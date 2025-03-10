Bananas at risk: by 2080, growing the crop in Latin America will become economically unviable
By 2080, 60% of regions in Latin America will be unable to grow bananas due to climate change. Colombia and Costa Rica will be the hardest hit, while Ecuador will remain the main producer.
A new study has shown that by 2080, it will become economically unviable to grow bananas for export in many regions of Latin America and the Caribbean due to rising temperatures caused by climate change. This was reported by EastFruit, writes UNN.
According to media reports, bananas are a key export crop that brings in $11 billion annually and plays an important role in the economies of many countries. However, in just 50 years, 60% of the regions currently growing bananas will face difficulties in cultivating this crop unless urgent measures are taken to combat climate change, writes Rhy.org, citing a study from the University of Exeter titled "Socioeconomic Constraints on Climate Change Adaptation in Tropical Export Crops."
The study showed that socio-economic factors such as labor availability and infrastructure significantly limit adaptation to climate change. The majority of banana production is located near densely populated areas and ports, which restricts the potential for relocation to more suitable regions.
Our findings are a stark reminder that climate change is not just an environmental issue, but a direct threat to global food security. Without significant investments in adaptation, including irrigation and the development of heat-resistant banana varieties, the future of banana exports remains in question,
Researchers have developed a new method using satellite imagery to map banana production in Latin America and the Caribbean with very high resolution, and then assessed the climate in which bananas are predominantly grown.
The results of the study showed that due to climate change, the number of regions optimally suitable for banana cultivation in several key producing countries will decrease, and the impact of extreme temperatures on workers will increase.
Countries like Colombia and Costa Rica will be the most affected, as it is expected to become too hot there for optimal banana cultivation. Ecuador and some parts of Brazil are among the few regions that will remain important for banana cultivation, as climate change is expected to be less severe there.
Researchers propose several adaptation strategies, including expanding irrigation infrastructure, developing heat- and drought-resistant banana varieties, and supporting banana producers in managing climate risks.
