In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.
Ukrainian corn may benefit from US tariffs by partially replacing American corn. Experts see an opportunity for Ukraine to increase exports of corn, soybeans and wheat.
New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.
The prosecutor's office will appeal the court's decision to overturn Dani Alves' rape conviction. The court of Catalonia acquitted the football player, citing insufficient evidence.
Shakira has again canceled a concert of the "Women Don't Cry Anymore" tour in the Dominican Republic due to operational problems. This is the singer's fifth canceled performance.
According to the WMO report, 2024 was the warmest, exceeding the pre-industrial level by 1. 55°C. CO2 concentration reached its highest level in 800,000 years, and glacier melting accelerated.
Istanbul University has canceled the scientific degree of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu due to violations. Now the politician cannot run for president, but he will appeal this decision.
Turkey's largest oil refiner Tüpraş has reduced imports of Russian oil, replacing it with supplies from other countries, including Brazil. The share of Russian oil in imports fell from 50% to 19%.
The National Coffee Association of the USA is calling on the Trump administration to exempt coffee from additional duties. New fees could raise prices by 50% and create uncertainty for the industry.
In Brazil, a highway is being built through the Amazon rainforest to the city of Belém, where the COP30 climate summit will take place. Environmentalists say this contradicts the purpose of the event.
Thomas Bach, in an interview with RND, spoke about the change in relations with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. The IOC President, who is stepping down after 12 years, mentioned his cooperation with Putin and the doping scandal.
Sweden's military equipment exports reached a historic high of 29 billion kronor in 2024. The UAE, USA, and Brazil became the largest importers, while aid to Ukraine doubled.
"Shakhtar" signed a contract with 19-year-old winger Alisson from Atlético Mineiro until 2030. According to preliminary data, the transfer fee amounted to 16 million euros.
By 2080, 60% of regions in Latin America will be unable to grow bananas due to climate change. Colombia and Costa Rica will be the hardest hit, while Ecuador will remain the main producer.
Today marks 211 years since the birth of Taras Shevchenko. His works have been translated into over 100 languages, and monuments have been erected in 35 countries around the world from Brazil to China.
Arabica coffee prices have risen by 70% over the year, leading to shortages on store shelves. Traders and roasters are cutting back on purchases, expecting prices to fall by 30% by the end of the year.
Star forward Neymar has been called up to the Brazil national team after a 1. 5-year break due to a knee injury. In the last 4 matches for "Santos", he scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.
The President of the USA announced the implementation of mirror tariffs on imports from other countries starting April 2. Trump emphasized the unfairness of the current system, where the USA imposes lower tariffs than their trading partners.
By 2050, more than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese. Research shows a 121% increase in the number of sick among youth, posing a threat to healthcare systems.
The study identified three areas where Ukraine could strengthen the EU's strategic autonomy: critical materials, industry, and food. Ukraine's integration could double its GDP in 10 years and create 815,000 jobs.
In the Brazilian city of Buriticupu, huge sinkholes have formed, threatening 1,200 residents. Due to sandy soils and heavy rains, the sinkholes continue to grow, destroying homes.
Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak had a telephone conversation with the Advisor to the President of Brazil on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The parties discussed ways to achieve a just peace and develop bilateral relations.
Lula da Silva criticized Trump for his statements about world leaders and claims to world domination. The Brazilian president called on the United States to respect the sovereignty of other countries and stop protectionism.
The Brazilian Prosecutor General's Office has filed five charges against Jair Bolsonaro and 33 other people for attempting a coup d'état. The investigation established their involvement in a conspiracy against the democratic system and the seizure of government buildings.
Meta has announced the construction of a 50,000 km submarine cable that will connect five continents. The project will have 24 fiber optic pairs and will be laid at a depth of up to 7000 meters.
The French president plans to discuss details of the military contingent with Zelenskyy. Ukraine emphasizes the importance of US participation and the Patriot air defense system in this matter.
The United States is considering sending peacekeepers from non-European countries to Ukraine after the signing of the peace agreement. It is proposed to involve military personnel from Brazil and China to monitor the ceasefire line.
The Chinese Foreign Minister and the Brazilian Presidential Advisor expressed their readiness to continue efforts to find a political solution to the war in Ukraine. The parties praised the work of the Friends of Peace group and support peace initiatives.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated the need for all stakeholders to participate in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. China supports any peace initiatives and emphasizes the special role of Europe in resolving the conflict.
32-year-old Dutch drug trafficker Marco Ebben was shot dead in Mexico. The criminal, who had previously faked his own death, was hiding from a 7-year sentence for cocaine smuggling.