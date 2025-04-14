The elections that will determine the country's course have ended in Ecuador

Voting in the presidential elections, which could significantly change the country's political course, has ended in Ecuador. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Ecuadorians were choosing between the current president, Daniel Noboa, a young reformer who promises to fight crime and stabilize the economy, and the candidate from the left-wing forces, Luisa González, who seeks to return the country to the social policy of former president Rafael Correa.

According to the Central Election Commission of Ecuador, the voting was calm, without incidents. Voter turnout was high – over 80%. The counting of votes has already begun, and the official results will be announced after the processing of all ballots is completed.

Noboa, who is only 37 years old, has been in power for over a year. He won the snap elections after the resignation of the previous president. In his campaign, he focused on security: he deployed the military on the streets, tightened control in ports, and initiated large-scale raids against drug cartels, which in recent years have turned Ecuador into one of the most criminalized regions of Latin America. He also promises economic growth, new investments and the end of rolling blackouts.

His rival, Luisa González, advocates a return to the social course that dominated the country from 2007 to 2017 during the rule of her political mentor, Rafael Correa. She promises increased state support for the poor, investments in education and health care, and at the same time – a new strategy to combat organized crime. González criticizes Noboa for chaotic management and, according to her, the deterioration of the lives of ordinary citizens.

The campaign was tense, and both headquarters called on their supporters to be vigilant, fearing possible falsifications. Dozens of observers worked at each polling station.

The results of the voting have not only internal significance – the elections in Ecuador are also closely monitored in the region, as they may indicate a general trend: whether Latin America will continue to return to left-wing governments, or whether it will maintain a course towards security and market reforms.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency in a number of regions of the country. The reason for this step was the aggravation of the situation with organized crime and the increase in the level of violence associated with the activities of drug cartels. The decree applies to seven provinces, including the capital Quito, and will be in effect for two months.

