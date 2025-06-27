Explosions heard in Dnipro after ballistic missile warning
Kyiv • UNN
Sounds of an explosion were heard in Dnipro after the Air Force warned of a high-speed target moving towards the city.
At 10:58, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the southeast. Later, they wrote about a high-speed target heading towards Dnipro.
After which an explosion occurred in the city.
