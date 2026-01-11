CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visit

On Saturday, January 10, 2026, an LM-100J Super Hercules cargo plane operated by Pallas Aviation landed at Caracas airport. The appearance of this aircraft (registration number N96MG, call sign WDE08) caused a significant stir, as the company has repeatedly been linked to performing logistical tasks in the interests of the CIA and the US government. After a short stop, the plane departed for Puerto Rico. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

Pallas Aviation is known for performing complex charter missions in hard-to-reach regions of the world. The LM-100J aircraft used is a civilian version of the military C-130J and is capable of operating on short and unequipped runways with minimal ground support.

This aircraft has previously been spotted performing confidential flights in Eastern Europe and Latin America. The current visit to Venezuela is linked to the need for rapid deployment of equipment or personnel to ensure the security of the American delegation.

Assessment of embassy reopening

The landing of the special aircraft coincided with the first official visit of representatives of the US State Department to Venezuela after the removal of Nicolás Maduro from power. The delegation included employees of the Venezuela Affairs Unit (VAU), which had been based in Bogotá since 2019, as well as the acting US Ambassador to Colombia, John McNamara.

The mission's goal is an "initial assessment of the potential phased resumption of diplomatic operations." Currently, American diplomats are studying the technical and security condition of the embassy building in Caracas, which has been mothballed for more than six years.

