In the US, a court decided to drop the criminal case against Boeing over two airliner crashes

In Texas, a court ruled to dismiss the criminal case against airline Boeing in connection with the crash of two 737 MAX airliners in 2018 and 2019. 346 people died then, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The US Department of Justice requested the dismissal of the case after reaching a settlement agreement with the company.

Under the agreement, the company will pay more than $1.1 billion. This will allow the criminal case to be closed without Boeing admitting violations in the MAX certification that led to two plane crashes involving Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines.

Addition

On Tuesday, November 4, a UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff from Louisville International Airport. The crash caused a massive fire. Due to thick smoke, local authorities urged residents within a few miles to seek shelter.

Reagan Airport in Washington resumed air traffic after a temporary suspension of flights due to a bomb threat on board a United Airlines plane. Flight delays continue for an average of 51 minutes.