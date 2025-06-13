Iran claims attack on "dozens of targets, military centers and airbases" in Israel: there are wounded

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
06:18 PM • 5632 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
03:24 PM • 40918 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 43481 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 43172 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 51562 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 69546 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 76798 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 95538 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 241990 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 171580 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
76%
751mm
Popular news
Russian rapper Timati has been notified of suspicion - SBUJune 13, 09:19 AM • 132940 views
"Loud" night in occupied Crimea: "ATESH" told about the consequencesJune 13, 11:29 AM • 13080 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 67032 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"02:16 PM • 31990 views
Orbán once again dedicated almost his entire traditional Friday radio address to Ukraine and Zelensky02:20 PM • 6198 views
Publications
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 67342 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 137858 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 146388 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 158914 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 241990 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend03:24 PM • 40918 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"02:16 PM • 32234 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 88962 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 69826 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 135061 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Iran claims attack on "dozens of targets, military centers and airbases" in Israel: there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced strikes on Israeli military facilities as part of Operation "True Promise 3". Seven people were injured.

Iran claims attack on "dozens of targets, military centers and airbases" in Israel: there are wounded

Iran has launched attacks on "dozens of targets, military centers and air bases" belonging to Israel. This was reported in a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reports UNN.

The statement said that the operation was named "True Promise 3", and that further details would be released.

Let's add

Seven people sustained "minor to moderate" injuries after an Iranian strike on the border of Tel Aviv and the city of Ramat Gan in Israel, said Eli Bin, head of Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency service.

According to CNN, according to former Israeli Ambassador Michael Oren, Iranian strikes in response are "shaking" buildings in Israel. He added that he and his family are now in a "safe room."

Oren said he received warnings on his cell phone before the strikes to "tell us exactly what to expect and where to go when the expected arrives."

"And the expected has arrived," he added.

He noted the effectiveness of Israel's "Iron Dome" in preventing some Iranian missiles.

"If Iran fired 100 missiles at us, and five to seven hit, that's normal," Oren said.

Let us remind you

According to IRNA, Iran fired "hundreds of different ballistic missiles" at Israel, which Tehran called the beginning of its "devastating response" to Israeli attacks on Friday morning.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Israel
Iron dome
Iran
Tel Aviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9