FIFA has released a list of games where heat could be an issue at the 2026 World Cup and who got convenient logistics.

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 6, 08:45 PM • 30541 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 41911 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 50234 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 48561 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 54305 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 53539 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 39383 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 80436 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 43678 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38836 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
97%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Polish Foreign Minister sends Elon Musk to MarsPhotoDecember 7, 01:07 AM • 10315 views
Pentagon studies the use of autonomous weapon systems in Ukraine for future operations - HegsethDecember 7, 03:24 AM • 5342 views
Fourth case in 40 years: a seven-armed octopus discovered in the deep seaDecember 7, 03:42 AM • 4684 views
Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasonsDecember 7, 04:08 AM • 7840 views
In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty children04:26 AM • 3320 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 37042 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 46825 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 60378 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 80435 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 69496 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
China
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 34756 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 43844 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 45356 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 59367 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 57564 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
The New York Times

FIFA has released a list of games where heat could be an issue at the 2026 World Cup and who got convenient logistics.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

FIFA has released the schedule for the 2026 World Cup group stage, highlighting matches with the highest expected temperatures, particularly in Inglewood and Philadelphia. Some teams, such as South Korea and Canada, will benefit from convenient logistics, playing consecutive matches in the same location.

FIFA has released a list of games where heat could be an issue at the 2026 World Cup and who got convenient logistics.

Concerns about high temperatures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America are growing, and FIFA has released the full group stage schedule, where heat is likely to be a critical factor at the start of some matches. The full tournament schedule in Canada, Mexico, and the USA was released after the draw, allowing teams to assess not only travel logistics but also climatic conditions. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As global media note, even in northern cities such as Toronto, high temperatures are expected in summer, forcing coaches to emphasize the need for player acclimatization.

Heat was the reason for postponing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Although some American stadiums (in Arlington, Houston, and Atlanta) at the 2026 World Cup have retractable roofs, which will mitigate the problem, risks remain at other venues.

SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium

In particular, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), with five daytime matches, may face a sharp increase in temperature, despite having a roof, due to the penetration of outside air.

Group stage matches with the highest expected temperature

According to Accuweather's 30-year average "RealFeel" temperatures, FIFA has identified a number of matches where the greatest heat is expected at the start of the game. The leaders of the list are:

  • 31.1 °C: Switzerland vs. European Championship Play-off Winner A, to be held on June 18 at 12:00 PM in Inglewood, California.
    • 30.6 °C: Belgium vs. Iran (June 21 at 12:00 PM in Inglewood) and Curaçao vs. Côte d'Ivoire (June 25 at 4:00 PM in Philadelphia).
      • 30 °C: Tunisia vs. Netherlands (June 25 at 6:00 PM in Kansas City, Missouri).

        High temperatures (29.4 °C) are also predicted for the matches Scotland vs. Brazil (Miami Gardens), Ecuador vs. Germany (East Rutherford), and Norway vs. France (Foxborough).

        Stadium in Miami Gardens
        Stadium in Miami Gardens

        In Mexican stadiums, the risk of heat and altitude is also a factor, but almost all matches here will take place at night.

        Convenient logistics: teams that will not travel

        Some teams will play consecutive group stage matches in the same location, which will significantly reduce the burden of travel. These include: South Korea (first two matches in Guadalajara), Canada (second and third matches in Vancouver), Scotland (first two matches in Foxborough), Uruguay (first two matches in Miami Gardens), Senegal (first two matches in East Rutherford), Argentina (second and third matches in Arlington), and Iran (first two matches in Inglewood).

        WC-2026: If Ukraine qualifies for the World Cup, they will play in a group with the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia05.12.25, 21:20 • 3582 views

        Stepan Haftko

        SportsNews of the World
        Missouri
        Scotland
        Guadalajara
        Vancouver
        Argentina
        Mexico
        Switzerland
        California
        Uruguay
        Senegal
        Tunisia
        Brazil
        South Korea
        Canada
        France
        Belgium
        Norway
        Qatar
        Germany
        Netherlands
        Japan
        United States
        Ukraine
        Ecuador
        Iran