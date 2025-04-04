$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15634 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28473 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64682 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213681 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122535 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391813 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310690 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213733 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244215 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255094 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131756 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213681 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391813 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254290 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310690 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3050 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14136 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45307 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72088 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57181 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

Iron dome

Trump wants a "Golden Dome" capable of protecting the entire territory of the United States - media

The Trump administration is seeking to create a missile defense system similar to the Israeli "Iron Dome". The "Golden Dome" project requires billions of dollars for development.

News of the World • March 22, 06:42 PM • 30165 views

Trump wants to create an American equivalent of Israel's "Iron Dome"

The US President plans to address Congress regarding funding for a new missile defense system. The project involves deploying space sensors and interceptors based on the Israeli model.

News of the World • March 5, 03:59 AM • 25241 views

The United States will not allow Hamas to use the truce to regain strength

U. S. Secretary of State Rubio said that it was unacceptable for Hamas to use the truce to rebuild its forces. Hamas postponed the release of Israeli hostages, which provoked the anger of the United States and Israel.

News of the World • February 12, 12:18 PM • 21275 views

China builds huge new military command center in Beijing - FT

Construction has begun on a large-scale military command center in the western part of Beijing, covering an area of more than 60 hectares. According to US intelligence, the complex will include fortified bunkers and will be the largest in the world.

News of the World • January 31, 09:02 AM • 27870 views

Trump issues executive order targeting transgender troops

Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring a review of medical standards for military personnel, including transgender people. The document could affect thousands of military personnel and is part of a broader initiative to roll back diversity programs.

News of the World • January 28, 09:00 AM • 30665 views

Trump will sign an executive order on the “Iron Dome” for the United States - Pentagon chief

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel announced plans to create a missile defense system similar to Israel's Iron Dome. Raytheon and Rafael are already working on adapting the system for the US territory.

News of the World • January 27, 08:00 PM • 32962 views

President: Ukraine and Europe need to start joint production of air defense systems

At the Davos Forum, the President of Ukraine proposed that Europe begin joint production of air defense systems. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to create a European “iron dome.

War • January 21, 02:43 PM • 29826 views

“We need to be able to respond": NATO General on how to counter the ‘Oreshnik’ threat

NATO's Transformation Commander has stated the need to have weapons to respond to the Russian threat. Europe will not be able to defend itself with defense systems alone because of its size.

War • December 27, 03:43 AM • 105930 views

Israel prepares revolutionary laser defense against missile attacks for $5 per shot

Israel plans to commission a new Iron Beam laser system in 2025. The system will be able to destroy missiles and drones for $5 instead of the $60,000 spent on intercepting Iron Dome.

News of the World • October 28, 02:25 PM • 17953 views

Ukraine condemns massive Iranian missile attack against Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned the massive Iranian missile attack against Israel on October 1. Kyiv supports the actions of Israel's allies and calls for the protection of Ukrainian skies from Russian attacks.

Politics • October 2, 02:04 PM • 31395 views

Israel bans UN Secretary General Guterres from entering the country

Israel's Foreign Ministry banned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because of his failure to condemn Iran's attack. Israel accused Guterres of supporting terrorists and failing to respond to Hamas' actions.

News of the World • October 2, 11:03 AM • 14189 views

Israel has intercepted most of the 180 rockets launched by Iran

The Israel Defense Forces claimed to have effectively intercepted a “large number” of 180 ballistic missiles fired by Iran. The U.S. also participated in the defense, detecting the threat and intercepting some of the missiles.

War • October 1, 07:19 PM • 38247 views

IDF: Israel to continue strikes after Iranian attack

The IDF spokesman announced that Israel will continue its powerful strikes in the Middle East. He emphasized the effectiveness of air defense systems and warned of the consequences of an Iranian attack.

War • October 1, 07:06 PM • 22017 views

Iran suspends flights at Tehran airport after missile strike on Israel

Iran has temporarily suspended inbound and outbound flights at Tehran International Airport after launching a missile attack on Israel. This decision was made against the backdrop of a threat of retaliation from Israel.

News of the World • October 1, 06:40 PM • 20692 views

Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles launched at Israel - media

U. S. President Joe Biden has authorized U.S. troops to help Israel repel an Iranian missile attack. The US played an important role in shooting down Iranian missiles during a previous strike on April 13.

News of the World • October 1, 05:42 PM • 21839 views

Iran launches hundreds of missiles toward Israel: “Iron Dome” is working over the country

Iran launches a missile attack on Israel, firing hundreds of missiles. Israel's Iron Dome air defense system is actively operating, and air alert has been declared throughout the country.

News of the World • October 1, 05:08 PM • 20737 views

Hezbollah fires massive rocket attack on northern Israel

Hezbollah fired more than 50 rockets at the northern regions of Israel from Lebanon. “The Iron Dome is actively working to intercept these missiles, with local residents reporting dozens of targets downed.

War • August 3, 10:32 PM • 113518 views

Israel needs weapons, but Washington blocks supplies-Netanyahu's statement puzzled the White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the United States had blocked the supply of weapons needed by Israel for a "war for its existence," but the White House, State Department and Pentagon were baffled by his statement and denied any information about such a blockade.

News of the World • June 21, 04:08 PM • 23199 views

EU seeks to strengthen EU defense cooperation - Politico

The EU is seeking to assume greater responsibility for security and defense, including creating an internal defense market, expanding production capacity, promoting joint procurement, and funding major European flagship projects such as the EU air defense shield and improving cybersecurity.

News of the World • May 23, 12:58 PM • 18164 views

Poland invests over $2.5 billion to strengthen borders with Russia and Belarus

Poland plans to invest $2. 55 billion to strengthen its 400-kilometer land border with Russia and Belarus as part of the Eastern Shield plan, which includes the construction of new fortifications, fences, terrain changes, and reforestation to make the border safe and impenetrable.

News of the World • May 19, 06:38 AM • 25258 views

Greek Prime Minister supports the creation of a European air defense system based on the "Iron Dome" model

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed to create a European air defense system modeled on Israel's Iron Dome to collectively protect all EU member states from potential threats.

News of the World • May 16, 01:46 PM • 23097 views

Reuters: Several countries are interested in Israel's Arrow missile defense system, which has successfully repelled massive Iranian attacks

Following the successful interception of a massive Iranian missile attack, several countries expressed interest in Israel's Arrow missile defense system due to its demonstrated effectiveness.

News of the World • May 16, 01:36 PM • 23654 views

Israel plans to decommission Patriot air defense system - media

Israel plans to decommission its outdated Patriot air defense systems within two months and replace them with more modern systems such as David's Sling and Iron Dome.

News of the World • April 30, 08:42 PM • 22787 views

Zelensky calls allies' shooting down of Iranian missiles double standards

President Zelenskyy criticized Western allies for demonstrating double standards by helping Israel shoot down Iranian missiles and drones but not providing the same level of support to Ukraine against Russian air attacks.

Politics • April 20, 02:37 PM • 58458 views

Borrell on the Allies' response to the strikes on Ukraine and Israel: one cannot give the same answer because the circumstances are not the same

EU Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell said that the EU is working to improve Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

War • April 17, 05:52 AM • 25035 views

US military after shooting down drones and missiles launched from Iran and Yemen confirmed that remains postured to support Israel’s defense

U. S. forces, backed by destroyers from U.S. European Command, destroyed more than 80 attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles targeting Israel from Iran and Yemen over the weekend, according to U.S. Central Command.

News of the World • April 15, 06:32 AM • 21227 views

US military destroys 80 drones and 6 missiles flying at Israel

During Saturday's attack, the US military destroyed more than 80 drones and 6 ballistic missiles fired from Iran and Yemen toward Israel.

War • April 15, 02:05 AM • 50169 views

Rheinmetall says Europe should develop its own analog of the Iron Dome air defense system - FT

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, believes that Europe should create its own version of the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system.

News of the World • March 20, 11:45 AM • 28440 views

U.S. House of Representatives to consider bill on aid to Israel without Ukraine

A group of U. S. congressmen has submitted a bill to allocate $17.6 billion to Israel separately from funding for Ukraine.

Politics • February 3, 08:41 PM • 31884 views