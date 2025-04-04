Peruvian fisherman Maximo Napa miraculously survived, drifting in the ocean for 95 days after the storm. He fed on cockroaches, birds, turtles and collected rainwater.
By 2080, 60% of regions in Latin America will be unable to grow bananas due to climate change. Colombia and Costa Rica will be the hardest hit, while Ecuador will remain the main producer.
Arabica coffee prices have risen by 70% over the year, leading to shortages on store shelves. Traders and roasters are cutting back on purchases, expecting prices to fall by 30% by the end of the year.
In the presidential election in Ecuador, Daniel Noboa gains 44. 5% of the vote, and Luisa Gonzalez - 44.1%. A second round is possible on April 13 if the difference remains minimal.
Polish farmers threaten to block all border crossings with Ukraine if the government does not fulfill their demands. Farmers are demanding the preservation of the tax and opposition to the free trade agreement with South America.
Evo Morales reported an attempted assassination attempt involving the military and police. According to him, unidentified men in trucks chased and fired at his car.
Ecuador's president has initiated a constitutional reform to allow foreign military bases. The change would lift the 2008 ban and could pave the way for the return of the US base in Manta.
The defendants include former high-ranking officials of the judiciary, police and prison agency.
U. S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Brent Nieman criticized the IMF's work. He called for more transparency, tougher analysis, and changes in the voting of the Fund's shareholders.
According to scientists, the ancestors of alpacas appeared on our planet about 45 million years ago. The Indians of Peru domesticated these animals about six thousand years ago.
Five men convicted of murdering Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in August 2023 received stiff prison sentences, with two of them belonging to the Los Lobos criminal group labeled terrorists.
In Ecuador, a nationwide power outage occurred, which de-energized the entire country due to a failure in power lines, as a result of which the metro in the capital Quito stopped working.
Heavy rains in Central America caused flooding and landslides, killing at least 13 people in El Salvador and Guatemala.
Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.
Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena stated the need to deal with Russia in terms of international law and its use of chemical weapons, as well as to take measures to prevent the spread of the black market in Europe.
Ecuador is ready to actively contribute to the peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through dialogue and negotiations, recognizing the significant challenges associated with the conflict and calling on the international community to work towards reconciliation and a lasting peace.
Colombia's Congress has passed a bill banning bullfighting across the country from 2027, with a three-year transition period to help those whose livelihoods depend on the practice.
Spanish police seized 1. 8 tons of methamphetamine from the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, arresting 5 suspects. Law enforcement officials say this is the largest confiscated batch of the drug.
Over the past five years, the amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled, making it the third most important port for drug cartels in Europe after Antwerp and Rotterdam.
The Biden administration is tightening rules on the export of civilian weapons to 36 countries to prevent them from being used to commit crimes and human rights violations.
Ecuador declared a state of emergency due to the energy crisis caused by the drought, which affected hydroelectric power production, leading to rationing of electricity and its imports from Colombia.
Mexico and Nicaragua severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador after Ecuadorian security forces raided the Mexican embassy in Quito and arrested former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was staying there as a refugee.
Bulgarian customs officers seized about 170 kg of cocaine worth EUR 6. 2 million hidden in a shipment of bananas from Ecuador.
Ukraine's Diia app is now open source, allowing other countries to import and launch their own government services based on Diia technologies.
The Ecuadorian volcano La Cumbre on the uninhabited island of Fernandina in the Galapagos archipelago has begun to erupt, spewing gas and lava, but poses no threat.
Researchers have discovered a new species of Amazonian anaconda in Ecuador that split off from its closest relative 10 million years ago but still looks almost identical.
The High Court of England and Wales has concluded a two-day hearing on whether to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States or consider his appeal, saying a final decision will be made later.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador stated that Ecuador will maintain a neutral position in international armed conflicts and will not send military equipment to Ukraine or Russia.
The Federal Ministry of the Interior estimates that more than a thousand members of Italian mafia groups live in Germany. Mafia involvement is noted in the catering, food and automotive industries.