Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.
Carlos Lehder, Pablo Escobar's criminal partner, was arrested in Colombia on charges of drug and arms trafficking, but was released three days later. The court ruled that the sentence had expired.
Shakira has again canceled a concert of the "Women Don't Cry Anymore" tour in the Dominican Republic due to operational problems. This is the singer's fifth canceled performance.
The movie "Snow White" has found itself at the center of scandals due to racial issues and actors' support for various political positions. Disney has restricted media access and changed the premiere location.
The National Coffee Association of the USA is calling on the Trump administration to exempt coffee from additional duties. New fees could raise prices by 50% and create uncertainty for the industry.
The USA announced the cessation of funding for five projects of the UN Human Rights Office, including in Ukraine. Programs will be reduced or closed as part of a comprehensive review of foreign aid spending.
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk received an NBA championship ring for the title won with the "Boston" last season. The award ceremony took place before the game between the "Utah Jazz" and the "Boston Celtics", where a tribute video about the Ukrainian was shown.
By 2080, 60% of regions in Latin America will be unable to grow bananas due to climate change. Colombia and Costa Rica will be the hardest hit, while Ecuador will remain the main producer.
Star forward Neymar has been called up to the Brazil national team after a 1. 5-year break due to a knee injury. In the last 4 matches for "Santos", he scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.
India's imports of Russian oil have fallen to their lowest level since January 2023 due to US sanctions. The country is compensating for the losses by purchasing from Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other suppliers.
Colombian President Petro criticized Zelenskyy for the rare earth metals deal with the United States and called Ukrainians “brothers” of Russians. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted sharply to these statements, recalling Colombia's struggle for independence.
A batch of cocaine worth $15 million was found in the Gulf of Gdansk. 7 locals were detained who were trying to smuggle about 100 kg of drugs from South America.
On February 12, the world celebrates the World Day of Reproductive Health, the Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, and the Day of Science and Humanism. Each holiday has a special meaning and draws attention to important social issues.
Ukraine's national team defeated Colombia 12-6 in the first round of the wheelchair basketball qualifying tournament. The Ukrainian team included 11 veteran athletes.
Gustavo Petro said that cocaine is banned only because of its origin in Latin America. According to him, the drug is no more harmful than whiskey.
The US plans to impose a 25% duty on imports from Canada and Mexico due to problems with illegal migration and drugs. The deadline is set for February 1, unless the countries take appropriate measures.
Latin American presidents will hold an emergency summit on January 30 due to mass deportations of migrants by the United States. The meeting was called by the President of Honduras at the request of the leader of Colombia to discuss migration and regional unity.
The United States is ready to impose sanctions against countries that refuse to accept their deported citizens. The conflict arose after Colombia blocked the landing of American planes carrying deportees.
Brent crude oil drops to $77. 97 after Trump calls on OPEC to cut prices to weaken Russia. Trump threatens sanctions and offers to meet with Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.
The White House announces that it has reached an agreement with Colombia to accept all illegal immigrants deported from the United States. In exchange, the US will postpone the introduction of a 25% duty on Colombian goods.
The US Embassy in Colombia suspended visa processing after the country refused to accept deportation flights. The United States imposed visa sanctions on Colombian officials until they fulfill their obligations.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered a 25% increase in tariffs on US imports in response to Trump's statements. The conflict arose after Colombia blocked the landing of US deportation flights.
Colombia refused to accept two US military planes with deported migrants. In response, Trump announced 50% tariffs, visa restrictions, and financial sanctions against the country.
Colombia has declared a state of emergency due to violence between guerrilla groups, which has led to the death of 100 people. The authorities deployed 5,000 troops and evacuated almost 20,000 people from three departments.
An armed conflict between the ELN and former members of the FARC broke out in northeastern Colombia. At least 80 people were killed, 8000 became refugees, and the president suspended peace talks.
At least 39 people were killed in the border region of Norte de Santander due to conflicts between illegal armed groups. The struggle for control over the drug trade has led to the suspension of peace talks with the ELN.
The Venezuelan authorities have no information about the Ukrainian citizenship of the detainees claimed by Maduro. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is checking the information through diplomatic channels and partner ambassadors.
The Venezuelan president announced the detention of seven “mercenaries” - two Americans and five people from Ukraine and Colombia. Maduro did not provide evidence of the accusations, saying only that they were “high-caliber” specialists.
13 people were killed and 28 injured when a bus fell into a cliff in the department of Nariño, Colombia. According to preliminary data, the accident was caused by mechanical malfunctions of the vehicle.