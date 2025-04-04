$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15758 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28765 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64809 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213865 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122640 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391912 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310783 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213756 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244223 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255103 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131905 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213866 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391912 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254360 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310783 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3112 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14224 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45446 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72111 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57200 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Ecuador

He fed on cockroaches and birds: a fisherman from Peru who got lost at sea 95 days ago was found in Ecuador

Peruvian fisherman Maximo Napa miraculously survived, drifting in the ocean for 95 days after the storm. He fed on cockroaches, birds, turtles and collected rainwater.

News of the World • March 16, 10:26 AM • 21288 views

Bananas at risk: by 2080, growing the crop in Latin America will become economically unviable

By 2080, 60% of regions in Latin America will be unable to grow bananas due to climate change. Colombia and Costa Rica will be the hardest hit, while Ecuador will remain the main producer.

News of the World • March 10, 02:20 PM • 24232 views

Global coffee traders are reducing purchases due to record price increases

Arabica coffee prices have risen by 70% over the year, leading to shortages on store shelves. Traders and roasters are cutting back on purchases, expecting prices to fall by 30% by the end of the year.

Economy • March 7, 01:46 PM • 20069 views

Elections in Ecuador: less than 1% of the vote separates the opponents

In the presidential election in Ecuador, Daniel Noboa gains 44. 5% of the vote, and Luisa Gonzalez - 44.1%. A second round is possible on April 13 if the difference remains minimal.

News of the World • February 10, 05:03 AM • 25700 views

Polish farmers threaten to block the entire border with Ukraine in December

Polish farmers threaten to block all border crossings with Ukraine if the government does not fulfill their demands. Farmers are demanding the preservation of the tax and opposition to the free trade agreement with South America.

News of the World • November 26, 01:49 AM • 71722 views

Bolivia's former president accuses the military and police of trying to “destroy” him with an armed attack

Evo Morales reported an attempted assassination attempt involving the military and police. According to him, unidentified men in trucks chased and fired at his car.

News of the World • October 28, 10:38 AM • 13758 views

Ecuador proposes a constitutional reform that would allow foreign military bases to be deployed in the country

Ecuador's president has initiated a constitutional reform to allow foreign military bases. The change would lift the 2008 ban and could pave the way for the return of the US base in Manta.

News of the World • October 18, 10:38 AM • 15409 views

Ecuadorian Court Prosecutes 30 People for Organized Crime

The defendants include former high-ranking officials of the judiciary, police and prison agency.

News of the World • October 8, 12:18 AM • 19105 views

The US Treasury Department criticizes the IMF and proposes changes in the organization's approaches

U. S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Brent Nieman criticized the IMF's work. He called for more transparency, tougher analysis, and changes in the voting of the Fund's shareholders.

Economy • October 2, 08:09 AM • 15792 views

September 26: Alpaca Day, Birthday of the gramophone

According to scientists, the ancestors of alpacas appeared on our planet about 45 million years ago. The Indians of Peru domesticated these animals about six thousand years ago.

UNN Lite • September 26, 03:07 AM • 136361 views

In Ecuador, 5 people convicted of killing the country's presidential candidate

Five men convicted of murdering Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in August 2023 received stiff prison sentences, with two of them belonging to the Los Lobos criminal group labeled terrorists.

News of the World • July 13, 06:04 PM • 25556 views

Ecuador is completely de-energized due to a power line failure

In Ecuador, a nationwide power outage occurred, which de-energized the entire country due to a failure in power lines, as a result of which the metro in the capital Quito stopped working.

Society • June 19, 11:15 PM • 50749 views

Heavy rains in Central America kill at least 13 people

Heavy rains in Central America caused flooding and landslides, killing at least 13 people in El Salvador and Guatemala.

Society • June 18, 03:04 AM • 20209 views

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Politics • June 16, 09:34 PM • 106240 views

Mexico's Foreign Minister: It is necessary to deal with Russia from the point of view of international law and its use of chemical weapons

Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena stated the need to deal with Russia in terms of international law and its use of chemical weapons, as well as to take measures to prevent the spread of the black market in Europe.

War • June 16, 12:25 PM • 34535 views

Ecuador is ready to actively promote a peaceful solution to the "conflict"

Ecuador is ready to actively contribute to the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through dialogue and negotiations, recognizing the significant challenges associated with the conflict and calling on the international community to work towards reconciliation and a lasting peace.

War • June 16, 11:28 AM • 23452 views

Colombia passes bill banning bullfighting from 2027

Colombia's Congress has passed a bill banning bullfighting across the country from 2027, with a three-year transition period to help those whose livelihoods depend on the practice.

News of the World • May 29, 02:57 PM • 21702 views

Police in Spain seize a record batch of methamphetamine of almost 2 tons from a cartel

Spanish police seized 1. 8 tons of methamphetamine from the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, arresting 5 suspects. Law enforcement officials say this is the largest confiscated batch of the drug.

News of the World • May 17, 05:22 PM • 25703 views

The amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled over the past five years

Over the past five years, the amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled, making it the third most important port for drug cartels in Europe after Antwerp and Rotterdam.

News of the World • May 6, 03:01 PM • 34618 views

Biden is pushing for the most sweeping arms export reform in a decade

The Biden administration is tightening rules on the export of civilian weapons to 36 countries to prevent them from being used to commit crimes and human rights violations.

Politics • April 27, 12:56 AM • 32154 views

Ecuador declares a state of emergency due to the energy crisis

Ecuador declared a state of emergency due to the energy crisis caused by the drought, which affected hydroelectric power production, leading to rationing of electricity and its imports from Colombia.

Economy • April 20, 03:34 AM • 34927 views

Mexico and Nicaragua break off relations with Ecuador

Mexico and Nicaragua severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador after Ecuadorian security forces raided the Mexican embassy in Quito and arrested former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was staying there as a refugee.

News of the World • April 7, 03:58 AM • 42736 views

Bulgaria confiscates about 170 kg of cocaine transported in bananas from Ecuador

Bulgarian customs officers seized about 170 kg of cocaine worth EUR 6. 2 million hidden in a shipment of bananas from Ecuador.

Crimes and emergencies • March 27, 02:50 AM • 35426 views

Helping to export technologies: the Diia app opens the code

Ukraine's Diia app is now open source, allowing other countries to import and launch their own government services based on Diia technologies.

Politics • March 13, 05:56 PM • 27541 views

Galapagos volcano starts erupting on an uninhabited island

The Ecuadorian volcano La Cumbre on the uninhabited island of Fernandina in the Galapagos archipelago has begun to erupt, spewing gas and lava, but poses no threat.

News of the World • March 4, 02:23 AM • 33957 views

Scientists discover a new species of Amazonian anaconda - the largest snake in the world

Researchers have discovered a new species of Amazonian anaconda in Ecuador that split off from its closest relative 10 million years ago but still looks almost identical.

News of the World • March 3, 07:05 AM • 205608 views

Assange trial ends in London

The High Court of England and Wales has concluded a two-day hearing on whether to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States or consider his appeal, saying a final decision will be made later.

Politics • February 22, 03:10 AM • 29890 views

Ecuador's Foreign Ministry says it will not transfer military equipment to either Ukraine or Russia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador stated that Ecuador will maintain a neutral position in international armed conflicts and will not send military equipment to Ukraine or Russia.

War • February 19, 06:39 PM • 108816 views

Germany counts more than a thousand Italian mafia in the country

The Federal Ministry of the Interior estimates that more than a thousand members of Italian mafia groups live in Germany. Mafia involvement is noted in the catering, food and automotive industries.

News of the World • January 30, 12:00 AM • 26140 views