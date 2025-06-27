Explosions heard in Dnipro after ballistic missile warning

A sound of explosion is heard in Dnipro after the Air Force warned of a high-speed target heading towards the city, reports UNN.

At 10:58, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the southeast. Later, they wrote about a high-speed target heading towards Dnipro.

After which an explosion occurred in the city.

Russia's attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed the lives of 21 people