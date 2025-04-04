$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12025 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21020 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60203 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206143 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118526 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385018 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306111 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213025 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243843 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254913 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125335 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 206143 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 385018 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251184 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306111 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 218 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11798 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40422 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68609 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54565 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Colombia

News by theme

Ukraine rose to 73rd place in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world

Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.

Society • April 3, 05:19 AM • 7732 views

Pablo Escobar's partner was arrested again in Colombia, but quickly released after 3 days

Carlos Lehder, Pablo Escobar's criminal partner, was arrested in Colombia on charges of drug and arms trafficking, but was released three days later. The court ruled that the sentence had expired.

News of the World • April 1, 10:13 AM • 11587 views

Shakira's concerts are under threat: another performance canceled due to problems

Shakira has again canceled a concert of the "Women Don't Cry Anymore" tour in the Dominican Republic due to operational problems. This is the singer's fifth canceled performance.

UNN Lite • March 30, 08:26 AM • 231330 views

"Snow White" remake has become an arena for new cultural wars: Disney is once again at the center of controversy

The movie "Snow White" has found itself at the center of scandals due to racial issues and actors' support for various political positions. Disney has restricted media access and changed the premiere location.

News of the World • March 21, 02:59 PM • 97334 views

In the USA, coffee producers are demanding that Trump be exempt from duties in order to avoid price increases

The National Coffee Association of the USA is calling on the Trump administration to exempt coffee from additional duties. New fees could raise prices by 50% and create uncertainty for the industry.

Economy • March 14, 06:56 PM • 37221 views

The USA halts funding for UN project in Ukraine - OHCHR

The USA announced the cessation of funding for five projects of the UN Human Rights Office, including in Ukraine. Programs will be reduced or closed as part of a comprehensive review of foreign aid spending.

Politics • March 11, 12:37 PM • 25618 views

Mykhailiuk received a championship ring from the NBA for the title won with the "Boston"

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk received an NBA championship ring for the title won with the "Boston" last season. The award ceremony took place before the game between the "Utah Jazz" and the "Boston Celtics", where a tribute video about the Ukrainian was shown.

Sports • March 11, 10:20 AM • 12725 views

Bananas at risk: by 2080, growing the crop in Latin America will become economically unviable

By 2080, 60% of regions in Latin America will be unable to grow bananas due to climate change. Colombia and Costa Rica will be the hardest hit, while Ecuador will remain the main producer.

News of the World • March 10, 02:20 PM • 24232 views

Neymar returns to the Brazil national team after injury: what is known about his form

Star forward Neymar has been called up to the Brazil national team after a 1. 5-year break due to a knee injury. In the last 4 matches for "Santos", he scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.

Sports • March 6, 06:58 PM • 20127 views

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's imports of Russian oil have fallen to their lowest level since January 2023 due to US sanctions. The country is compensating for the losses by purchasing from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other suppliers.

Economy • March 1, 10:59 AM • 45541 views

President of Colombia calls Ukraine's agreement with the US on rare earths “stupidity”: The Foreign Office has responded

Colombian President Petro criticized Zelenskyy for the rare earth metals deal with the United States and called Ukrainians “brothers” of Russians. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted sharply to these statements, recalling Colombia's struggle for independence.

Politics • February 27, 12:36 PM • 21689 views

A cargo of cocaine worth $15 million was caught from the sea near Gdansk, Poland

A batch of cocaine worth $15 million was found in the Gulf of Gdansk. 7 locals were detained who were trying to smuggle about 100 kg of drugs from South America.

News of the World • February 18, 02:21 PM • 23776 views

Reproductive Health Day, International Day of Science and Humanism: what else is celebrated on February 12

On February 12, the world celebrates the World Day of Reproductive Health, the Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, and the Day of Science and Humanism. Each holiday has a special meaning and draws attention to important social issues.

Society • February 12, 04:30 AM • 26568 views

Ukrainian team wins first victory at the Invictus Games in basketball

Ukraine's national team defeated Colombia 12-6 in the first round of the wheelchair basketball qualifying tournament. The Ukrainian team included 11 veteran athletes.

Sports • February 10, 05:28 AM • 30310 views

Ukraine starts its performance at the Invictus Games 2025 with a victory in the first basketball match

Ukraine's national team defeated Colombia 12-6 in the first wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver. The Ukrainians will play the next match against Afghanistan.

Sports • February 9, 05:15 PM • 32008 views

Colombian President compares the dangers of cocaine and whiskey: what he said

Gustavo Petro said that cocaine is banned only because of its origin in Latin America. According to him, the drug is no more harmful than whiskey.

News of the World • February 5, 11:37 AM • 26730 views

Trump prepares to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico on February 1 - Reuters

The US plans to impose a 25% duty on imports from Canada and Mexico due to problems with illegal migration and drugs. The deadline is set for February 1, unless the countries take appropriate measures.

News of the World • January 28, 11:39 PM • 29059 views

Latin American leaders to hold emergency summit over Trump's deportation policy

Latin American presidents will hold an emergency summit on January 30 due to mass deportations of migrants by the United States. The meeting was called by the President of Honduras at the request of the leader of Colombia to discuss migration and regional unity.

News of the World • January 28, 05:53 PM • 27143 views

The US threatens sanctions against countries that refuse to accept their migrants

The United States is ready to impose sanctions against countries that refuse to accept their deported citizens. The conflict arose after Colombia blocked the landing of American planes carrying deportees.

News of the World • January 27, 03:08 PM • 45940 views

Oil falls amid Trump's renewed call for OPEC to cut prices

Brent crude oil drops to $77. 97 after Trump calls on OPEC to cut prices to weaken Russia. Trump threatens sanctions and offers to meet with Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.

War • January 27, 07:58 AM • 36706 views

Colombia agrees to accept deported migrants from the United States - White House

The White House announces that it has reached an agreement with Colombia to accept all illegal immigrants deported from the United States. In exchange, the US will postpone the introduction of a 25% duty on Colombian goods.

News of the World • January 27, 05:36 AM • 32163 views

US suspends visa processing in Colombia

The US Embassy in Colombia suspended visa processing after the country refused to accept deportation flights. The United States imposed visa sanctions on Colombian officials until they fulfill their obligations.

News of the World • January 27, 03:23 AM • 29595 views

Colombia raises duties on US imports by 25% due to conflict with Trump

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered a 25% increase in tariffs on US imports in response to Trump's statements. The conflict arose after Colombia blocked the landing of US deportation flights.

News of the World • January 27, 01:55 AM • 29985 views

Colombia does not accept deportation flights from the US, Trump introduces tough measures in response

Colombia refused to accept two US military planes with deported migrants. In response, Trump announced 50% tariffs, visa restrictions, and financial sanctions against the country.

News of the World • January 26, 08:02 PM • 101125 views

Colombia vows 'war' on leftist guerrillas after 100 killed

Colombia has declared a state of emergency due to violence between guerrilla groups, which has led to the death of 100 people. The authorities deployed 5,000 troops and evacuated almost 20,000 people from three departments.

News of the World • January 21, 10:07 AM • 29144 views

Escalation in Colombia: the number of victims of violence has risen to 80

An armed conflict between the ELN and former members of the FARC broke out in northeastern Colombia. At least 80 people were killed, 8000 became refugees, and the president suspended peace talks.

News of the World • January 20, 03:55 AM • 30796 views

Armed clashes in Colombia: at least 39 people killed on the border with Venezuela

At least 39 people were killed in the border region of Norte de Santander due to conflicts between illegal armed groups. The struggle for control over the drug trade has led to the suspension of peace talks with the ELN.

News of the World • January 18, 01:20 AM • 30344 views

Foreign Ministry reacts to Maduro's statements on detention of “mercenaries from Ukraine” in Venezuela

The Venezuelan authorities have no information about the Ukrainian citizenship of the detainees claimed by Maduro. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is checking the information through diplomatic channels and partner ambassadors.

Politics • January 10, 01:36 PM • 27074 views

Maduro announces detention of foreigners, including Ukrainians

The Venezuelan president announced the detention of seven “mercenaries” - two Americans and five people from Ukraine and Colombia. Maduro did not provide evidence of the accusations, saying only that they were “high-caliber” specialists.

News of the World • January 8, 03:53 AM • 24101 views

A bus with 42 passengers fell into an abyss in Colombia: 13 dead

13 people were killed and 28 injured when a bus fell into a cliff in the department of Nariño, Colombia. According to preliminary data, the accident was caused by mechanical malfunctions of the vehicle.

News from social networks • January 4, 12:23 PM • 23722 views