Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary

One of the most intense election campaigns of recent years has begun in Hungary. It is dedicated to the parliamentary elections on April 12: current Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and opposition politician Péter Magyar will compete for the post of head of the country's government. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

According to various polls, both the ruling Fidesz party and the opposition Tisza party could win the parliamentary elections on April 12.

Each candidate must collect at least 500 signatures, which must be submitted to the Hungarian election commission by March 6. Any activity capable of influencing the will of voters - from posters and political advertising to direct communication and rallies - is considered part of the election campaign, the publication says.

Sociological organizations close to Orbán, such as Nézőpont, report that Fidesz would receive 46%, and the opposition Tisza party - 40%. At the same time, independent sociological services show Tisza ahead of Fidesz by 7 percentage points among the entire voting population.

Additionally

In early February 2026, the leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza, Péter Magyar, stated that Viktor Orbán plans to leak his intimate videos, calling it "blackmail in the style of Russia."

Subsequently, the European Commission reduced public criticism of the Orbán government to avoid accusations of interference and not to fuel his anti-Brussels campaign.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called Ukraine an enemy of his state, arguing that it threatens to increase the cost of living for Hungarians if cheap resources from Russia are no longer supplied.

On February 20, Hungary blocked an agreed EU loan for Ukraine of 90 billion euros.