General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Syzran oil refinery and a number of other facilities of the Russian occupiers, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 28, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. Hits of attack UAVs on the territory of the plant with a subsequent fire were recorded - reported the General Staff.

As noted, the annual processing volume of this enterprise is from 7 to 8.9 million tons of oil. It is noted that the Syzran oil refinery is part of the energy rear of the Russian Federation and is involved in providing the aggressor's armed forces.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck a storage and maintenance facility for uncrewed boats in the area of Chornomorske (temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea), a repair unit from the 1435th motorized rifle regiment near the settlement of Antratsyt (TOT of Luhansk Oblast), a pontoon crossing near Nikonorivka, and a storage facility for Shahed-type UAVs in Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast. - the General Staff reported.

Enemy losses are being clarified.

Also, the results of the recent strike on the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation have been confirmed - the oil product pipeline and the technological unit for oil production were damaged - stated the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

