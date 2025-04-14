The elections that will determine the country's course have ended in Ecuador

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2358 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19496 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16501 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21550 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30770 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64453 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60235 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34084 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59659 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106936 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19496 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52864 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64453 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60235 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167363 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24430 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21361 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22974 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24858 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27481 views
The elections that will determine the country's course have ended in Ecuador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2856 views

Ecuadorians were choosing between Noboa, who promises to fight crime and economic growth, and Gonzalez, who seeks to restore the social policies of the Correa era. Voter turnout exceeded 80%.

The elections that will determine the country's course have ended in Ecuador

Voting in the presidential elections, which could significantly change the country's political course, has ended in Ecuador. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Ecuadorians were choosing between the current president, Daniel Noboa, a young reformer who promises to fight crime and stabilize the economy, and the candidate from the left-wing forces, Luisa González, who seeks to return the country to the social policy of former president Rafael Correa.

According to the Central Election Commission of Ecuador, the voting was calm, without incidents. Voter turnout was high – over 80%. The counting of votes has already begun, and the official results will be announced after the processing of all ballots is completed.

Noboa, who is only 37 years old, has been in power for over a year. He won the snap elections after the resignation of the previous president. In his campaign, he focused on security: he deployed the military on the streets, tightened control in ports, and initiated large-scale raids against drug cartels, which in recent years have turned Ecuador into one of the most criminalized regions of Latin America. He also promises economic growth, new investments and the end of rolling blackouts.

His rival, Luisa González, advocates a return to the social course that dominated the country from 2007 to 2017 during the rule of her political mentor, Rafael Correa. She promises increased state support for the poor, investments in education and health care, and at the same time – a new strategy to combat organized crime. González criticizes Noboa for chaotic management and, according to her, the deterioration of the lives of ordinary citizens.

The campaign was tense, and both headquarters called on their supporters to be vigilant, fearing possible falsifications. Dozens of observers worked at each polling station.

The results of the voting have not only internal significance – the elections in Ecuador are also closely monitored in the region, as they may indicate a general trend: whether Latin America will continue to return to left-wing governments, or whether it will maintain a course towards security and market reforms.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency in a number of regions of the country. The reason for this step was the aggravation of the situation with organized crime and the increase in the level of violence associated with the activities of drug cartels. The decree applies to seven provinces, including the capital Quito, and will be in effect for two months.

A state of emergency has been declared in Ecuador due to crime ahead of the elections12.04.25, 22:45 • 2946 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

