CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visit

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 10, 11:45 AM • 15098 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 30012 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 28379 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 26124 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 25328 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 31366 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 54577 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 38979 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 38344 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 31016 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−14°
2m/s
87%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Government instructed to ensure uninterrupted operation of invincibility points - SvyrydenkoJanuary 10, 03:20 PM • 3846 views
Pentagon: Caribbean blockade forced seven 'shadow fleet' vessels to change courseJanuary 10, 03:42 PM • 3956 views
Umerov was again in contact with American partners, this is our strategic task - ZelenskyyJanuary 10, 03:51 PM • 4096 views
Spain calls on Europe to have its own army to avoid dependence on third countriesJanuary 10, 04:35 PM • 3790 views
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratings09:59 PM • 7902 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 83788 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 110323 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 81661 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 102704 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 109861 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Ihor Terekhov
Elon Musk
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Iran
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 9830 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 13512 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 69728 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 71247 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 91918 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Truth Social

CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

On January 10, 2026, a cargo plane belonging to Pallas Aviation, a company linked to the CIA, was spotted in Caracas. This occurred amidst the first official visit of US State Department representatives to Venezuela to assess the reopening of the embassy.

CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visit

On Saturday, January 10, 2026, an LM-100J Super Hercules cargo plane operated by Pallas Aviation landed at Caracas airport. The appearance of this aircraft (registration number N96MG, call sign WDE08) caused a significant stir, as the company has repeatedly been linked to performing logistical tasks in the interests of the CIA and the US government. After a short stop, the plane departed for Puerto Rico. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

Pallas Aviation is known for performing complex charter missions in hard-to-reach regions of the world. The LM-100J aircraft used is a civilian version of the military C-130J and is capable of operating on short and unequipped runways with minimal ground support.

Venezuela frees political prisoners as government vows to "rescue" detained Maduro10.01.26, 23:46 • 2330 views

This aircraft has previously been spotted performing confidential flights in Eastern Europe and Latin America. The current visit to Venezuela is linked to the need for rapid deployment of equipment or personnel to ensure the security of the American delegation.

Assessment of embassy reopening

The landing of the special aircraft coincided with the first official visit of representatives of the US State Department to Venezuela after the removal of Nicolás Maduro from power. The delegation included employees of the Venezuela Affairs Unit (VAU), which had been based in Bogotá since 2019, as well as the acting US Ambassador to Colombia, John McNamara.

The mission's goal is an "initial assessment of the potential phased resumption of diplomatic operations." Currently, American diplomats are studying the technical and security condition of the embassy building in Caracas, which has been mothballed for more than six years. 

Trump demands $100 billion investment in Venezuelan oil: Exxon calls the country "uninvestable"10.01.26, 02:41 • 4346 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
The Diplomat
Nicolas Maduro
United States Department of State
Colombia
Puerto Rico
Venezuela