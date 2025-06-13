Iran claims attack on "dozens of targets, military centers and airbases" in Israel: there are wounded

Iran has launched attacks on "dozens of targets, military centers and air bases" belonging to Israel. This was reported in a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reports UNN.

The statement said that the operation was named "True Promise 3", and that further details would be released.

Let's add

Seven people sustained "minor to moderate" injuries after an Iranian strike on the border of Tel Aviv and the city of Ramat Gan in Israel, said Eli Bin, head of Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency service.

According to CNN, according to former Israeli Ambassador Michael Oren, Iranian strikes in response are "shaking" buildings in Israel. He added that he and his family are now in a "safe room."

Oren said he received warnings on his cell phone before the strikes to "tell us exactly what to expect and where to go when the expected arrives."

"And the expected has arrived," he added.

He noted the effectiveness of Israel's "Iron Dome" in preventing some Iranian missiles.

"If Iran fired 100 missiles at us, and five to seven hit, that's normal," Oren said.

Let us remind you

According to IRNA, Iran fired "hundreds of different ballistic missiles" at Israel, which Tehran called the beginning of its "devastating response" to Israeli attacks on Friday morning.