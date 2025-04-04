The Russians began to use more advanced long-range UAVs, which complicates the work of Ukrainian air defense. The enemy is changing tactics, launching synchronized strikes from a high altitude.
The German government is exploring options to prevent the commissioning of the "Nord Streams". According to Bild, secret negotiations are taking place between the USA and Russia regarding the purchase of the damaged gas pipeline by American investors.
5. 4 billion people in the world are ruled by men over the age of 70, which is 67.5% of the world's population. Women rule only 28 countries, covering about 5% of the world's population.
BILD journalists visited Bashar al-Assad's abandoned palace in Damascus after he fled the country. The luxurious residence was looted, partially burned, and a portrait of Putin was thrown and trampled.
A spokesperson for the Luhansk military operation denied information about the breakthrough of the Siversky Donets canal by Russian troops in Chasovyi Yar. Assault groups crossing the canal are being blocked and destroyed.
President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine does not seek to regain nuclear status, but needs security guarantees. He emphasized that Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons but did not receive NATO membership.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied information about plans to develop weapons of mass destruction. Ukraine remains a committed party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and calls for increased pressure on Russia.
Berlin warns of large-scale traffic restrictions during the visit of US President Joe Biden. Residents are advised to avoid the city center, and changes in public transportation are expected.
A realistic sculpture of a sleeping homeless man has appeared in the lobby of the Dolder Hotel in Switzerland. This is the art installation “The Traveler” by American sculptor Duane Hanson, which has caused controversy.
World oil prices rose by 10% due to the risk of escalation between Israel and Iran. Experts predict further growth to $85-100 per barrel in the event of an Israeli attack on Iranian oil facilities.
Unknown persons fired at the window of a train traveling from Hamburg to Frankfurt am Main. The train made an emergency stop in Osnabrück, the police surrounded the damaged carriage, and then the traffic resumed.
An accident involving two local buses occurred on a bridge over the Danube in Germany. At least 50 people were injured, five of them seriously. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.
The rating of the “Union of Sarah Wagenknecht” (BSW) in Germany has dropped to 8%, reaching its lowest level since June 23. The CDU/CSU bloc remains the strongest opposition force with 31% support.
German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz has proposed setting up a contact group of Germany, France, the UK and Poland. The goal is to work out proposals on the European post-war order after the war in Ukraine.
Two Belgian journalists were severely beaten in Beirut, accused of spying for Israel. The reporter suffered facial fractures and the cameraman was shot in the leg.
Bruno Retailleau, the new French Interior Minister, has proposed to reduce immigration and limit benefits for illegal migrants. He plans to unveil new measures to curb migration within a few weeks.
Due to disputes in the German government, Ukraine lost military aid worth 3. 87 billion euros. The Ministries of Finance and Defense accuse each other and Chancellor Scholz of banning financial claims.
The president of the Bavarian Brewers Association said that retail beer prices in Germany have become too low. A case of beer can be purchased for between 5.99 and 9.99 euros in various stores.
In Dortmund, rescuers freed a teenager who was stuck in a locked DHL parcel box. The police are investigating the incident, considering the possibility that the boy could have been deliberately pushed into the mailbox.
Germany's economic growth has slowed to a historic low. The expert believes that the main problem is the debt brake policy and suggests reforming the social assistance system.
A case of possible contamination of drinking water is being investigated at the NATO air base in Geilenkirchen. Earlier, a similar incident occurred at the German Air Force barracks near Cologne, where water could have been poisoned.
The Ukrainian military is using about 30 BAD. 2 robots in the Donetsk sector. These ground drones perform reconnaissance missions, detect mines and track enemy troop movements, reducing risks to soldiers.
The European Council has extended restrictive measures against Iran until July 27, 2025, due to Iran's military support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.
Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the SPD party headquarters in Dresden, Germany, a few weeks before the state elections in Saxony: bullet holes were found in the windows on the third floor.