.

News of the World • January 4, 08:59 AM • 26656 views

Searches are underway in South Korea after Boeing 737-800 crash

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at Muan Airport and Jeju Air's office after the Boeing 737-800 crash.

News of the World • January 2, 09:40 AM • 26920 views

The black box of the plane after the crash in South Korea will be sent to the United States

In South Korea, 179 people died in a plane crash, only two flight attendants survived. Investigators send the damaged black box to the United States to analyze the causes of the crash.

News of the World • January 1, 08:36 AM • 23547 views

Tokyo and Seoul break into the New Year: traditional bell ringing and canceled celebrations

Japan celebrated the New Year with traditional ringing of the bell at Tokudai-ji temple. South Korea canceled festive performances due to the Boeing 737 plane crash that killed 179 people.

News of the World • December 31, 03:11 PM • 24381 views

The wall was too close to the runway: investigation into the largest airplane crash in South Korea's history

A Boeing 737-800 crashes at Muan Airport, killing 179 people. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and identifying the bodies, and relatives of the victims are waiting for information.

News of the World • December 31, 09:28 AM • 19787 views

After the plane crash in Korea, another Jeju Air plane had landing gear problems. Flight safety in the country will be checked

In South Korea, a Jeju Air plane returned to the airport due to landing gear problems after the recent Boeing 737 crash. The authorities are initiating an inspection of the entire air transportation system and 101 Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

News of the World • December 30, 06:49 AM • 17500 views

Airplane crash in South Korea: 179 people confirmed dead

A Jeju Air Boeing 737-8AS crashed at the South Korean airport of Muan, killing 179 passengers. The crash could have been caused by a collision with birds and unfavorable weather conditions.

News of the World • December 29, 02:33 PM • 23830 views

Airplane crash in South Korea: air traffic controllers warned the plane about the risk of collision with birds

A Jeju Air Boeing 737-8AS crashed at Muan Airport, allegedly due to a collision with birds. As a result of the crash, 151 people died and 28 were reported missing.

News of the World • December 29, 11:26 AM • 24206 views