AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 13892 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 15468 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 14809 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 15710 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 23613 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 34092 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26896 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30835 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 28423 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Exclusive
Exclusive
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

A parliamentary election campaign has begun in Hungary, with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and opposition politician Péter Magyar vying for the position of head of government. Polls show close results between the ruling Fidesz party and the opposition Tisza party.

Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary

One of the most intense election campaigns of recent years has begun in Hungary. It is dedicated to the parliamentary elections on April 12: current Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and opposition politician Péter Magyar will compete for the post of head of the country's government. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

According to various polls, both the ruling Fidesz party and the opposition Tisza party could win the parliamentary elections on April 12.

Each candidate must collect at least 500 signatures, which must be submitted to the Hungarian election commission by March 6. Any activity capable of influencing the will of voters - from posters and political advertising to direct communication and rallies - is considered part of the election campaign, the publication says.

Sociological organizations close to Orbán, such as Nézőpont, report that Fidesz would receive 46%, and the opposition Tisza party - 40%. At the same time, independent sociological services show Tisza ahead of Fidesz by 7 percentage points among the entire voting population.

Additionally

In early February 2026, the leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza, Péter Magyar, stated that Viktor Orbán plans to leak his intimate videos, calling it "blackmail in the style of Russia."

Subsequently, the European Commission reduced public criticism of the Orbán government to avoid accusations of interference and not to fuel his anti-Brussels campaign.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called Ukraine an enemy of his state, arguing that it threatens to increase the cost of living for Hungarians if cheap resources from Russia are no longer supplied.

On February 20, Hungary blocked an agreed EU loan for Ukraine of 90 billion euros.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Hungary
Ukraine