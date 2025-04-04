The Trump administration is seeking to create a missile defense system similar to the Israeli "Iron Dome". The "Golden Dome" project requires billions of dollars for development.
The US President plans to address Congress regarding funding for a new missile defense system. The project involves deploying space sensors and interceptors based on the Israeli model.
U. S. Secretary of State Rubio said that it was unacceptable for Hamas to use the truce to rebuild its forces. Hamas postponed the release of Israeli hostages, which provoked the anger of the United States and Israel.
Construction has begun on a large-scale military command center in the western part of Beijing, covering an area of more than 60 hectares. According to US intelligence, the complex will include fortified bunkers and will be the largest in the world.
Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring a review of medical standards for military personnel, including transgender people. The document could affect thousands of military personnel and is part of a broader initiative to roll back diversity programs.
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel announced plans to create a missile defense system similar to Israel's Iron Dome. Raytheon and Rafael are already working on adapting the system for the US territory.
At the Davos Forum, the President of Ukraine proposed that Europe begin joint production of air defense systems. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to create a European “iron dome.
NATO's Transformation Commander has stated the need to have weapons to respond to the Russian threat. Europe will not be able to defend itself with defense systems alone because of its size.
Israel plans to commission a new Iron Beam laser system in 2025. The system will be able to destroy missiles and drones for $5 instead of the $60,000 spent on intercepting Iron Dome.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned the massive Iranian missile attack against Israel on October 1. Kyiv supports the actions of Israel's allies and calls for the protection of Ukrainian skies from Russian attacks.
Israel's Foreign Ministry banned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because of his failure to condemn Iran's attack. Israel accused Guterres of supporting terrorists and failing to respond to Hamas' actions.
The Israel Defense Forces claimed to have effectively intercepted a “large number” of 180 ballistic missiles fired by Iran. The U.S. also participated in the defense, detecting the threat and intercepting some of the missiles.
The IDF spokesman announced that Israel will continue its powerful strikes in the Middle East. He emphasized the effectiveness of air defense systems and warned of the consequences of an Iranian attack.
Iran has temporarily suspended inbound and outbound flights at Tehran International Airport after launching a missile attack on Israel. This decision was made against the backdrop of a threat of retaliation from Israel.
U. S. President Joe Biden has authorized U.S. troops to help Israel repel an Iranian missile attack. The US played an important role in shooting down Iranian missiles during a previous strike on April 13.
Iran launches a missile attack on Israel, firing hundreds of missiles. Israel's Iron Dome air defense system is actively operating, and air alert has been declared throughout the country.
Hezbollah fired more than 50 rockets at the northern regions of Israel from Lebanon. “The Iron Dome is actively working to intercept these missiles, with local residents reporting dozens of targets downed.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the United States had blocked the supply of weapons needed by Israel for a "war for its existence," but the White House, State Department and Pentagon were baffled by his statement and denied any information about such a blockade.
The EU is seeking to assume greater responsibility for security and defense, including creating an internal defense market, expanding production capacity, promoting joint procurement, and funding major European flagship projects such as the EU air defense shield and improving cybersecurity.
Poland plans to invest $2. 55 billion to strengthen its 400-kilometer land border with Russia and Belarus as part of the Eastern Shield plan, which includes the construction of new fortifications, fences, terrain changes, and reforestation to make the border safe and impenetrable.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed to create a European air defense system modeled on Israel's Iron Dome to collectively protect all EU member states from potential threats.
Following the successful interception of a massive Iranian missile attack, several countries expressed interest in Israel's Arrow missile defense system due to its demonstrated effectiveness.
Israel plans to decommission its outdated Patriot air defense systems within two months and replace them with more modern systems such as David's Sling and Iron Dome.
President Zelenskyy criticized Western allies for demonstrating double standards by helping Israel shoot down Iranian missiles and drones but not providing the same level of support to Ukraine against Russian air attacks.
EU Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell said that the EU is working to improve Ukraine's air defense capabilities.
U. S. forces, backed by destroyers from U.S. European Command, destroyed more than 80 attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles targeting Israel from Iran and Yemen over the weekend, according to U.S. Central Command.
During Saturday's attack, the US military destroyed more than 80 drones and 6 ballistic missiles fired from Iran and Yemen toward Israel.
Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, believes that Europe should create its own version of the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system.
A group of U. S. congressmen has submitted a bill to allocate $17.6 billion to Israel separately from funding for Ukraine.