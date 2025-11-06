In the US, a court decided to drop the criminal case against Boeing over two airliner crashes

ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 26979 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 37948 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 25815 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 26040 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 51767 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 35040 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 38046 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 50135 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 39062 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32818 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Wanted policeman detained in Rivne region amid disappearance of seized fundsNovember 6, 10:45 AM • 4444 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 30081 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 20636 views
Florentine Diamond found after a century of mystery – NYTNovember 6, 01:16 PM • 5272 views
Explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk office: two people injured, 40 evacuated - SESPhotoVideo02:27 PM • 3140 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 20824 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 30267 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 32637 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 51767 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 26779 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 27112 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 28916 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 45286 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 49311 views
In the US, a court decided to drop the criminal case against Boeing over two airliner crashes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

A Texas court has dropped the criminal case against Boeing regarding the 2018 and 2019 737 MAX crashes, which killed 346 people. This followed an agreement with the US Department of Justice, under which the company will pay over $1.1 billion.

In the US, a court decided to drop the criminal case against Boeing over two airliner crashes

In Texas, a court ruled to dismiss the criminal case against airline Boeing in connection with the crash of two 737 MAX airliners in 2018 and 2019. 346 people died then, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The US Department of Justice requested the dismissal of the case after reaching a settlement agreement with the company.

Under the agreement, the company will pay more than $1.1 billion. This will allow the criminal case to be closed without Boeing admitting violations in the MAX certification that led to two plane crashes involving Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines.

Addition

On Tuesday, November 4, a UPS cargo plane crashed during takeoff from Louisville International Airport. The crash caused a massive fire. Due to thick smoke, local authorities urged residents within a few miles to seek shelter.

Reagan Airport in Washington resumed air traffic after a temporary suspension of flights due to a bomb threat on board a United Airlines plane. Flight delays continue for an average of 51 minutes.

Pavlo Zinchenko

