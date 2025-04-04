$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14871 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26866 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63870 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212384 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121846 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390828 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309920 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213589 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244142 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255056 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130652 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212385 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390829 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253758 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309921 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2442 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13302 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44429 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71885 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57004 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Brazil

News by theme

Global prices for vegetable oil and butter soared in March - FAO

In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.

Economy • April 4, 12:35 PM • 8324 views

Ukrainian corn may benefit from US tariffs - Reuters

Ukrainian corn may benefit from US tariffs by partially replacing American corn. Experts see an opportunity for Ukraine to increase exports of corn, soybeans and wheat.

Economy • April 4, 05:19 AM • 3814 views

Trump's tariffs sparked a storm of criticism: Washington's partners are outraged

New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.

News of the World • April 3, 02:56 AM • 69196 views

The Spanish Prosecutor's Office will appeal the acquittal of former football player Dani Alves in the rape case

The prosecutor's office will appeal the court's decision to overturn Dani Alves' rape conviction. The court of Catalonia acquitted the football player, citing insufficient evidence.

Sports • April 2, 12:29 PM • 8937 views

Shakira's concerts are under threat: another performance canceled due to problems

Shakira has again canceled a concert of the "Women Don't Cry Anymore" tour in the Dominican Republic due to operational problems. This is the singer's fifth canceled performance.

UNN Lite • March 30, 08:26 AM • 231330 views

Last year was the warmest in the last 175 years: why this is dangerous

According to the WMO report, 2024 was the warmest, exceeding the pre-industrial level by 1. 55°C. CO2 concentration reached its highest level in 800,000 years, and glacier melting accelerated.

News of the World • March 19, 02:12 PM • 11867 views

Erdogan's rival Imamoglu was banned from running in the elections in Turkey

Istanbul University has canceled the scientific degree of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu due to violations. Now the politician cannot run for president, but he will appeal this decision.

News of the World • March 18, 07:20 PM • 24280 views

Turkey's largest oil refiner Tüpraş has limited the purchase of Russian oil, seeking alternatives in Brazil

Turkey's largest oil refiner Tüpraş has reduced imports of Russian oil, replacing it with supplies from other countries, including Brazil. The share of Russian oil in imports fell from 50% to 19%.

Economy • March 18, 01:49 PM • 15268 views

In the USA, coffee producers are demanding that Trump be exempt from duties in order to avoid price increases

The National Coffee Association of the USA is calling on the Trump administration to exempt coffee from additional duties. New fees could raise prices by 50% and create uncertainty for the industry.

Economy • March 14, 06:56 PM • 37221 views

In Brazil, the Amazon forests are being cut down - a highway is being built to the climate summit

In Brazil, a highway is being built through the Amazon rainforest to the city of Belém, where the COP30 climate summit will take place. Environmentalists say this contradicts the purpose of the event.

Society • March 12, 10:45 PM • 13960 views

The President of the International Olympic Committee told how he was called a Nazi in Russia

Thomas Bach, in an interview with RND, spoke about the change in relations with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. The IOC President, who is stepping down after 12 years, mentioned his cooperation with Putin and the doping scandal.

Sports • March 10, 10:32 PM • 17553 views

Sweden has set a record for military equipment exports due to the war in Ukraine

Sweden's military equipment exports reached a historic high of 29 billion kronor in 2024. The UAE, USA, and Brazil became the largest importers, while aid to Ukraine doubled.

Politics • March 10, 03:47 PM • 19179 views

"Shakhtar" signed a promising winger who has been playing for the Brazil U-20 national team since 2025

"Shakhtar" signed a contract with 19-year-old winger Alisson from Atlético Mineiro until 2030. According to preliminary data, the transfer fee amounted to 16 million euros.

Sports • March 10, 03:08 PM • 14173 views

Bananas at risk: by 2080, growing the crop in Latin America will become economically unviable

By 2080, 60% of regions in Latin America will be unable to grow bananas due to climate change. Colombia and Costa Rica will be the hardest hit, while Ecuador will remain the main producer.

News of the World • March 10, 02:20 PM • 24232 views

Taras Shevchenko's birthday and International DJ Day: what is celebrated today

Today marks 211 years since the birth of Taras Shevchenko. His works have been translated into over 100 languages, and monuments have been erected in 35 countries around the world from Brazil to China.

Society • March 9, 04:30 AM • 21250 views

Global coffee traders are reducing purchases due to record price increases

Arabica coffee prices have risen by 70% over the year, leading to shortages on store shelves. Traders and roasters are cutting back on purchases, expecting prices to fall by 30% by the end of the year.

Economy • March 7, 01:46 PM • 20069 views

Neymar returns to the Brazil national team after injury: what is known about his form

Star forward Neymar has been called up to the Brazil national team after a 1. 5-year break due to a knee injury. In the last 4 matches for "Santos", he scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.

Sports • March 6, 06:58 PM • 20127 views

Trump threatened large tariffs on goods produced outside the USA

The President of the USA announced the implementation of mirror tariffs on imports from other countries starting April 2. Trump emphasized the unfairness of the current system, where the USA imposes lower tariffs than their trading partners.

News of the World • March 5, 03:37 AM • 24411 views

More than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese by 2050 - study

By 2050, more than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese. Research shows a 121% increase in the number of sick among youth, posing a threat to healthcare systems.

Society • March 4, 08:19 AM • 23160 views

The EU needs Ukraine to strengthen its strategic autonomy: research presented in the Rada committees

The study identified three areas where Ukraine could strengthen the EU's strategic autonomy: critical materials, industry, and food. Ukraine's integration could double its GDP in 10 years and create 815,000 jobs.

Business News • February 27, 04:02 PM • 67278 views

Huge sinkholes formed in a Brazilian city in the Amazon: a state of emergency has been declared

In the Brazilian city of Buriticupu, huge sinkholes have formed, threatening 1,200 residents. Due to sandy soils and heavy rains, the sinkholes continue to grow, destroying homes.

News of the World • February 22, 08:58 AM • 66610 views

Ukraine and Brazil discussed ways to achieve peace and further cooperation

Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak had a telephone conversation with the Advisor to the President of Brazil on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The parties discussed ways to achieve a just peace and develop bilateral relations.

War • February 21, 08:33 PM • 51461 views

“He is trying to pass himself off as the emperor of the world": Brazilian President harshly criticizes Trump

Lula da Silva criticized Trump for his statements about world leaders and claims to world domination. The Brazilian president called on the United States to respect the sovereignty of other countries and stop protectionism.

Politics • February 20, 02:26 PM • 30526 views

Brazil's former president accused of attempting a coup: what he faces

The Brazilian Prosecutor General's Office has filed five charges against Jair Bolsonaro and 33 other people for attempting a coup d'état. The investigation established their involvement in a conspiracy against the democratic system and the seizure of government buildings.

News of the World • February 19, 04:30 AM • 28227 views

Meta plans to lay an underwater internet cable covering the entire globe

Meta has announced the construction of a 50,000 km submarine cable that will connect five continents. The project will have 24 fiber optic pairs and will be laid at a depth of up to 7000 meters.

News of the World • February 18, 07:34 AM • 27520 views

The issue of the military contingent is being discussed in France: Macron will tell Zelensky the details in a few days

The French president plans to discuss details of the military contingent with Zelenskyy. Ukraine emphasizes the importance of US participation and the Patriot air defense system in this matter.

War • February 17, 01:52 PM • 24787 views

US proposes to send peacekeepers from Brazil and China to Ukraine - media

The United States is considering sending peacekeepers from non-European countries to Ukraine after the signing of the peace agreement. It is proposed to involve military personnel from Brazil and China to monitor the ceasefire line.

War • February 17, 12:39 PM • 26096 views

China and Brazil make a statement on the settlement of the war in Ukraine and call it a “crisis”

The Chinese Foreign Minister and the Brazilian Presidential Advisor expressed their readiness to continue efforts to find a political solution to the war in Ukraine. The parties praised the work of the Friends of Peace group and support peace initiatives.

War • February 16, 12:33 PM • 67333 views

China on the war in Ukraine: all interested parties should participate in peace negotiations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated the need for all stakeholders to participate in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. China supports any peace initiatives and emphasizes the special role of Europe in resolving the conflict.

War • February 15, 10:35 AM • 23092 views

One of Europe's most wanted criminals found dead in Mexico

32-year-old Dutch drug trafficker Marco Ebben was shot dead in Mexico. The criminal, who had previously faked his own death, was hiding from a 7-year sentence for cocaine smuggling.

News of the World • February 15, 06:48 AM • 52300 views