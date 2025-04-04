$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13290 views

06:32 PM • 23348 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61796 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208968 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119969 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387850 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307902 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213254 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243975 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254980 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56084 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70180 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20416 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42070 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127800 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208974 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387859 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252382 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307906 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1214 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12273 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42283 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70390 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56274 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Bild

Russia has developed a new tactic of drone strikes on Ukraine – ISW explained its essence

The Russians began to use more advanced long-range UAVs, which complicates the work of Ukrainian air defense. The enemy is changing tactics, launching synchronized strikes from a high altitude.

War • March 31, 10:13 AM • 37912 views

Germany is preparing to counter secret negotiations between the USA and Russia regarding the "Nord Stream"

The German government is exploring options to prevent the commissioning of the "Nord Streams". According to Bild, secret negotiations are taking place between the USA and Russia regarding the purchase of the damaged gas pipeline by American investors.

News of the World • March 5, 10:01 AM • 19332 views

Two-thirds of humanity is ruled by men over 70 - BILD

5. 4 billion people in the world are ruled by men over the age of 70, which is 67.5% of the world's population. Women rule only 28 countries, covering about 5% of the world's population.

News of the World • February 7, 11:30 AM • 24587 views

A broken portrait of Putin and a burned-out hall: BILD photo from Assad's defeated palace

BILD journalists visited Bashar al-Assad's abandoned palace in Damascus after he fled the country. The luxurious residence was looted, partially burned, and a portrait of Putin was thrown and trampled.

News of the World • December 12, 05:58 PM • 18419 views

Situation in Chasoviy Yar is complicated, but Russians could not cross the channel - Luhansk OTU spokesperson

A spokesperson for the Luhansk military operation denied information about the breakthrough of the Siversky Donets canal by Russian troops in Chasovyi Yar. Assault groups crossing the canal are being blocked and destroyed.

War • October 23, 01:06 PM • 19616 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not want to return nuclear weapons, but should receive a “security umbrella” in return

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine does not seek to regain nuclear status, but needs security guarantees. He emphasized that Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons but did not receive NATO membership.

War • October 22, 01:40 PM • 30587 views

Ukraine is not going to create nuclear weapons - Zelensky

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had no intention of developing nuclear weapons. He emphasized that NATO membership is better than any weapon to ensure the country's security.

War • October 18, 03:09 PM • 18790 views

Kyiv fulfills its obligations: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies rumors of restoration of Ukraine's nuclear potential

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied information about plans to develop weapons of mass destruction. Ukraine remains a committed party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and calls for increased pressure on Russia.

Politics • October 17, 06:07 PM • 22557 views

We have never said that we are preparing to create nuclear weapons - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has never spoken of intentions to build nuclear weapons. He recalled the Budapest Memorandum and the security guarantees that Ukraine was supposed to receive in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons.

War • October 17, 05:28 PM • 24914 views

Center for Countering Disinformation denies rumors about Ukraine's plans to restore nuclear weapons

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Political Analysis, denied information about Ukraine's plans to restore its nuclear arsenal. He called such reports “fantasies of Western journalists” and fiction.

War • October 17, 03:58 PM • 21364 views

Berlin warns of serious transportation problems during Biden's visit

Berlin warns of large-scale traffic restrictions during the visit of US President Joe Biden. Residents are advised to avoid the city center, and changes in public transportation are expected.

News of the World • October 17, 02:58 PM • 14402 views

A tramp figure was installed in a luxury Swiss hotel

A realistic sculpture of a sleeping homeless man has appeared in the lobby of the Dolder Hotel in Switzerland. This is the art installation “The Traveler” by American sculptor Duane Hanson, which has caused controversy.

UNN Lite • October 15, 03:43 PM • 109107 views

World oil prices rise due to the risk of conflict between Iran and Israel

World oil prices rose by 10% due to the risk of escalation between Israel and Iran. Experts predict further growth to $85-100 per barrel in the event of an Israeli attack on Iranian oil facilities.

News of the World • October 11, 12:27 PM • 12589 views

In Germany unidentified persons opened fire on a train

Unknown persons fired at the window of a train traveling from Hamburg to Frankfurt am Main. The train made an emergency stop in Osnabrück, the police surrounded the damaged carriage, and then the traffic resumed.

News of the World • October 9, 10:36 AM • 12218 views

Bus accident in Germany: at least 50 people injured

An accident involving two local buses occurred on a bridge over the Danube in Germany. At least 50 people were injured, five of them seriously. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

News of the World • October 7, 08:22 PM • 17935 views

The rating of the pro-Russian party BSW in Germany has fallen to a minimum

The rating of the “Union of Sarah Wagenknecht” (BSW) in Germany has dropped to 8%, reaching its lowest level since June 23. The CDU/CSU bloc remains the strongest opposition force with 31% support.

News of the World • October 7, 02:59 PM • 14998 views

German chancellor candidate Merz proposes creating a group on Ukraine with the participation of 4 countries

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz has proposed setting up a contact group of Germany, France, the UK and Poland. The goal is to work out proposals on the European post-war order after the war in Ukraine.

War • October 5, 02:37 PM • 27411 views

Accused of spying for Israel: Belgian journalists beaten in Beirut

Two Belgian journalists were severely beaten in Beirut, accused of spying for Israel. The reporter suffered facial fractures and the cameraman was shot in the leg.

News of the World • October 3, 03:49 PM • 16214 views

New French Interior Minister speaks of the need to limit migration

Bruno Retailleau, the new French Interior Minister, has proposed to reduce immigration and limit benefits for illegal migrants. He plans to unveil new measures to curb migration within a few weeks.

News of the World • September 26, 02:00 PM • 13593 views

Germany will not provide military aid to Ukraine worth 3.87 billion euros due to disputes within the German government - BILD

Due to disputes in the German government, Ukraine lost military aid worth 3. 87 billion euros. The Ministries of Finance and Defense accuse each other and Chancellor Scholz of banning financial claims.

Politics • August 19, 07:32 AM • 37471 views

German brewers complain about too low beer prices

The president of the Bavarian Brewers Association said that retail beer prices in Germany have become too low. A case of beer can be purchased for between 5.99 and 9.99 euros in various stores.

Society • August 17, 07:35 PM • 38356 views

Germany explains plans to help Ukraine after 2025

The German Finance Ministry denied information about the termination of aid to Ukraine in 2025. Part of the bilateral aid will be transferred to international programs, including $50 billion in G7 loans.

Economy • August 17, 06:45 PM • 69617 views

A guy was locked in a post office in Germany - Bild

In Dortmund, rescuers freed a teenager who was stuck in a locked DHL parcel box. The police are investigating the incident, considering the possibility that the boy could have been deliberately pushed into the mailbox.

News of the World • August 17, 06:17 PM • 27032 views

Germany has decided to freeze additional financial support for Ukraine in order to save money - mass media

The German government will not provide additional financial support to Ukraine due to the lack of funds in the budget. Previously planned payments and arms transfers will continue, but new applications will not be approved.

War • August 17, 11:15 AM • 98802 views

German economic growth slows to historic low - media

Germany's economic growth has slowed to a historic low. The expert believes that the main problem is the debt brake policy and suggests reforming the social assistance system.

News of the World • August 15, 10:21 AM • 21058 views

A possible sabotage is being investigated at another German air base: what is known

A case of possible contamination of drinking water is being investigated at the NATO air base in Geilenkirchen. Earlier, a similar incident occurred at the German Air Force barracks near Cologne, where water could have been poisoned.

News of the World • August 14, 01:28 PM • 18455 views

Robotic dogs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what are their characteristics and what are they used for

The Ukrainian military is using about 30 BAD. 2 robots in the Donetsk sector. These ground drones perform reconnaissance missions, detect mines and track enemy troop movements, reducing risks to soldiers.

War • August 14, 12:57 PM • 113901 views

They deliver ammunition and reconnoiter the area: Ukrainian defense forces use robotic dogs at the front

The Ukrainian military is using British BAD. 2 robots for reconnaissance and cargo transportation. More than 30 of these devices are already operating at the front, helping to detect mines and enemy positions.

War • August 14, 11:58 AM • 24453 views

EU extends sanctions against Iran for supporting Russian aggression

The European Council has extended restrictive measures against Iran until July 27, 2025, due to Iran's military support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.

Politics • July 15, 11:22 AM • 24280 views

The headquarters of Olaf Scholz's party was shelled in Germany: what is known

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the SPD party headquarters in Dresden, Germany, a few weeks before the state elections in Saxony: bullet holes were found in the windows on the third floor.

News of the World • July 4, 03:40 PM • 21322 views